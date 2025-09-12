Hampton U. to reopen, Sentara clarifies vaccine access, Gaza City bombardment: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Hampton U. to reopen, Sentara clarifies vaccine access, Gaza City bombardment
Hampton University is set to fully reopen on Monday, following the FBI's determination that there is "no credible threat" to the university, according to a statement from university officials.'Hoax threat calls' made to HBCUs Thursday are not credible, FBI says
On Thursday, Hampton University officials said a credible threat was made against the school, prompting class cancellations and evacuations. Later that day, the FBI told News 3 that they were aware of hoax threat calls made against HBCUs, and while the FBI statement did not specifically mention Hampton University or Virginia State University, it said there is "no information to indicate a credible threat."
Students will be permitted to return to campus on Friday as part of Hampton Unversity's two-phase reopening plan. Non-essential faculty will not return to campus, and classes will remain canceled — but, buildings will reopen, and athletic trainings will resume. The university expects to be fully reopen by Monday, officials say.
Sentara Health’s chief medical officer clarified the standards for accessing the latest COVID-19 vaccine amid new guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health.Sentara clarifies COVID-19 vaccine access after community confusion
Confusion was sparked earlier this week because a man told News 3 he was denied the shot by his primary care doctor at a Sentara clinic.
“Per the Virginia Department of Health guidance issued yesterday, adult patients who meet the new FDA-approved criteria may receive a COVID vaccine at retail pharmacies without a prescription," said Dr. Michael Hooper, Sentara's chief medical officer. He also acknowledged that there is uncertainty within the health system and the community due to shakeups at the federal level. Hopper added that he expects more clarity from the CDC after its meeting next week.
“To be 100 percent clear, Sentara providers can write prescriptions for 2025-2026 COVID vaccines based on their clinical judgment,” Hooper said.
Gaza City residents were told to fully evacuate earlier this week as the Israeli military ramps up its planned offensive against what it says is Hamas' last remaining stronghold.Israel strikes high-rise building and threatens to hit more in Gaza offensive
Many families remain stuck in Gaza City — which is home to around 1 million residents — due to the lack of accessible transportation and housing, according to humanitarian groups. Within a three-day span, four high-rise buildings were leveled by Israeli strikes, which officials said targeted Hamas surveillance infrastructure. The Israeli military said four soldiers were killed in Gaza City on Monday when a group of militants threw an explosive device into a tank.
President Donald Trump described a recent ceasefire proposal as his "last warning" to Hamas. Arab officials said the U.S. proposal involves the immediate release of all remaining hostages in exchange for 3,000 Palestinian prisoners and a temporary ceasefire, AP reports. A senior Hamas official called this proposal a "humiliating surrender document" — however, negotiations will remain ongoing.
This morning's weather: Here comes the sun! Pleasant weekend ahead
Forecaster Derrah Getter says High temperatures this afternoon reach the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll see more sun than clouds as skies continue clearing throughout the morning.
The sunny conditions extend into the weekend. High temperatures both days hover around 80 degrees. There will be a slight chance of a few spotty showers, but most locations will remain dry.
Higher rain chances return by the middle of next week as a trough of low-pressure forms along the coast. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
