Guilty verdict in Ali Muhammad murder trial, Norfolk's 'interim' casino, Trump meets with Putin in Alaska

Guilty verdict in Norfolk murder trial

A jury found 28-year-old Jalen Garces guilty of second-degree murder and firearm use in a felony on Thursday, marking the end of the four-day trial in the murder of Ali Muhammad, 33, in Norfolk two years ago.

Following the verdict, Ali's father, Bilal Muhammad spoke with media outside the courthouse. He described the outcome of the trial as a victory.

"This day, our son Ali is smiling. And his three daughters… they are smiling right now. My wife and I are so happy," he said.