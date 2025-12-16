NC congressional race, Chesapeake pool hall shooting, Nick Reiner arrested: Sunrise Brief

Incumbent Congressman Don Davis, a Democrat, has officially filed to run for re-election in the newly-drawn North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. Davis’s path to re-election in 2026 became more of an uphill battle after a Republican-led redistricting effort changed his district to favor the GOP. He has criticized mid-decade redistricting and introduced legislation to prohibit it, unless required by specific circumstances. In North Carolina, the new Congressional map resulted in some counties being moved between the state’s 1st and 3rd Districts. State Sen. Bobby Hanig and business owner Eric Rouse are among the GOP candidates seeking to flip North Carolina's 1st Congressional District for the Republicans. Both Hanig and Rouse have branded themselves as "America First" candidates, according to their campaign websites.

A man was found dead following a shooting Monday afternoon, prompting an investigation, according to Chesapeake police. Around 6:55 p.m., police responded to Long Shots Pools and Darts. This pool hall is located at 1125 S. Military Highway. At the scene, a man was found dead as a result of a shooting, according to Chesapeake police. As of Tuesday morning, no information has been provided regarding what led to the incident, the victim's identity, or possible suspects. News 3 will continue to reach out to Chesapeake police for more information, check back with us for updates on this developing stroy.

