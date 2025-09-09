Man charged for unlawful filming, Granby St. bike lanes, Operation Midway Blitz: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Man charged for unlawful filming, Granby St. bike lanes, Operation Midway Blitz
A Gloucester County man is accused of unlawfully filming men in public restrooms in Colonial Williamsburg numerous times, police said Monday.Man believed to have filmed thousands of males in Colonial Williamsburg bathrooms: Police
George Thomas West, 76, was arrested and charged with 17 counts of unlawful filming of another person and one count of disorderly conduct, according to police. Officers are now investigating the extent of his alleged crimes, as they believe he's filmed "thousands of males," sharing the pictures with others online. West was arrested on Aug. 2 after a citizen reportedly saw him filming others in a public restroom, according to police.
While speaking with West, an officer noticed West had a phone and was deleting photos from it, the complaint states. After an officer took West's phone, they found two photos showing "mens' penises from inside the bathroom," as well as 15 more in the trash folder, according to the complaint. After executing search warrants, police say they believe West has unlawfully filmed "thousands," with allegations dating back to 1996
Construction is expected to begin for new bike lanes along Granby Street, stretching from Willow Wood Drive to Admiral Taussig Boulevard near Wards Corner.New bike lanes, safety upgrades coming to Granby Street in Norfolk
This project plans to remove one traffic lane in each direction, replacing them with bike lanes, some of which will be separated from traffic by barriers. Residents identified this stretch of Granby Street as one of the main areas where they most wanted bike lanes or bicycle facilities, according to the city's Bicycle and Pedestrian Strategic Plan.
“It’s going to unlock so much access to so many neighborhoods, and it’ll connect to bike lanes downtown," said Liz Schleeper, president of Bike Norfolk. While some drivers have raised concerns about congestion, the city’s traffic studies show the changes are not expected to significantly impact travel times.
The Trump administration is embarking on a new immigration operation in Chicago, with the president dubbing the effort "Operation Midway Blitz."
“This ICE operation will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew Governor (JB) Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets,” said a statement from DHS.
“Instead of taking steps to work with us on public safety, the Trump administration’s focused on scaring Illinoisians,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement.
Chicago has been bracing for an influx of immigration agents and possibly the National Guard for two weeks. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed four arrests but gave sparse information, noting criminal histories with previous arrests and one conviction for driving under the influence. Numerous protests have cropped up downtown, outside a suburban military base DHS plans to use and at an immigration processing center that’s expected to be a hub of activity.
This morning's weather: Cool & windy, more clouds & spotty showers
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with isolated showers. Highs will return to the mid 70s. It will be windy again today with a NE wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. The persistent NE winds will trigger some minor tidal flooding over the next several high tide cycles.
Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with scattered showers as a stationary front drifts closer to the coastline. Highs will remain in the mid 70s and it will still be windy.
