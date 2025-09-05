Jan. 6 man charged for dog attack, historic judge gets dedication, DOD renaming: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Jan. 6 man charged for dog attack, historic judge gets dedication, DOD renaming
A man pardoned by President Donald Trump after a conviction for his involvement in Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, was arrested and charged in connection with a dog attack that took place on Monday.Man pardoned by Trump after Jan. 6 involvement charged in dog attack
Robert Keith Packer of Newport News was arrested Thursday afternoon for the dog attack on Barbour Drive that left four people injured, with two going to the hospital, according to Newport News police. He is now facing multiple charges, including one count of Felony Animal Attack Resulting from Owner’s Disregard for Human Life, three counts of Dogs Running at Large, and two counts of Failure to Pay City Dog Tax. The two dogs involved in the attack were taken into custody.
Packer was among the people involved in the breach of the U.S. Capitol back in 2021 — he was sentenced to 75 days in prison with a $500 fine for restitution. Photographs of Packer wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt with the antisemitic message went viral. The judge said he was at the forefront of the movement, adding that Packer invaded an office space within the Capitol and had expressed no remorse for his actions.
Retired Judge Eileen Olds had a park in Chesapeake named after her on Thursday, honoring her decades of service to the city.City of Chesapeake honors trailblazing Judge Eileen Olds with park dedication ceremony
The newly-named Judge Eileen Olds Courtyard Park, is located behind City Hall in the Great Bridge neighborhood. Olds was born and raised in Chesapeake and a graduate of Indian River High School. She made history in 1995 as the first woman and the first Black judge in Virginia's First Judicial District. She is also the longest-serving judge in Chesapeake.
"When I started practicing, there weren't many people that looked like me, and especially in Chesapeake. And that's another thing I'm proud of, that I stuck with it — there were some struggles," Olds said.
"Judge Olds has been a great public servant in the community service that she's brought to this community over the last 25 to 30 years, has been remarkable. Honoring her by naming this park in her name is just a wonderful day for the city of Chesapeake," said Mike Barber, director of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism for the City of Chesapeake.
The president plans to sign an executive order Friday that would rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War, according to White House officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday.
White House sources confirmed the plans to the AP on condition of anonymity since the change has not yet been announced. The timing of the proposed change was first reported by Fox News. A full formal change of name for the department would require a new law passed through Congress, which may be an uphill battle. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth seemed to have co-opted the idea on social media.
DEPARTMENT OF WAR https://t.co/uyAZGiklRi— Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) September 4, 2025
The agency was originally established as the Department of War in 1789, to maintain the U.S. Army. It was split into the Department of the Army and the Department of the Air Force in 1947, as part of the National Military Establishment. In 1949, the collective military departments, including the Department of the Navy, were renamed as the Department of Defense.
This morning's weather: Warming to the 90s with more humidity to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its even warmer today with highs near 90, above normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the mid 90s with the increasing humidity. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a bit of a southerly breeze.
Warm again on Saturday with highs near 90 and an afternoon heat index near 95. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds during the day. Showers will build in Saturday night with a cold front. An isolated storm is possible.
Temperatures will drop by about 15 degrees on Sunday, behind the cold front. Expect highs in the mid 70s with falling humidity. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers lingering.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
