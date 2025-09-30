LULAC press conference on Resendiz, SOL exam changes, government shutdown nears: Sunrise Brief

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) urged for more transparency from the Navy regarding the death of Seaman Angelina Resendiz. Resendiz's mother, Esmeralda Castle, was also in attendance for LULAC's press conference on Monday. Castle and LULAC have accused the Naval Criminal Investigative Service of "mishandling" the investigation into Resendiz's death. Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old Army soldier killed by fellow soldier Aaron David Robinson, was discussed during the press conference — parallels were drawn between her case and Resendiz's, including what LULAC described as "systemic failures" that led to their deaths. Norfolk TIMELINE: Everything we know about the death of Angelina Resendiz Analuisa Tapia, founder of the "We Are Vanessa" movement, and Queta Rodriguez, an USMC veteran who served on a committee established after Guillén's death, both attended Monday's press conference. The sailor accused of killing Resendiz, Jermiah Copeland, is also accused of sexually assaulting other female sailors, according to a charging document. In light of these allegations, LULAC pushed for a formal review of Naval Station Norfolk's sexual assault and harassment procedures.



K-12 students attending public schools in Virginia will soon face tougher academic expectations when taking SOL (Standards of Learning) exams. This is because the Virginia Board of Education recently voted to raise SOL cut scores — the minimum scores needed to pass — in reading and math. Under the Virginia Department of Education's current standards , a minimum score of 400 is needed for "acceptable proficiency" while scores of 500 and up are considered "advanced proficiency" — SOL scores are graded on a scale of 0 to 600. The Virginia Board of Education says the raised standards place an "increased emphasis on higher order thinking and the integration of multiple skills," as stated in the board's final review of the cut scores. This change is part of ongoing updates to SOL exams. News 3 previously reported that starting in the 2026-2027 school year, SOL tests will count for 10% of final grades for students in grades 7–12. The Virginia Board of Education says its vote on a "final policy implementation plan" will take place Oct. 24.

