How an escaped inmate was captured, VB parking changes, 2nd boat strike briefing: Sunrise Brief

News 3 sat down with the woman who found the inmate that had escaped from the Chowan County Detention Center Sunday night in her car.Escaped Chowan Co. convict found in elderly woman's car
Marie Steinburg says she was just yards away from 23-year-old Charles Edward Babb on Monday. The Edenton Police Department had warned that Babb was considered potentially armed and dangerous. Steinburg said she remained calm when Babb proceeded to jump out of her car.
"He looked so cold and so scared. I thought, well, I'm not going to try and provoke him. I'm going to try and be very, very nice and pull the mother act on him, like I would with my own kids," said Marie.
Steinburg says she offered to go grab Babb a coat, but just moments later he took off down the driveway. That's when she ran back inside the home, called up to her husband Bob, and they called 911. The Edenton Police Department captured Babb shortly after nearby.
Virginia Beach City Council approved a proposal on Tuesday to give residents $50 worth of digital parking credit starting next Spring.Virginia Beach considers $50 in free Oceanfront parking for residents
This parking credit can be used at Oceanfront garages, surface lots, and even metered street spots. City leaders also voted to approve a new progressive pricing system, capping rates at just $1 for the first hour.
“If you live here, you don’t want to pay the parking they have out here to come play with your kids for a couple of hours and then go back for lunch — and then maybe come back again after lunch,” resident Timothy Corder told News 3 reporter John Hood.
The new rates and parking credit for residents will kick in on April 1, 2026. The proposal aims to make the voucher for parking accessible through a mobile app.
Democratic leaders left "unsatisfied" after a briefing with Trump administration officials over the contested boat strikes on Tuesday.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe briefed chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer described the briefing as "very unsatisfying." He also mentioned that he asked Hegseth about whether he would allow all of Congress to see the video of the Sept. 2 attack.
Schumer said Hegseth’s response was: “We have to study it.”
Adm. Alvin Hosley, who is set to retire from the U.S. Southern Command, also spoke to lawmakers about the campaign to destroy vessels allegedly carrying drugs near Venezuela, The Associated Press reports. Sen. Jack Reed said Hosley was responsive during the classified call, but added that "there are still many questions to be answered."
This morning's weather: A step warmer today, still chilly to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s this morning, so there is still a risk for icy spots left behind from the snow melt. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Highs will climb to near 50, warmer than yesterday but still below normal for this time of year. It will be windy today with a SW wind at 10 to 20 and higher gusts.
The colder air returns to end the week. Highs will drop to the mid 40s on Thursday. We will see more sunshine and it will still be breezy. Highs will stay in the mid 40s for Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers possible.
The weekend looks nice, but still cool. Highs will sneak into the 50s on Saturday but fall back to the 40s on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday. More clouds will build in Sunday as a cold front moves in. A spotty shower is possible.
