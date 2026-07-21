Man arrested by ICE in Suffolk update, N.C. ferry tolls, US troops injured Iran: Sunrise Brief

The undocumented immigrant from Guatemala who was seen in a viral video being tackled and punched by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers has been released from detention under a federal judge’s order. Man seen arrested in viral video by ICE in Suffolk released from immigration detention Victor Alfredo Perez Martin was arrested near Sentara BelleHarbour hospital during what ICE called a "targeted enforcement operation." After initially accepting voluntary departure upon being taken into custody on July 6, the voluntary departure acceptance was taken back ahead of his appearance in court, according to Perez Martin’s attorney, James Reyes. The federal judge’s order to release Perez Martin on Thursday is one of the first steps in his fight to stay in the country. In the coming days, Perez Martin will appear for a bond hearing and he will continue on with several different hearings in immigration court. Reyes said last week he requested that a notice to appear in immigration court be issued for Martin to give him a chance to present his case.

Legislation was included in the North Carolina state budget to toll all ferry routes in the state, with the money generated going directly toward establishing new ferries and maintenance on the already aging fleet. 'Our Highway': Knotts Island residents worry about expected ferry toll impact But one of the biggest frustrations from neighbors is that they'll still be expected to purchase a yearly commuter pass expected to be $150 to ride the ferry. "This ferry is our highway, and it feels like an unfair taxation on us to that we would have to pay a toll," said Angell. Tony Angell lives on and represents Knotts Island as a Currituck County commissioner. "I can understand tolling some of the ferries, especially for the out of state or the tourist related activities. But this ferry, it's not a tourist driven ferry. This is getting locals to and from the mainland," Angell said. These are questions that Angell and fellow Knotts Island residents are hoping can be answered before the tolls are expected to be enacted in January 2027. Right now, it's not clear what the flat rate for each ride is going to be.