NC congressional race, Chesapeake pool hall shooting, Nick Reiner arrested: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: NC congressional race, Chesapeake pool hall shooting, Nick Reiner arrested
Incumbent Congressman Don Davis, a Democrat, has officially filed to run for re-election in the newly-drawn North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.
Davis’s path to re-election in 2026 became more of an uphill battle after a Republican-led redistricting effort changed his district to favor the GOP. He has criticized mid-decade redistricting and introduced legislation to prohibit it, unless required by specific circumstances. In North Carolina, the new Congressional map resulted in some counties being moved between the state’s 1st and 3rd Districts.
State Sen. Bobby Hanig and business owner Eric Rouse are among the GOP candidates seeking to flip North Carolina's 1st Congressional District for the Republicans. Both Hanig and Rouse have branded themselves as "America First" candidates, according to their campaign websites.
A man was found dead following a shooting Monday afternoon, prompting an investigation, according to Chesapeake police.
Around 6:55 p.m., police responded to Long Shots Pools and Darts. This pool hall is located at 1125 S. Military Highway. At the scene, a man was found dead as a result of a shooting, according to Chesapeake police.
As of Tuesday morning, no information has been provided regarding what led to the incident, the victim's identity, or possible suspects. News 3 will continue to reach out to Chesapeake police for more information, check back with us for updates on this developing stroy.
Nick Reiner was arrested following the murder of his parents, Rob and Michele Singer Reiner.Rob Reiner's son suspected of killing beloved director and his wife
Rob and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead Sunday at their home in Los Angeles, and investigators believe they suffered stab wounds, the law enforcement official said. The Los Angeles Police Department said Nick Reiner was located Sunday night and booked into jail for murder — he is being held without bail. Representatives for Reiner's family did not immediately respond to a request for comment and it wasn’t immediately clear if Nick Reiner had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Reiner was long one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood, and his work included some of the most memorable movies of the 1980s and ’90s, including “This is Spinal Tap,” “A Few Good Men,” “When Harry Met Sally,” and “The Princess Bride.” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called it a devastating loss for the city.
This morning's weather: A warming trend through midweek
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its old again this morning with temperatures in the 20s, but not as windy as yesterday. Highs will reach the mid 40s today, 10 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect sunny skies with lighter winds.
We will warm to the mid 50s on Wednesday with building clouds. Highs will climb to near 60 on Thursday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible during the day.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
