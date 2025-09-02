Labor Day rallies, electric bike concerns in VB, Chicago vs. the White House: Sunrise Brief

In the Virginia governor's race, Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger and Republican candidate Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears continued to rally voters on Labor Day. Abigail Spanberger rallies voters at Rep. Bobby Scott's annual Labor Day cookout Spanberger attended the annual Newport News Labor Day Cookout with Rep. Bobby Scott, both discussed their gripes with the current administration. This cookout also serves as the unofficial beginning of the statewide election campaign season. At this cookout, Spanberger said this upcoming election could give Democrats momentum, emphasizing how this race is "going to set an example for the rest of the country about what is possible." Earle-Sears spent the day rallying voters at Buena Vista and in Covington. The lieutenant governor attended Labor Day parades in both cities. In a previous interview with News 3, Earle-Sears said that "after being gone for 20 years" she was moved to re-enter politics because she believes she has "a calling" for it.

Electric bikes have become increasingly popular along Virginia Beach's Oceanfront, but city leaders are growing concerned about potential safety issues. Electric bikes raise safety concerns among Virginia Beach city leaders The issue was discussed during last week's city council retreat, where officials said they're hearing from residents who are worried about how fast the bikes are traveling and the age of some riders. City leaders have established a task force to examine the issue and develop better safety measures. The task force is also working on a campaign to inform riders about the rights of the road. Despite electric motor-powered bikes allowing riders to travel much faster than conventional bicycles, there are no additional regulations for e-bikes in Virginia Beach. "The thought of having, I mean literally a six or seven-year-old on a bicycle doing 25 miles per hour out on the public road or worse yet on a trail in a neighborhood, or worse yet on the boardwalk at the Oceanfront, it's just unsettling," Virginia Beach City Councilman Stacy Cummings said.

