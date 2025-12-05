Lawmaker says viral ICE video is fake, ODU at Cure Bowl, boat strike hearing: Sunrise Brief

A state senator says the story behind a viral video discussing actions carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) against a local Navy sailor was fabricated. Viral video alleging ICE detained a Navy sailor was 'fabricated', lawmaker says According to a sailor's account in the video, a service member in his command was stopped by Norfolk police for a window tint and an ICE agent on scene detained the sailor for an hour. The sailor claims his service member showed a military ID but was told it wasn't acceptable and that he needed a passport instead. State Sen. Angelia Williams Graves told News 3 in a phone call that she had received confirmation from Norfolk police and the Navy that the video was not based on a real incident that occurred. "At a time when trust is already fragile, and our minority communities are anxious about ICE raids and immigration officers detaining people without cause, false claims like this do real harm," Graves wrote in a social media post. The video in question gained additional attention when it was shared Wednesday morning by Virginia Del. Jackie Hope Glass on social media. The Norfolk Police Department told News 3 Wednesday it does not ride along with ICE agents.



Old Dominion University will play in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 17 against the University of South Florida, sources tell News 3. An official announcement regarding this game is expected Friday morning. This will mark the first ever meeting between the Monarchs and South Florida. The Cure Bowl raises funds and awareness for organizations that are working to cure cancer, their website reads. ODU finished the regular season 9-3, 6-2 in the Sun Belt and a perfect 6-0 at home. The Monarchs are 1-2 all-time in bowl games, 0-2 under current head coach Ricky Rahne. USF has an identical 9-3 record, 6-2 in the American Athletic Conference and was also 6-0 on its home field. This match-up will feature two of the nation's top rushing offenses. Old Dominion ranks No. 7 in the country with 236.9 yards per game on the ground, while the Bulls rank No. 11 with 225.4 yards per contest.

