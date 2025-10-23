Hampton restaurant shut down, NC redistricting approved, Trump's $300M ballroom: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Hampton restaurant shut down, NC redistricting approved, Trump's $300M ballroom
Hampton City Council voted unanimously to revoke the operating permit for Chances Restaurant and Lounge, effectively shutting it down.Hampton Planning Commission votes to revoke restaurant permit over safety concerns
This decision follows the Hampton Planning Commission’s recommendation of license revocation. Numerous safety incidents at the Hampton restaurant prompted local police to grow concerned about the Chances' impact on the surrounding community. These ongoing safety issues prompted local leaders to examine whether the business aligns with residents’ vision for their downtown neighborhood.
Chances Restaurant and Lounge opened in 2024 as what many saw as a promising addition to Hampton's downtown waterfront district. The establishment was intended to serve as a neighborhood gathering spot where residents could share meals and enjoy the area's defining waterfront views.
The North Carolina House and Senate passed a re-drawn map of the state's U.S. House districts on Wednesday.
The new boundaries approved by the state House could thwart the reelection of Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Davis, who currently represents more than 20 northeastern counties in North Carolina's 1st District. North Carolina's replacement map would exchange several counties in Davis' current 1st District with the state's 3rd District, which covers the Outer Banks. Statewide election data suggests this would favor Republicans winning 11 of 14 House seats, up from the 10 they now hold.
Democratic Gov. Josh Stein is unable under state law to use his veto stamp on redistricting maps.
Republican lawmakers made the intent of their proposed changes crystal clear — it's an attempt to satisfy President Donald Trump’s call for GOP-led states to secure more seats for the party nationwide, so that Congress can continue advancing his agenda. A president’s party historically loses seats in midterm elections, and Democrats currently need just three more seats to flip House control.
Bulldozers could be seen Monday demolishing part of the East Wing of the White House to prepare for construction of the president's proposed $300 million ballroom.Bulldozers rip into White House's East Wing as Trump’s ballroom plans advance
According to the Trump administration, construction of the 90,000-square foot ballroom is privately funded and will not require taxpayer dollars; however, it does lack approval from the National Capital Planning Commission, which would typically approve this type of renovation project.
"I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom," President Trump wrote on on Truth Social platform. "Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!"
Across the aisle, some prominent Democrats, such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, have shared their frustration over this ongoing project. Photos of the East Wing's demolition prompted Newsom to post on social media, writing "He;s literally destroying the White House." Speaking Wednesday at a press briefing, House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the latest White House project, saying President Trump's new ballroom will be "glorious" and went on to list other presidents who have also made White House renovations.
This morning's weather: Several days with sunshine and highs in the 60s
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its nice again today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s, just below normal for this time of year. Still a bit breezy today with a west wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to 20 mph.
Highs will drop to the mid 60s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. The wind will continue to relax.
On the cooler side this weekend with highs in the low 60s. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with very low rain chances.
Tropical update:
Tropical Storm Melissa is centered about 240 miles SSE of Kingston, Jamaica and moving WNW at 3 mph.
Slow forward speed and a gradual turn to the NW or NNW is forecast during the next day or two, followed by a westward turn by the weekend. On the forecast track, Melissa is expected to be near Jamaica and the southwestern portion of Haiti during the next couple of days.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected during the next day or so, but significant strengthening is expected by late Friday and over the weekend. Melissa is forecast to become a hurricane in a couple of days.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.