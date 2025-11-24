Mayflower Marathon, lane closures lifted for holidays, Zelenskyy on peace plan: Sunrise Brief

The FM99 & 106.9 The Fox 29th Annual Mayflower Marathon was held at five locations over the weekend to benefit local foodbanks. The organizers say contributions resulted in over 1 million meals being served. The food drive locations were at Virginia Beach, North Suffolk, Hampton, Tabb, and Moyock in North Carolina. The donations benefitted the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, and the Foodbank of the Albemarle. "For 29 years, our neighbors continue to show up when the community calls, ensuring that everyone on the Peninsula can share a delicious meal with their loved ones during the holidays," said Bob Latvis, President & CEO of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. "We know many of our neighbors are facing a difficult season. The Foodbank never works alone, and community partnerships and food drives like the Mayflower Marathon provide essential nourishment and peace of mind to those of us experiencing food insecurity."



Beginning Wednesday, highway work zones and lane closures will be lifted across the commonwealth in anticipation of holiday travel, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The lane closures and work zones will be back in place on Dec. 1. Amid construction on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project, drivers making water crossings are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid possible delays. Suggested routes include the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, the Route 17 James River Bridge, or the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry. Officials warn that due to mechanical issues at the Route 17 George P. Coleman Memorial Bridge, drivers should expect longer-than-usual delays during bridge openings, which could last approximately 45 to 60 minutes. No work requiring lane closures will take place at any of the water crossings during the Thanksgiving holiday.

