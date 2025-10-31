Hatteras Island residents want action, Abby Zwerner testifies, Trump-Xi meeting: Sunrise Brief

Five more oceanfront homes in Buxton collapsed this week, bringing the total number that have fallen on Hatteras Island this fall to 16. 'Heart in My Throat': 16 Homes Lost to Ocean as Hatteras Island Residents Call for State Action Residents have already been calling for more action to be taken, and now drivers on N.C. 12 can see a billboard that reads "Gov Stein Call 4 State of Emergency" on one side, and "How Many Homes Have to Go" on the other. Dare County does have a single jetty repair and beach nourishment planned for next year. But residents still have their sights set on state leaders acting now. "It's an oversight that should have been addressed earlier. The legislature needs to get their act together and realize that the hardened structures law can have some commonsense exceptions made and this is one of them," said Lat Williams. News 3 spoke with Williams, who has an oceanfront home in Buxton that has been in his family for over 40 years and is now threatened by the possibility of collapsing. He is currently in the process of moving it; Williams and his wife have not been able to live in the home since August. Williams is one of many on Hatteras Island calling for state and federal assistance amid the numerous collapses.



Abby Zwerner took the stand on the fourth day of her $40 million lawsuit against the former assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School. 'I thought I had died:' Abby Zwerner testifies & faces cross examination on Day 4 of Richneck shooting trial Zwerner described what she remembered before and just after she was shot by a 6-year-old in her class at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6, 2023. Former Assistant Principal Ebony Parker, 40, is the sole defendant remaining in the lawsuit, which claims negligence in preventing the incident. Counsel for NNPS and Parker are seeking to prove that the tragedy was unavoidable. “I thought I was dying. I thought I had died. I thought I was either on my way to heaven or in heaven, but then it all got black. And so, I then thought I wasn’t going there. And then my next memory is, I see two coworkers around me and I process that I’m hurt and they’re putting pressure on where I’m hurt,” Zwerner said. During cross examination, Zwerner was questioned regarding her actions leading up to the shooting. The defense counsel implored whether Zwerner directly contacted Parker about the gun that was reported to be in the student's backpack. Zwerner maintained that she did notify Amy Kovac, the reading specialist at Richneck who later found her shot.

