Guilty verdict in Ali Muhammad murder trial, Norfolk's 'interim' casino, Trump meets with Putin in Alaska

TOP STORIES: Murder trial verdict, Norfolk's 'interim' casino, Trump meets with Putin
Guilty verdict in Norfolk murder trial
A jury found 28-year-old Jalen Garces guilty of second-degree murder and firearm use in a felony on Thursday, marking the end of the four-day trial in the murder of Ali Muhammad, 33, in Norfolk two years ago.
Following the verdict, Ali's father, Bilal Muhammad spoke with media outside the courthouse. He described the outcome of the trial as a victory.
"This day, our son Ali is smiling. And his three daughters… they are smiling right now. My wife and I are so happy," he said.
Norfolk casino to open interim gaming hall
While Boyd Gaming and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe continue to build their $750 million casino resort in Norfolk, they plan to open a temporary site for gambling.
"The Interim Gaming Hall" is called a "sneak peek of the exciting gaming experience," according to Ron Bailey, the vice president and general manager of the forthcoming casino.
Trump to meet with Putin in Alaska
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska. This marks the first face-to-face encounter between the two leaders since President Trump returned to office, as he attempts to negotiate a resolution to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
This morning's weather: Erin to become hurricane today
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says Tropical Storm Erin is forecast to become a hurricane today. Erin is centered about 570 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands and moving WNW at 17 mph as of around 5 a.m. Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Erin is likely to move near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands over the weekend.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
