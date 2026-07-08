Missing sailor ID'd, USS Nimitz to return, US hits over 80 Iranian targets: Sunrise Brief

The U.S. Navy on Tuesday identified Cmdr. Gabriel Edwards as the missing sailor who was aboard a helicopter that went down in the Arabian Sea on July 1.

Navy identifies missing sailor in Arabian Sea whose Norfolk-based helicopter made emergency landing

Edwards, the commanding officer of Norfolk-based Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5, was missing when three members of the four-person MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter crew were rescued at sea after what the U.S. Navy said was an emergency water landing. The search for Edwards was suspended after more than 102 hours, the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said Sunday. Carrier Strike Group 10 commander Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata said Edwards was a "fearless leader" whose legacy will never be forgotten.

Edwards was an Oakland, Oregon, native who had served for 20 years after earning a Bachelor of Science degree in physics and being commissioned through the Naval ROTC. He earned his aviator "Wings of Gold" in 2008 as a helicopter pilot and served with HSC-22, HSC-84, Naval Special Warfare Group (NSWG) 4, HSC-85 and assumed command of HSC-5 in July of last year, according to the Navy. Edwards is survived by his wife, Rebecca, and two children, the military said. "Gabe has dedicated his life to serving his country with honor, courage, and commitment,” Rebecca Edwards said in part. “He led with humility, integrity, and compassion, always putting his people before himself.”

