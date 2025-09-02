Labor Day rallies, electric bike concerns in VB, Chicago vs. the White House: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Labor day rallies, electric bike concerns in VB, Chicago vs. the White House
In the Virginia governor's race, Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger and Republican candidate Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears continued to rally voters on Labor Day.Abigail Spanberger rallies voters at Rep. Bobby Scott's annual Labor Day cookout
Spanberger attended the annual Newport News Labor Day Cookout with Rep. Bobby Scott, both discussed their gripes with the current administration. This cookout also serves as the unofficial beginning of the statewide election campaign season. At this cookout, Spanberger said this upcoming election could give Democrats momentum, emphasizing how this race is "going to set an example for the rest of the country about what is possible."
Earle-Sears spent the day rallying voters at Buena Vista and in Covington. The lieutenant governor attended Labor Day parades in both cities. In a previous interview with News 3, Earle-Sears said that "after being gone for 20 years" she was moved to re-enter politics because she believes she has "a calling" for it.
Electric bikes have become increasingly popular along Virginia Beach's Oceanfront, but city leaders are growing concerned about potential safety issues.Electric bikes raise safety concerns among Virginia Beach city leaders
The issue was discussed during last week's city council retreat, where officials said they're hearing from residents who are worried about how fast the bikes are traveling and the age of some riders. City leaders have established a task force to examine the issue and develop better safety measures. The task force is also working on a campaign to inform riders about the rights of the road.
Despite electric motor-powered bikes allowing riders to travel much faster than conventional bicycles, there are no additional regulations for e-bikes in Virginia Beach.
"The thought of having, I mean literally a six or seven-year-old on a bicycle doing 25 miles per hour out on the public road or worse yet on a trail in a neighborhood, or worse yet on the boardwalk at the Oceanfront, it's just unsettling," Virginia Beach City Councilman Stacy Cummings said.
President Donald Trump issued a warning to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, saying in a social media post that the state must address crime in Chicago or the federal government will take action.Trump administration pushing forward with major immigration enforcement in Chicago
"Six people were killed, and 24 people were shot, in Chicago last weekend, and JB Pritzker, the weak and pathetic Governor of Illinois, just said that he doesn't need help in preventing CRIME," Trump wrote on social media.
Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is pushing back against the president's notion that crime is surging in the city. An executive order was signed over the weekend that opposes the administration’s planned crackdown — it barred the city's police from working with federal officers regarding immigration enforcement.
Sources say the operation in Chicago could start within the next few days and may include a surge of federal agents and the National Guard. The Department of Homeland Security recently asked Naval Station Great Lakes for "limited support in the form of facilities, infrastructure, and other logistical needs to support DHS operations," said Matt Mogle, spokesperson for the base 35 miles north of Chicago.
This morning's weather: Nice again today, warming to near 90 later this week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we have another nice day today. Highs with return to the upper 70s today, below normal for this time of year, with low humidity. We will see partly cloudy skies with a slim chance for a shower.
The temperature and humidity will gradually build through the week. Highs will climb to the mid 80s Thursday and near 90 on Friday.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.