Hurricane Erin prep, Rudee Park design approved, 1,100+ troops deployed to DC: Sunrise Brief

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein declared a state of emergency on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Erin's arrival. Hurricane Erin prompts mandatory evacuation order for Off-Road Area of Corolla The governor told residents to make "final preparations along the coast" as Hurricane Erin is forecast to make a northward turn — as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the hurricane's center was tracked to be 455 miles SSE of Cape Hatteras. Despite forecasts expecting the storm to remain over water, it will still bring coastal flooding threats and ocean overwash to our stretch of the east coast. Currituck County officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Off-Road Area of Corolla, starting 9 a.m. Wednesday. Coast Guard East District Units said they are "actively staging" in preparation for Hurricane Erin's arrival. Dominion Energy crews are currently working to reinforce power poles as well as stockpiling equipment in Kitty Hawk, according to officials. They are also preparing to handle the expected wind gusts in coastal regions, specifically Virginia Beach, the Outer Banks, eastern Elizabeth City and the Williamston area.



City leaders approved a design plan for the future of Rudee Loop on Tuesday, its total cost exceeds $42 million. VB city leaders move forward on surface-level parking design of Rudee Park This development effort aims to transform the area into "Rudee Park." Both of the proposed designs included amenities such as a beach village overlooking the ocean, a jetty walkway, a community lawn, and a shared-use path connecting to the Virginia Beach Trail. However, the approved design opted for surface-level parking — the alternative would have required building a parking garage, raising the total cost to $70 million. Regarding funding for this project, a Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation official said their national consultants "feel relatively confident that $20 million could be raised in a capital campaign." The new park will be constructed at the same level as the boardwalk to protect it from major flooding incidents. The same Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation official said that ideally — assuming perfect conditions — the park would open in the next five years.

