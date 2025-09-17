Local flooding issues, Buxton house collapse, Tyler Robinson appears in court: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Local flooding issues, Buxton house collapse, Tyler Robinson appears in court
The recent bout of showers brought 4-8 inches of rain to Virginia Beach and parts of Norfolk on Tuesday, reigniting concerns about local flooding issues.Virginia Beach gets almost 7" of rain in a day, more than city leaders expected
Tens of thousands of homes in Virginia Beach and Norfolk experienced outages during Tuesday's storm. Both cities have taken steps to address flooded streets — for example, in the Windsor Woods neighborhood, the city has put in a tide gate and has installed five temporary pumps to help lower the water level in Lake Windsor. Virginia Beach city officials say they are working on installing a larger pump station that can keep pace with heavier rainfalls.
A resident of Windsor Woods said they are just tired of the routine flooding, so they'll appreciate any preventative measures: "Whatever I guess it takes to kind of get the sewer drainage system going so that we don't keep having this flooding like this."
In Norfolk, the downtown flood wall barriers were activated and the Monticello Avenue underpass had to be closed temporarily due to the expected flooding.
An oceanfront home in Buxton collapsed into the water Tuesday afternoon, according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.Buxton house falls into the ocean, marking 12th OBX collapse since 2020
The unoccupied house is located at 46227 Tower Circle Road in Buxton, officials say. This is the 12th house located on Seashore beaches to collapse into the ocean since 2020. The collapse resulted in a beach closure ranging from the off-road vehicle ramp 43 to the north end of Buxton.
Officials are advising visitors to stay away from the surrounding beach and out of the water due to debris concerns. They've also asked people to avoid the north end of Rodanthe, which is home to many threatened oceanfront structures.
Tyler Robinson will remain in jail without bail as Utah prosecutors pursue the death penalty against him on charges accusing him of killing conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.Utah County Attorney General plans to seek death penalty in Charlie Kirk killing
Robinson was charged with aggravated murder, first-degree felony discharge of a firearm, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child. These charges are in connection with the shooting death of Kirk on Sept. 10 at the Utah Valley University campus.
Prosecutors said in conversations with his parents, Robinson said he planned to take his own life — however, they convinced him to instead go to their house, where prosecutors say he was persuaded to turn himself in.
Following the shooting, police say Robinson contacted his roommate, a transgender female with whom he was reportedly in a relationship. One of Robinson's messages instructed the roommate to find a note that said: “I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it,” according to police. The roommate appeared to be in disbelief and asked how long Robinson had been planning the attack.
This morning's weather: Gloomy and cool today, but not as windy or soggy
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will see mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and drizzle. It will not be as soggy or as windy as yesterday. High will only reach the upper 60s today.
We will start with clouds tomorrow morning, but skies will clear throughout the day. Highs will warm to the upper 70s tomorrow.
Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic:
Tropical Depression Seven forms over the central Atlantic. A WNW to NW motion across the tropical and subtropical central Atlantic is expected during the next few days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected, and the system could become a tropical storm later today or tonight.
Traffic map:
