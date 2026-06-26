Hampton's new teen events, assault weapons ban enforcement paused, housing bill: Sunrise Brief

Hampton is starting a new event series called Teen Thursdays in response to so-called teen takeovers across Hampton Roads. Hampton starts Teen Thursdays events at Buckroe Beach in response to recent 'takeovers' Hampton Marketing and Communications Director, Dacia Scott, said the city plans to make Teen Thursdays an annual effort with events on the fourth Thursday of each month during the summer. “The incentive is to say to the kids, ‘If you’re having fun in this environment, try to do this again and give us more things that you would like to do," Scott explained. As of Thursday, a pop-up skating rink was scheduled for July and another silent disco was scheduled for August. While the events are geared toward kids, they are free and open to anyone. Additionally, the city also planned to have other events throughout the city for young people as well. After the takeover at the beach in April, some expressed safety concerns. News 3 asked Scott about safety and security during Teen Thursdays. “There will always be some sort of presence, some public safety figures out here whether they’re in uniform or in plain clothes. There will be an element of safety. They will have the Shoreline Operation Station staffed. There will be beach patrol still out here," Scott said.



A Lancaster judge issued an injunction on Thursday to bar Virginia State Police from enforcing the upcoming assault weapons ban as multiple lawsuits aim to challenge this new law. Judge halts enforcement of Virginia's upcoming assault weapons sale ban The injunction will last until the end of the year or until a final order or ruling is given. Attorney General Jay Jones has signaled the intent to appeal the injunction. SB749 bans the sale and transfer of what Virginia defines as assault weapons and magazines that carry over 15 rounds, with some exceptions. Violations are a Class 1 misdemeanor. This new assault weapons ban was set to take effect on July 1. Those who already own these weapons would not have been impacted. Previously, this assault weapons ban was facing notable pushback from prosecutors and interest groups alike. Spotsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney Ryan Mehaffey says the law violates both the Virginia and U.S. constitutions' protections of the right to bear arms — a right he says has been reaffirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court several times.

