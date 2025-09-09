Man charged for unlawful filming, Granby St. bike lanes, Operation Midway Blitz: Sunrise Brief

A Gloucester County man is accused of unlawfully filming men in public restrooms in Colonial Williamsburg numerous times, police said Monday. Man believed to have filmed thousands of males in Colonial Williamsburg bathrooms: Police George Thomas West, 76, was arrested and charged with 17 counts of unlawful filming of another person and one count of disorderly conduct, according to police. Officers are now investigating the extent of his alleged crimes, as they believe he's filmed "thousands of males," sharing the pictures with others online. West was arrested on Aug. 2 after a citizen reportedly saw him filming others in a public restroom, according to police. While speaking with West, an officer noticed West had a phone and was deleting photos from it, the complaint states. After an officer took West's phone, they found two photos showing "mens' penises from inside the bathroom," as well as 15 more in the trash folder, according to the complaint. After executing search warrants, police say they believe West has unlawfully filmed "thousands," with allegations dating back to 1996 Send an email with "West 825" in the subject line to srobertsjr@williamsburgva.gov to provide information that can help police with their case.



Construction is expected to begin for new bike lanes along Granby Street, stretching from Willow Wood Drive to Admiral Taussig Boulevard near Wards Corner. New bike lanes, safety upgrades coming to Granby Street in Norfolk This project plans to remove one traffic lane in each direction, replacing them with bike lanes, some of which will be separated from traffic by barriers. Residents identified this stretch of Granby Street as one of the main areas where they most wanted bike lanes or bicycle facilities, according to the city's Bicycle and Pedestrian Strategic Plan. “It’s going to unlock so much access to so many neighborhoods, and it’ll connect to bike lanes downtown," said Liz Schleeper, president of Bike Norfolk. While some drivers have raised concerns about congestion, the city’s traffic studies show the changes are not expected to significantly impact travel times.

