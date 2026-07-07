Hampton library reopens, NN officer faces federal charges, China tests missile: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Hampton library reopens, NN officer faces federal charges, China tests missile
After being closed for nearly a year, Hampton’s main library branch was back open Monday.'Just really excited:' Hampton main library branch re-opens after nearly a year of renovations
As News 3 reported in September 2025, the library closed at the end of August to get mold out. The city also decided to do needed roof repairs and add new carpet and paint. Before everything was taken care of, the re-opening was delayed when a sprinkler head failed. “Some of the things they had already fixed had to be done again," library director Neva White said. When everything was brought back into the library after all the work was done, the library was re-arranged and cleaned.
“Just really excited," library patron and Hampton resident Michel Chieffo said when asked how she felt about the re-opening. Chieffo says she is excited to bring her granddaughter back to the library they know and love. “We did go to the other branches, but there’s no branch like this. This really has it all," said Chieffo.
Newport News police officer Raheem Askew, who was charged with raping a drunk woman at a hotel room while he was on duty, is now facing federal charges after state charges were nolle prossed, court records show.Newport News police officer now facing federal charge in on-duty hotel rape of Australian woman
“The conduct described in these allegations is inconsistent with the values and professional standards of the Newport News Police Department,” Police Chief Steve Drew said previously. “Integrity, accountability, and commitment to the community are fundamental to this organization and to the work of policing.”
Askew was charged with felony rape and fired from the department, but court documents show his charges were nolle prossed on June 30, where a prosecutor voluntarily chooses to stop pursuing a criminal case before trial.
Askew is now facing federal charges of "deprivation of rights under color of law," which means he's accused of using his position as a police officer to deprive someone of their rights. Askew has been in federal custody since July 1.
China’s navy test-launched a long-range ballistic missile Monday from a nuclear-powered submarine — a move that experts said showed Beijing’s increasing skill and capability as part of its nuclear deterrence strategy, AP reports.
The move also drew protests from the U.S. as well as countries in Asia and the Pacific. It was the second time China had fired a ballistic missile into international waters in recent years. While it gave some countries in the region prior notice, some said it was not enough notice, and experts say the launch exacerbates tensions around increasing militarization in Asia.
“The Chinese launch exacerbates already deeply strained relations between Beijing and Tokyo. Since (Prime Minister Sanae) Takaichi’s comments last year suggesting that Japan would engage in a conflict over Taiwan, China has tightened export controls on Japan and accused it of embracing a ‘new time of militarism,’” said Emma Chanlett-Avery, director of Political-Security Affairs at the Asia Society Policy Institute.
This morning's weather: Another round of storms this afternoon
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says today will start out mostly cloudy with some isolated showers possible. It will be muggy and warm to start, with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. We'll see showers and storms become more widespread this afternoon with an 80% chance of rain, and some isolated severe storms are possible as well. Flooding will be the main concern today, with heavy downpours likely causing localized drainage issues and ponding on roadways. Winds will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph. Overnight showers and storms will slowly dissipate as lows drop into the 70s.
Tomorrow will start out mostly cloudy with isolated showers. We'll see scattered storms in the afternoon, but storms will be less widespread on Wednesday with a 40% chance of rain. High temperatures will be cooler, reaching the upper 80s inland and low to mid 80s closer to the coast. Winds will be out of the ENE at 5-15 mph. Thursday will start out dry with mostly sunny skies. Some scattered afternoon storms are possible Thursday, with a 40% chance of rain. Highs on Thursday will be around 90.
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