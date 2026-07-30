Navy revises transfer policy, Mt. Trashmore shooting trial, Fauci Senate hearing: Sunrise Brief

More than a year after the murder of Petty Officer Third Class Angelina Resendiz, the U.S. Navy has revised its policy for transferring sailors under investigation — a change the Navy says followed internal reviews after her death. Angelina Resendiz's mother says Navy policy changes are 'a positive step' The revised policy requires sailors under investigation for alleged sexual assault or stalking to be transferred only to shore commands unless operational needs prevent it. It also requires commanders to coordinate with the NCIS, Sexual Assault Response Coordinators and the receiving command to help protect alleged victims while preserving investigations. The policy also states temporary transfers cannot be used as punishment. The Navy confirmed to News 3 that the policy revision came after reviews conducted following Resendiz's murder. For Esmeralda Castle, Resendiz's mother, the policy is a "positive step" toward preventing similar tragedies. Castle also said she hopes her daughter's death will continue to drive meaningful reforms throughout the military. "The Navy isn't a person, right? It's a machine. The military is a machine, and you don't forgive machines — you fix them, and that's what we're doing," Castle said.



The jury was selected on Wednesday for the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl during the Mount Trashmore Summer Carnival in 2024. Trial begins in fatal shooting at Mount Trashmore carnival Markal Cook is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the deadly shooting of Jeyani Upshur. She was 15 years old when she was found shot to death in a parking lot outside the Mount Trashmore summer carnival during Memorial Day weekend back in 2024. Cook — who was also shot during the incident — had pleaded not guilty in Virginia Beach Circuit Court. The prosecutors in the case told the jury they will see video showing Cook backing away from a fight before firing a gun twice into a crowd. They said the second shot struck Upshur in the back of the head. During their opening statements, the defense attorneys said everyone can agree Upshur did not deserve to die, but argued the Commonwealth's evidence will not establish that any shot Cook fired was the one that killed Upshur. One video played in court Wednesday was body camera footage from a Virginia Beach police officer who found Cook suffering from a gunshot wound near the Mount Trashmore playground on Edwin Drive that night. In the video, Cook can be heard telling the officer he heard three gunshots and believed the shooter ran back toward the mound. Another video shown in court was body camera footage from an officer who found a gun about 30 feet from where Cook was found. Upshur's brother testified Wednesday that he was good friends with Cook's brother and that they had been hanging out at the carnival. He said that as they were leaving the carnival area, a group of more than 20 boys approached them and a fight began near the parking lot. The trial will continue Thursday.

