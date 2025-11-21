Missing firefighter, alleged threats made against ICE, sedition accusations: Sunrise Brief

Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Pedro Aparicio, who was last seen on Nov. 17 around 9 p.m., the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office Aparicio is a Hispanic male — he is 5'4" tall and 150 pounds. Aparicio was last seen on Horseshoe Road in Elizabeth City. The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office said he is employed in the Hampton Roads area and was expected to show up at work on Tuesday, but he never arrived. The sheriff's office added that Aparicio's phone has not been activated, and that he has not been in contact with his family. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191.



A Kempsville High School assistant principal and his brother are facing charges stemming from an alleged conversation they had about threatening to hurt ICE agents, according to a criminal complaint. Kempsville High asst. principal, brother overheard discussing violent threats against ICE agents: Docs Mark Bennett, 59, and John Bennett, 54, were arrested at Norfolk International Airport on Wednesday around 9:40 a.m. and 10:50 a.m., respectively, with the help of airport police. Police confirmed they are brothers. Both men are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, police say. On Saturday, Nov. 15, an off-duty Norfolk police officer was having lunch at a Virginia Beach restaurant at the same time as the Bennetts, the complaint says. The officer claims he overheard the brothers talking about “how ICE agents are kidnapping individuals and that they needed to do something about it.” Mark Bennett allegedly told his brother he planned to fly to Las Vegas to meet with likeminded people and return with “enforcement ideas and plans” — he also allegedly said he recently bought an assault rifle because “it utilizes the explosive rounds that are needed to penetrate the vests.” John Bennett expressed interest in “go hunting” and joining his brother in Las Vegas. Mark Bennett bought a plane ticket for Wednesday, Nov. 19, the day both were arrested at Norfolk International Airport.

