Hurricane Erin moves out, teacher faces drug charges, TX-CA redistricting battle: Sunrise Brief

Hurricane Erin, still a Category 2 storm, is pulling away from Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks after bringing some tidal flooding, ocean overwash, and heavy winds to the area on Thursday. Rough surf, heavy winds sweep the Outer Banks The effects of Hurricane Erin will still linger with tidal flooding expected Friday morning along with some evening high tides — conditions will start to see some normalcy by Saturday. It should be noted that rip currents will still impact our beaches through Saturday. According to local weather reports, Hurricane Erin brought waves that were nearly 18 feet tall to the North Carolina coast. As Erin's outer bands brushed the Outer Banks, waves broke through dunes on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands and swamped the main route connecting the barrier islands. Parts of Highway 12 remained closed Thursday, and Ocracoke's connection to its ferry terminal was cut off. Melinda Meadows, property manager at the Cape Hatteras Motel in Buxton, told WRAL-TV that a door was ripped off a townhouse and some walls were knocked out.



A teacher at King's Fork High School was arrested and charged for allegedly using and distributing marijuana on school property, according to police. Sara Jordan, 41, was charged with consumption of marijuana on school property, distributing drugs on school property, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to police. Jordan allegedly consumed drugs with the students on school property. Suffolk police say this arrest was made in connection with an incident that occurred during the 2024-2025 school year. Police thanked Suffolk Public Schools for their cooperation. The school sent a release that included a statement from the superintendent, where he wrote "We are committed to providing a safe, supportive learning environment for every student. We take this matter very seriously and will continue to cooperate fully with the Suffolk Police Department."

