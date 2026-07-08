Missing sailor ID'd, USS Nimitz to return, US hits over 80 Iranian targets: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Missing sailor ID'd, USS Nimitz to return, US hits over 80 Iranian targets
The U.S. Navy on Tuesday identified Cmdr. Gabriel Edwards as the missing sailor who was aboard a helicopter that went down in the Arabian Sea on July 1.Navy identifies missing sailor in Arabian Sea whose Norfolk-based helicopter made emergency landing
Edwards, the commanding officer of Norfolk-based Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5, was missing when three members of the four-person MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter crew were rescued at sea after what the U.S. Navy said was an emergency water landing. The search for Edwards was suspended after more than 102 hours, the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said Sunday. Carrier Strike Group 10 commander Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata said Edwards was a "fearless leader" whose legacy will never be forgotten.
Edwards was an Oakland, Oregon, native who had served for 20 years after earning a Bachelor of Science degree in physics and being commissioned through the Naval ROTC. He earned his aviator "Wings of Gold" in 2008 as a helicopter pilot and served with HSC-22, HSC-84, Naval Special Warfare Group (NSWG) 4, HSC-85 and assumed command of HSC-5 in July of last year, according to the Navy. Edwards is survived by his wife, Rebecca, and two children, the military said. "Gabe has dedicated his life to serving his country with honor, courage, and commitment,” Rebecca Edwards said in part. “He led with humility, integrity, and compassion, always putting his people before himself.”
The roughly 3,000 sailors aboard the USS Nimitz are returning to Naval Station Norfolk after a four-month deployment.USS Nimitz set to return to Naval Station Norfolk after four-month deployment
During this deployment, the ship participated in several America 250 events, as well as operations with U.S. Southern Command. "During the Southern Seas 2026 deployment, Nimitz deployed in support of partnership building, homeland defense, and hemispheric security," according to a U.S. Navy news release.
The USS Nimitz is the Navy’s longest-operating aircraft carrier, having been in service for nearly 50 years. It was originally scheduled to be decommissioned in Newport News in May — but, the Navy extended the ship’s service life to March 2027. News 3 is still awaiting an official date for the USS Nimitz's arrival to Naval Station Norfolk.
U.S. forces launched strikes Tuesday against Iran to retaliate for the regime's attacks on commercial ships, U.S. Central Command said.US launches strikes on Iran in response to attacks on shipping
The retaliatory strikes are in response to attacks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps over the past two days on three commercial vessels that were traveling through the Strait of Hormuz., CBS reports. "Iran's demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire," U.S. Central Command said in a statement posted on social media.
CENTCOM later said it hit more than 80 targets, including air defense systems, command-and-control networks and dozens of small boats operated by the Revolutionary Guards. Iran’s attacks on the three tankers in the strait, which were confirmed by two U.S. officials, marked a sharp escalation that threatens to unravel the fragile diplomatic effort aimed at restoring security to one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints.
This morning's weather: Showers possible Wednesday and Thursday
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says today will start off humid with temperatures in the 70s and some patchy fog possible through 8 AM. Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with high temps reaching only the mid 80s. Scattered showers are possible today with some isolated storms possible as well this afternoon. Chance of rain is 40%. Skies will be mostly cloudy for most of the day, with some partial clearing likely by sunset. Winds will be out of the E at 5-10 mph. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated storm, with lows in the low to mid 70s.
Tomorrow will start off with some patchy fog and partly cloudy skies. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon, with a 40% chance of a storm. Winds will be out of the S/SE at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be around 90. Friday will be even warmer, with high temperatures jumping into the mid 90s, and heat indices surpassing 105. We'll see partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon shower/storm.
For the latest weather updates, watch Tony live on News 3 This Morning here.
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