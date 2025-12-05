Lawmaker says viral ICE video is fake, ODU at Cure Bowl, boat strike hearing: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Lawmaker says viral ICE video is fake, ODU at Cure Bowl, boat strike hearing
A state senator says the story behind a viral video discussing actions carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) against a local Navy sailor was fabricated.Viral video alleging ICE detained a Navy sailor was 'fabricated', lawmaker says
According to a sailor's account in the video, a service member in his command was stopped by Norfolk police for a window tint and an ICE agent on scene detained the sailor for an hour. The sailor claims his service member showed a military ID but was told it wasn't acceptable and that he needed a passport instead. State Sen. Angelia Williams Graves told News 3 in a phone call that she had received confirmation from Norfolk police and the Navy that the video was not based on a real incident that occurred.
"At a time when trust is already fragile, and our minority communities are anxious about ICE raids and immigration officers detaining people without cause, false claims like this do real harm," Graves wrote in a social media post.
The video in question gained additional attention when it was shared Wednesday morning by Virginia Del. Jackie Hope Glass on social media. The Norfolk Police Department told News 3 Wednesday it does not ride along with ICE agents.
Old Dominion University will play in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 17 against the University of South Florida, sources tell News 3.
An official announcement regarding this game is expected Friday morning. This will mark the first ever meeting between the Monarchs and South Florida. The Cure Bowl raises funds and awareness for organizations that are working to cure cancer, their website reads.
ODU finished the regular season 9-3, 6-2 in the Sun Belt and a perfect 6-0 at home. The Monarchs are 1-2 all-time in bowl games, 0-2 under current head coach Ricky Rahne. USF has an identical 9-3 record, 6-2 in the American Athletic Conference and was also 6-0 on its home field.
This match-up will feature two of the nation's top rushing offenses. Old Dominion ranks No. 7 in the country with 236.9 yards per game on the ground, while the Bulls rank No. 11 with 225.4 yards per contest.
Congressional lawmakers questioned Adm. Frank Bradley during several sessions behind closed doors on Thursday, aiming to learn more about the follow-up strikes during a Sept. 2 military attack in the Caribbean.Navy admiral briefs lawmakers on strikes on alleged drug boat
Controversy erupted following a report last week from The Washington Post alleging Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered follow-up strikes on two survivors from the initial attack, including an alleged verbal order to "kill them all." During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Hegseth said that it was Adm. Frank Bradley, who leads U.S. Special Operations Command, who ultimately gave the order to carry out the follow-up strikes.
Democrats and Republicans were split over their reactions to video they saw of the follow-up strikes. The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, GOP Sen. Tom Cotton, said the two survivors were trying to flip the boat over to "stay in the fight." On the other hand, Democratic Rep. Jim Himes called the survivors "bad guys" but added that they were in "clear distress," contradicting Cotton's statement.
Both Cotton and Himes said Bradley told members of Congress that he had not been given an order to "kill them all." Those follow-up strikes have raised legal concerns. International law and Pentagon manuals state that incapacitated or shipwrecked individuals deserve "respect and protection," not further strikes, unless combat operations or threats still exist.
This morning's weather: Rain & snow this morning, cloudy & cool this weekend
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got messy weather today. Expect a rain/snow mix this morning with better snow chances to the NW and better rain chances to the SE. The best chance for snow accumulation with be on the Eastern Shore, Middle Peninsula, Peninsula and inland Southside. Precipitation will change to mostly rain by midday and become more scattered this afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid 40s today.
A chilly weekend with highs in the 40s to near 50. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. A stray shower is possible, but most of the weekend will be dry.
The below-normal air sticks around for next week with high temperatures remaining in the 40s and 50s.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.