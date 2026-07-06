Jefferson Lab data center, search ends for missing sailor, Trump NATO summit: Sunrise Brief

Community members in Newport News have questions about a new building under construction at Jefferson Lab — and a town hall meeting is planned to address them.

Jefferson Lab Data Center groundbreaking sparks community questions

Last month, city, state, and federal leaders broke ground on the project. The building will house the lab's High Performance Data Facility, but on social media, people have been posting concerns that a large data center is now being built. Local Congressman Rob Wittman was asked about the concerns at the ceremony last month.

"The description of this as a data center is somewhat, I wouldn't say misleading, but it's somewhat inaccurate. It's more about a data research center and what we do to make sure we can use data in a high performance and very fast method," Wittman said. In a statement to News 3, a spokesperson for Jefferson Lab further clarified it is not a traditional commercial data center.

Resident Amanda Doughty still has questions of her own, but has met with people involved in the project. "There's still some things that I have questions about that I'm hoping will be addressed at the town hall meeting ... so I have some more questions, but I do feel a bit better," Doughty said. The town hall will be held July 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Denbigh Community Center.

