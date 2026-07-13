New Chesapeake superintendent, VB to decide on golf course, Lindsey Graham dies: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: New Chesapeake superintendent, VB to decide on golf course, Lindsey Graham dies
The Chesapeake School Board is expected to appoint the district's next superintendent during its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.
The new leader will succeed Dr. Jared Cotton, who retired on July 1 after 8 years as superintendent. The district launched a nationwide search earlier this year, partnering with the Virginia School Boards Association for the hiring process. In January, the school board collected public feedback through surveys and heard public opinion in a community meeting.
“Our community is seeking a superintendent who will continue to inspire achievement while supporting every student, every school, and every family,” School Board Chair Kim Scott said in February. “We are committed to conducting a thorough and transparent search process to identify the right leader for the continued success of Chesapeake Public Schools.”
Following Monday's vote, the board will hold a ceremonial contract signing.
The Virginia Beach City Council is expected to vote on whether to sell the city-owned Virginia Beach National Golf Course to Dragas Companies on Tuesday.Virginia Beach residents divided on proposed sale of city-owned golf course to Dragas Companies
The developer has proposed investing nearly $40 million into the nearly 190-acre property, replacing the golf course with a mixed-use community that includes 659 for-sale homes, parks, trails and open space. City leaders have said the golf course has operated at a loss for years and estimate redevelopment could generate about $3.4 million annually in new tax revenue.
The plan has divided neighbors, with some saying it addresses the city's housing needs, while others want to preserve one of Virginia Beach's few publicly owned golf courses. Some speakers asked council to slow the process during last week’s meeting, saying the decision needs more community feedback and answers to outstanding questions before any vote. "I'm not here opposing this project or supporting this project. What I want to do is encourage you to vote long enough to gather some additional public input," one resident said.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, 71, died Saturday evening following a "brief and sudden illness," his office said in a statement.
His death came shortly after returning from a trip to Ukraine and ahead of a scheduled appearance on Sunday's "Meet the Press," CBS reports. Graham's spokesperson said Sunday afternoon the cause of death was aortic dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease, according to a preliminary medical examiner finding. An aortic dissection is a life-threatening condition characterized by the tearing of the aortic wall.
President Trump paid tribute to Graham, calling him "one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known," in a social media post. "He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed," Trump said.
Graham was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002 and was running for a fifth term. He briefly ran for president in 2016 and clashed with Trump, criticizing him as “unfit for office.” However, he later emerged as one of Trump's top allies, speaking with him frequently and becoming a regular presence on the golf course alongside the president. Graham especially advised the president on foreign policy matters such as Iran and Russia, and had just announced an agreement on Friday with the Trump administration to move forward on a package of Russia sanctions.
This morning's weather: Cloudy skies and showers Monday, clearing Tuesday
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says this morning will start off cloudy with a few showers possible. Steady light rain and occasional downpours are expected in NE North Carolina and the Outer Banks, with rain continuing all day for the Outer Banks. Everywhere else showers will dry up throughout the morning, however mostly cloudy conditions will linger. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s, with breezy conditions out of the ENE at 10-20 mph. Overnight clouds will start to clear out, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Tomorrow will start off with a few clouds followed by mostly sunny conditions. Highs will reach the mid 80s, with winds calming down out of the ENE at 5-15 mph. A stray shower or two is possible, mainly on the Outer Banks. Overnight clear skies are expected with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s once again. Wednesday will be hot and humid, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the mid 90s. Dew points around 70 will lead to heat indices in the low to mid 100s. Winds will be light out of the WSW at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid 70s Wednesday night.
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