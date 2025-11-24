Mayflower Marathon, lane closures lifted for holidays, Zelenskyy on peace plan: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Mayflower Marathon, lane closures lifted for holidays, Zelenskyy on peace plan
The FM99 & 106.9 The Fox 29th Annual Mayflower Marathon was held at five locations over the weekend to benefit local foodbanks.
The organizers say contributions resulted in over 1 million meals being served. The food drive locations were at Virginia Beach, North Suffolk, Hampton, Tabb, and Moyock in North Carolina. The donations benefitted the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, and the Foodbank of the Albemarle.
"For 29 years, our neighbors continue to show up when the community calls, ensuring that everyone on the Peninsula can share a delicious meal with their loved ones during the holidays," said Bob Latvis, President & CEO of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. "We know many of our neighbors are facing a difficult season. The Foodbank never works alone, and community partnerships and food drives like the Mayflower Marathon provide essential nourishment and peace of mind to those of us experiencing food insecurity."
Beginning Wednesday, highway work zones and lane closures will be lifted across the commonwealth in anticipation of holiday travel, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The lane closures and work zones will be back in place on Dec. 1. Amid construction on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project, drivers making water crossings are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid possible delays. Suggested routes include the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, the Route 17 James River Bridge, or the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry.
Officials warn that due to mechanical issues at the Route 17 George P. Coleman Memorial Bridge, drivers should expect longer-than-usual delays during bridge openings, which could last approximately 45 to 60 minutes. No work requiring lane closures will take place at any of the water crossings during the Thanksgiving holiday.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that Ukraine has to confront the possibility of losing its dignity or risking the loss of a key partner in response to the U.S.-backed peace propoal to end Russia's war with his country.New US-brokered peace plan calls for Ukraine to cede territory to Russia
"This is one of the most difficult moments in our history," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation.
Circulated points of the plan, which have not been independently confirmed by Scripps News, indicate Ukraine would be called on to give up some eastern territory, including the Donbas, and areas it currently controls. It would be required to cap its military size and forgo seeking NATO membership, instead relying on security guarantees from the U.S.
Five senators — three Democrats, a Republican and an independent — released a statement saying they share “significant concerns” about the peace deal. Wary of antagonizing President Donald Trump, the European and Ukrainian responses were cautiously worded and pointedly commended American peace efforts.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer assured Zelenskyy of "their unchanged and full support on the way to a lasting and just peace" in Ukraine, Merz's office said.
This morning's weather: Sunny today, clouds and showers expected for midweek
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 50s, just below normal for this time of year. Dropping back to the 30s and 40s overnight.
Clouds will build in tomorrow, partly to mostly cloudy. Showers will move in tomorrow night as a warm front lifts through the region. Highs will warm to the upper 60s.
We will climb to the low 70s on Wednesday. A cold front will bring in showers, mainly in the morning, more scattered by the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies with some clearing later in the day.
The weather looks good for Thanksgiving. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s. It will be breezy with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning