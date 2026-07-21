Man arrested by ICE in Suffolk update, N.C. ferry tolls, US troops injured Iran: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Man arrested by ICE in Suffolk update, N.C. ferry tolls, US troops injured Iran
The undocumented immigrant from Guatemala who was seen in a viral video being tackled and punched by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers has been released from detention under a federal judge’s order.Man seen arrested in viral video by ICE in Suffolk released from immigration detention
Victor Alfredo Perez Martin was arrested near Sentara BelleHarbour hospital during what ICE called a "targeted enforcement operation." After initially accepting voluntary departure upon being taken into custody on July 6, the voluntary departure acceptance was taken back ahead of his appearance in court, according to Perez Martin’s attorney, James Reyes.
The federal judge’s order to release Perez Martin on Thursday is one of the first steps in his fight to stay in the country. In the coming days, Perez Martin will appear for a bond hearing and he will continue on with several different hearings in immigration court. Reyes said last week he requested that a notice to appear in immigration court be issued for Martin to give him a chance to present his case.
Legislation was included in the North Carolina state budget to toll all ferry routes in the state, with the money generated going directly toward establishing new ferries and maintenance on the already aging fleet.'Our Highway': Knotts Island residents worry about expected ferry toll impact
But one of the biggest frustrations from neighbors is that they'll still be expected to purchase a yearly commuter pass expected to be $150 to ride the ferry. "This ferry is our highway, and it feels like an unfair taxation on us to that we would have to pay a toll," said Angell. Tony Angell lives on and represents Knotts Island as a Currituck County commissioner.
"I can understand tolling some of the ferries, especially for the out of state or the tourist related activities. But this ferry, it's not a tourist driven ferry. This is getting locals to and from the mainland," Angell said. These are questions that Angell and fellow Knotts Island residents are hoping can be answered before the tolls are expected to be enacted in January 2027. Right now, it's not clear what the flat rate for each ride is going to be.
Nearly 100 American service members have been injured in multiple Iranian airstrikes on bases in the Middle East region this month, U.S. officials told CBS News.Trump orders 10th consecutive night of strikes on Iran in push to reopen strait
Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed the numbers in a statement to CBS News, saying almost 100 people "were deemed to have some degree of injury since July 7, 2026," 96% of whom have returned to duty. "They are determined to get back in the fight. The vast majority of injuries experienced were minor concussions," Parnell said.
The injuries follow an uptick in hostilities between the U.S. and Iran as a monthslong ceasefire between the two countries disintegrates. The U.S. military has carried out nightly strikes on Iranian targets for more than a week.
CBS News reported Friday that several U.S. service members had been injured on Jordanian military bases last week. The Pentagon said Monday that 19-year-old Pvt. Isabella Gonzales of Carrollton, Texas, was killed in action on Friday during an attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, and 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, was killed in action on Saturday. Unidentified remains were found at the location where a third U.S. service member went missing.
The military's Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS) lists 413 U.S. service members who were wounded in action since the start of the U.S.-Iran conflict, but that count does not include any injuries from this month. Elsewhere on the DCAS website, the military lists 427 injuries. Some 14 Americans have been killed, not including last weekend's deaths.
This morning's weather: Several storm chances through midweek
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says hot & humid today with highs in the low 90s. Afternoon heat index values will climb to the triple digits. Another chance for scattered showers and storms today, including a risk for severe storms. The wind will pick up through the day, SW at 10 to 20 mph.
A slow-moving cold front will slide through the region on Wednesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with localized flooding and gusty winds.
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