Hampton U. to reopen, Sentara clarifies vaccine access, Gaza City bombardment: Sunrise Brief

Hampton University is set to fully reopen on Monday, following the FBI's determination that there is "no credible threat" to the university, according to a statement from university officials. 'Hoax threat calls' made to HBCUs Thursday are not credible, FBI says On Thursday, Hampton University officials said a credible threat was made against the school, prompting class cancellations and evacuations. Later that day, the FBI told News 3 that they were aware of hoax threat calls made against HBCUs, and while the FBI statement did not specifically mention Hampton University or Virginia State University, it said there is "no information to indicate a credible threat." Students will be permitted to return to campus on Friday as part of Hampton Unversity's two-phase reopening plan. Non-essential faculty will not return to campus, and classes will remain canceled — but, buildings will reopen, and athletic trainings will resume. The university expects to be fully reopen by Monday, officials say.



Sentara Health’s chief medical officer clarified the standards for accessing the latest COVID-19 vaccine amid new guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health. Sentara clarifies COVID-19 vaccine access after community confusion Confusion was sparked earlier this week because a man told News 3 he was denied the shot by his primary care doctor at a Sentara clinic. “Per the Virginia Department of Health guidance issued yesterday, adult patients who meet the new FDA-approved criteria may receive a COVID vaccine at retail pharmacies without a prescription," said Dr. Michael Hooper, Sentara's chief medical officer. He also acknowledged that there is uncertainty within the health system and the community due to shakeups at the federal level. Hopper added that he expects more clarity from the CDC after its meeting next week. “To be 100 percent clear, Sentara providers can write prescriptions for 2025-2026 COVID vaccines based on their clinical judgment,” Hooper said.

