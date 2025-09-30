LULAC press conference on Resendiz, SOL exam changes, government shutdown nears: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: LULAC press conference on Resendiz, SOL exam changes, government shutdown nears
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) urged for more transparency from the Navy regarding the death of Seaman Angelina Resendiz.
Resendiz's mother, Esmeralda Castle, was also in attendance for LULAC's press conference on Monday. Castle and LULAC have accused the Naval Criminal Investigative Service of "mishandling" the investigation into Resendiz's death. Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old Army soldier killed by fellow soldier Aaron David Robinson, was discussed during the press conference — parallels were drawn between her case and Resendiz's, including what LULAC described as "systemic failures" that led to their deaths.
Analuisa Tapia, founder of the "We Are Vanessa" movement, and Queta Rodriguez, an USMC veteran who served on a committee established after Guillén's death, both attended Monday's press conference. The sailor accused of killing Resendiz, Jermiah Copeland, is also accused of sexually assaulting other female sailors, according to a charging document. In light of these allegations, LULAC pushed for a formal review of Naval Station Norfolk's sexual assault and harassment procedures.
K-12 students attending public schools in Virginia will soon face tougher academic expectations when taking SOL (Standards of Learning) exams.
This is because the Virginia Board of Education recently voted to raise SOL cut scores — the minimum scores needed to pass — in reading and math. Under the Virginia Department of Education's current standards, a minimum score of 400 is needed for "acceptable proficiency" while scores of 500 and up are considered "advanced proficiency" — SOL scores are graded on a scale of 0 to 600.
The Virginia Board of Education says the raised standards place an "increased emphasis on higher order thinking and the integration of multiple skills," as stated in the board's final review of the cut scores.
This change is part of ongoing updates to SOL exams. News 3 previously reported that starting in the 2026-2027 school year, SOL tests will count for 10% of final grades for students in grades 7–12. The Virginia Board of Education says its vote on a "final policy implementation plan" will take place Oct. 24.
The likelihood of a shutdown has significantly increased as Democratic and Republican lawmakers failed to advance a funding measure with bipartisan support on Monday.VP Vance signals government is headed toward a shutdown
Without an agreement, a shutdown will begin on Oct. 1. While Republicans control the House, Senate and White House, they still need Democratic support to halt a government shutdown. Democrats have pushed for weeks to include action on expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies in any funding measure — Republicans argue now is not the time for that discussion.
“I think we are headed into a shutdown,” Vice President JD Vance told reporters after meeting with lawmakers.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries signaled he would not back down. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that 4.2 million Americans would lose their health insurance if the current subsidies end as scheduled without congressional action. Last week, the White House sent a memo to government agencies detailing standard shutdown procedures while also noting that there could be permanent reductions in the workforce as a result.
This morning's weather: Gloomy again today, windy through midweek
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its gloomy again today with mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers/drizzle. A stationary front continues to linger along the coast and Imelda skirts just off the southern East Coast. Highs will reach the mid 70s and the wind will continue to pick up.
Look for clearing skies on Wednesday, mostly to partly cloudy. Highs will dip to low 70s and the humidity will start to fall. It will still be windy with gusts to 30+ mph. The persistent NE winds could trigger some minor flooding near times of high tide.
Tropical update:
Hurricane Humberto brings dangerous surf and rip currents to the East Coast. On the forecast track, the center of Humberto will pass west of, and then north of Bermuda today and Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 100 mph with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast, with Humberto expected to become a strong extratropical system on Wednesday.
Tropical Storm Imelda is expected to become a hurricane today. On the forecast track, the center of the system should move away from the Bahamas today and quickly be approaching Bermuda late on Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Imelda should become a hurricane later today, with further strengthening anticipated on Wednesday.
