Hampton library reopens, NN officer faces federal charges, China tests missile: Sunrise Brief

After being closed for nearly a year, Hampton’s main library branch was back open Monday. 'Just really excited:' Hampton main library branch re-opens after nearly a year of renovations As News 3 reported in September 2025, the library closed at the end of August to get mold out. The city also decided to do needed roof repairs and add new carpet and paint. Before everything was taken care of, the re-opening was delayed when a sprinkler head failed. “Some of the things they had already fixed had to be done again," library director Neva White said. When everything was brought back into the library after all the work was done, the library was re-arranged and cleaned. “Just really excited," library patron and Hampton resident Michel Chieffo said when asked how she felt about the re-opening. Chieffo says she is excited to bring her granddaughter back to the library they know and love. “We did go to the other branches, but there’s no branch like this. This really has it all," said Chieffo.

Newport News police officer Raheem Askew, who was charged with raping a drunk woman at a hotel room while he was on duty, is now facing federal charges after state charges were nolle prossed, court records show. Newport News police officer now facing federal charge in on-duty hotel rape of Australian woman “The conduct described in these allegations is inconsistent with the values and professional standards of the Newport News Police Department,” Police Chief Steve Drew said previously. “Integrity, accountability, and commitment to the community are fundamental to this organization and to the work of policing.” Askew was charged with felony rape and fired from the department, but court documents show his charges were nolle prossed on June 30, where a prosecutor voluntarily chooses to stop pursuing a criminal case before trial. Askew is now facing federal charges of "deprivation of rights under color of law," which means he's accused of using his position as a police officer to deprive someone of their rights. Askew has been in federal custody since July 1.