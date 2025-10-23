Hampton restaurant shut down, NC redistricting approved, Trump's $300M ballroom: Sunrise Brief

Hampton City Council voted unanimously to revoke the operating permit for Chances Restaurant and Lounge, effectively shutting it down. Hampton Planning Commission votes to revoke restaurant permit over safety concerns This decision follows the Hampton Planning Commission’s recommendation of license revocation. Numerous safety incidents at the Hampton restaurant prompted local police to grow concerned about the Chances' impact on the surrounding community. These ongoing safety issues prompted local leaders to examine whether the business aligns with residents’ vision for their downtown neighborhood. Chances Restaurant and Lounge opened in 2024 as what many saw as a promising addition to Hampton's downtown waterfront district. The establishment was intended to serve as a neighborhood gathering spot where residents could share meals and enjoy the area's defining waterfront views.



The North Carolina House and Senate passed a re-drawn map of the state's U.S. House districts on Wednesday. The new boundaries approved by the state House could thwart the reelection of Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Davis, who currently represents more than 20 northeastern counties in North Carolina's 1st District. North Carolina's replacement map would exchange several counties in Davis' current 1st District with the state's 3rd District, which covers the Outer Banks. Statewide election data suggests this would favor Republicans winning 11 of 14 House seats, up from the 10 they now hold. Democratic Gov. Josh Stein is unable under state law to use his veto stamp on redistricting maps. Republican lawmakers made the intent of their proposed changes crystal clear — it's an attempt to satisfy President Donald Trump’s call for GOP-led states to secure more seats for the party nationwide, so that Congress can continue advancing his agenda. A president’s party historically loses seats in midterm elections, and Democrats currently need just three more seats to flip House control.

