Local flooding issues, Buxton house collapse, Tyler Robinson appears in court: Sunrise Brief

The recent bout of showers brought 4-8 inches of rain to Virginia Beach and parts of Norfolk on Tuesday, reigniting concerns about local flooding issues. Virginia Beach gets almost 7" of rain in a day, more than city leaders expected Tens of thousands of homes in Virginia Beach and Norfolk experienced outages during Tuesday's storm. Both cities have taken steps to address flooded streets — for example, in the Windsor Woods neighborhood, the city has put in a tide gate and has installed five temporary pumps to help lower the water level in Lake Windsor. Virginia Beach city officials say they are working on installing a larger pump station that can keep pace with heavier rainfalls. A resident of Windsor Woods said they are just tired of the routine flooding, so they'll appreciate any preventative measures: "Whatever I guess it takes to kind of get the sewer drainage system going so that we don't keep having this flooding like this." In Norfolk, the downtown flood wall barriers were activated and the Monticello Avenue underpass had to be closed temporarily due to the expected flooding.



An oceanfront home in Buxton collapsed into the water Tuesday afternoon, according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Buxton house falls into the ocean, marking 12th OBX collapse since 2020 The unoccupied house is located at 46227 Tower Circle Road in Buxton, officials say. This is the 12th house located on Seashore beaches to collapse into the ocean since 2020. The collapse resulted in a beach closure ranging from the off-road vehicle ramp 43 to the north end of Buxton. Officials are advising visitors to stay away from the surrounding beach and out of the water due to debris concerns. They've also asked people to avoid the north end of Rodanthe, which is home to many threatened oceanfront structures.

