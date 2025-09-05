Jan. 6 man charged for dog attack, historic judge gets dedication, DOD renaming: Sunrise Brief

A man pardoned by President Donald Trump after a conviction for his involvement in Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, was arrested and charged in connection with a dog attack that took place on Monday. Man pardoned by Trump after Jan. 6 involvement charged in dog attack Robert Keith Packer of Newport News was arrested Thursday afternoon for the dog attack on Barbour Drive that left four people injured, with two going to the hospital, according to Newport News police. He is now facing multiple charges, including one count of Felony Animal Attack Resulting from Owner’s Disregard for Human Life, three counts of Dogs Running at Large, and two counts of Failure to Pay City Dog Tax. The two dogs involved in the attack were taken into custody. Packer was among the people involved in the breach of the U.S. Capitol back in 2021 — he was sentenced to 75 days in prison with a $500 fine for restitution. Photographs of Packer wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt with the antisemitic message went viral. The judge said he was at the forefront of the movement, adding that Packer invaded an office space within the Capitol and had expressed no remorse for his actions.



Retired Judge Eileen Olds had a park in Chesapeake named after her on Thursday, honoring her decades of service to the city. City of Chesapeake honors trailblazing Judge Eileen Olds with park dedication ceremony The newly-named Judge Eileen Olds Courtyard Park, is located behind City Hall in the Great Bridge neighborhood. Olds was born and raised in Chesapeake and a graduate of Indian River High School. She made history in 1995 as the first woman and the first Black judge in Virginia's First Judicial District. She is also the longest-serving judge in Chesapeake. "When I started practicing, there weren't many people that looked like me, and especially in Chesapeake. And that's another thing I'm proud of, that I stuck with it — there were some struggles," Olds said. "Judge Olds has been a great public servant in the community service that she's brought to this community over the last 25 to 30 years, has been remarkable. Honoring her by naming this park in her name is just a wonderful day for the city of Chesapeake," said Mike Barber, director of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism for the City of Chesapeake.

