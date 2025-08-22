Hurricane Erin moves out, teacher faces drug charges, TX-CA redistricting battle: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Hurricane Erin moves out, teacher faces drug charges, TX-CA redistricting battle
Hurricane Erin, still a Category 2 storm, is pulling away from Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks after bringing some tidal flooding, ocean overwash, and heavy winds to the area on Thursday.Rough surf, heavy winds sweep the Outer Banks
The effects of Hurricane Erin will still linger with tidal flooding expected Friday morning along with some evening high tides — conditions will start to see some normalcy by Saturday. It should be noted that rip currents will still impact our beaches through Saturday. According to local weather reports, Hurricane Erin brought waves that were nearly 18 feet tall to the North Carolina coast.
As Erin's outer bands brushed the Outer Banks, waves broke through dunes on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands and swamped the main route connecting the barrier islands. Parts of Highway 12 remained closed Thursday, and Ocracoke's connection to its ferry terminal was cut off. Melinda Meadows, property manager at the Cape Hatteras Motel in Buxton, told WRAL-TV that a door was ripped off a townhouse and some walls were knocked out.
A teacher at King's Fork High School was arrested and charged for allegedly using and distributing marijuana on school property, according to police.
Sara Jordan, 41, was charged with consumption of marijuana on school property, distributing drugs on school property, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to police. Jordan allegedly consumed drugs with the students on school property. Suffolk police say this arrest was made in connection with an incident that occurred during the 2024-2025 school year.
Police thanked Suffolk Public Schools for their cooperation. The school sent a release that included a statement from the superintendent, where he wrote "We are committed to providing a safe, supportive learning environment for every student. We take this matter very seriously and will continue to cooperate fully with the Suffolk Police Department."
Texas lawmakers approved a new congressional map that would give Republican candidates five more winnable districts ahead of the 2026 midterms.Texas House votes to approve controversial redistricting maps following Democratic standoff
The incumbent president's political party often times loses seats during their midterm election, which is likely why President Donald Trump has backed this aggressive redistricting effort in Texas.
On the other hand, California lawmakers passed a legislative package Thursday advancing a partisan redistricting plan aimed at winning five more U.S. House seats for Democrats in 2026. Many states, including Texas, give legislators the power to draw maps. California relies on an independent commission that is supposed to be nonpartisan and would need permission from voters to implement the new map.
This effort, which has been spearheaded by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, was recently endorsed by former President Barack Obama. Republicans, who have filed a lawsuit and called for a federal investigation into the plan, promised to keep fighting to stop it. These redistricting efforts could decide which party controls the House of Representatives in 2026.
This morning's weather: Coastal flooding and rip currents linger as Hurricane Erin moves away
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says the wind will back down, and the skies will clear today. Highs will top out near 80 with lower humidity. We will still see some flooding near high tides times this morning and again tonight. Rough surf and a high risk for rip currents continues.
Hurricane Erin updates, as of 5 a.m. Friday:
Hurricane Erin is centered about 435 miles north of Bermuda. On the forecast track, the center of Erin will pass south of Atlantic Canada today and tonight and then race across the north Atlantic waters.
Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Erin is likely to become post-tropical by tonight but remain a powerful hurricane-force low pressure system through the weekend.
