Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will swear in new military recruits at Naval Air Station Oceana on Tuesday. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth says 'unity of purpose', not diversity, is Navy's strength Tuesday's event will include a special coin presentation from Hegseth. The recruits have already completed health and aptitude screenings in Richmond to determine their eligibility for the armed forces. This will be Hegseth's third trip to Virginia in a week, following his speech to military leaders in Quantico on Tuesday and a brief appearance at the Navy's Titans of the Sea 250th celebration at Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday, where he introduced First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump. These appearances come as Hegseth pushes to end what he calls “toxic ideological garbage” in the U.S. military through a series of sweeping changes. "No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses, no more climate change worship, no more division, distraction or gender delusions, no more debris. As I've said before and will say again, we are done with that," Hegseth told military leaders during his Quantico address.



The body of a 23-year-old man, who was seen in distress swimming at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Sunday afternoon, was recovered on Monday, according to Virginia Beach Police. Body of missing swimmer recovered at Virginia Beach Oceanfront VBPD, along with Virginia Beach Fire, Ocean Rescue, and the Coast Guard, began searching for the swimmer around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The search, which included rescue swimmers, drones, boats, and a Coast Guard helicopter, was called off later that evening, according to police. Then, around 12:13 p.m. on Monday, police recovered the body of the missing swimmer near 23rd Street. Based on initial information, the 23-year-old swimmer had been swimming with friends when he began signaling for help. A bystander attempted to assist him, but was unsuccessful, according to police. The swimmer was from out of town, police added.

