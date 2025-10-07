Hegseth at NAS Oceana, missing swimmer's body found, day seven of gov. shutdown: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Hegseth at NAS Oceana, missing swimmer's body found, day seven of gov. shutdown
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will swear in new military recruits at Naval Air Station Oceana on Tuesday.Secretary of War Pete Hegseth says 'unity of purpose', not diversity, is Navy's strength
Tuesday's event will include a special coin presentation from Hegseth. The recruits have already completed health and aptitude screenings in Richmond to determine their eligibility for the armed forces.
This will be Hegseth's third trip to Virginia in a week, following his speech to military leaders in Quantico on Tuesday and a brief appearance at the Navy's Titans of the Sea 250th celebration at Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday, where he introduced First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump. These appearances come as Hegseth pushes to end what he calls “toxic ideological garbage” in the U.S. military through a series of sweeping changes.
"No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses, no more climate change worship, no more division, distraction or gender delusions, no more debris. As I've said before and will say again, we are done with that," Hegseth told military leaders during his Quantico address.
The body of a 23-year-old man, who was seen in distress swimming at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Sunday afternoon, was recovered on Monday, according to Virginia Beach Police.Body of missing swimmer recovered at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
VBPD, along with Virginia Beach Fire, Ocean Rescue, and the Coast Guard, began searching for the swimmer around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The search, which included rescue swimmers, drones, boats, and a Coast Guard helicopter, was called off later that evening, according to police.
Then, around 12:13 p.m. on Monday, police recovered the body of the missing swimmer near 23rd Street. Based on initial information, the 23-year-old swimmer had been swimming with friends when he began signaling for help. A bystander attempted to assist him, but was unsuccessful, according to police. The swimmer was from out of town, police added.
The federal government shutdown has reached day seven while a new Senate vote to restore short-term funding for the federal government failed to pass on Monday.Government shutdown enters second week after Senate fails yet again to pass short-term funding
Lawmakers first voted 45-50 on a proposal brought by Democrats in the chamber, which fell short of the minimum 60-vote threshold required to pass the motion. A following vote on the GOP version of the bill, which has passed the House of Representatives, failed less than an hour later, by a vote of 52-42.
This gridlock has persisted because Democratic lawmakers are seeking concessions from their Republican colleagues on the new funding measure, specifically regarding funding for Affordable Care Act subsidies, which were removed by the "Big, Beautiful" bill. Democrats have warned that millions of Americans' health insurance premiums will rise unless these subsidies are approved — Republicans argue that now is not the time to debate health care funding. It should be noted that claims stating Democrats are trying to provide subsidized health care for undocumented immigrants are false.
The White House has said the shutdown may lead to mass layoffs if it continues. If the shutdown persists, certain programs may run out of funding relatively quickly. Of particular concern is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, commonly known as food stamps. The press secretary suggested that its resources could run out "very soon."
This morning's weather: Nice again today, showers & storms tomorrow
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says it will be mostly sunny to start today with clouds building in this afternoon to evening. Highs will reach the low 80s, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.
A cold front will move through the region on Wednesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. The biggest rain chances will be in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s and the wind will start to pick up.
Tropical Update:
Tracking an area of low pressure about 1500 miles east of the Windward Islands. Environmental conditions appear favorable for continued development of this system. A tropical depression or storm is likely to form in the next day or so while it moves quickly
WNW across the central tropical Atlantic. This system is expected to be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands on Thursday and Friday.
- Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%)
- Formation chance through 7 days: High (90%)
Watching a trough of low pressure located near the Yucatan Peninsula. This system is expected to emerge over the Bay of Campeche later today, and some slow development is possible before it moves inland by the middle of the week.
- Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)
- Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)
