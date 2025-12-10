How an escaped inmate was captured, VB parking changes, 2nd boat strike briefing: Sunrise Brief

News 3 sat down with the woman who found the inmate that had escaped from the Chowan County Detention Center Sunday night in her car.

Escaped Chowan Co. convict found in elderly woman's car

Marie Steinburg says she was just yards away from 23-year-old Charles Edward Babb on Monday. The Edenton Police Department had warned that Babb was considered potentially armed and dangerous. Steinburg said she remained calm when Babb proceeded to jump out of her car.

"He looked so cold and so scared. I thought, well, I'm not going to try and provoke him. I'm going to try and be very, very nice and pull the mother act on him, like I would with my own kids," said Marie.

Steinburg says she offered to go grab Babb a coat, but just moments later he took off down the driveway. That's when she ran back inside the home, called up to her husband Bob, and they called 911. The Edenton Police Department captured Babb shortly after nearby.

