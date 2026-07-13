New Chesapeake superintendent, VB to decide on golf course, Lindsey Graham dies: Sunrise Brief

The Chesapeake School Board is expected to appoint the district's next superintendent during its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday. The new leader will succeed Dr. Jared Cotton, who retired on July 1 after 8 years as superintendent. The district launched a nationwide search earlier this year, partnering with the Virginia School Boards Association for the hiring process. In January, the school board collected public feedback through surveys and heard public opinion in a community meeting. “Our community is seeking a superintendent who will continue to inspire achievement while supporting every student, every school, and every family,” School Board Chair Kim Scott said in February. “We are committed to conducting a thorough and transparent search process to identify the right leader for the continued success of Chesapeake Public Schools.” Following Monday's vote, the board will hold a ceremonial contract signing.



The Virginia Beach City Council is expected to vote on whether to sell the city-owned Virginia Beach National Golf Course to Dragas Companies on Tuesday. Virginia Beach residents divided on proposed sale of city-owned golf course to Dragas Companies The developer has proposed investing nearly $40 million into the nearly 190-acre property, replacing the golf course with a mixed-use community that includes 659 for-sale homes, parks, trails and open space. City leaders have said the golf course has operated at a loss for years and estimate redevelopment could generate about $3.4 million annually in new tax revenue. The plan has divided neighbors, with some saying it addresses the city's housing needs, while others want to preserve one of Virginia Beach's few publicly owned golf courses. Some speakers asked council to slow the process during last week’s meeting, saying the decision needs more community feedback and answers to outstanding questions before any vote. "I'm not here opposing this project or supporting this project. What I want to do is encourage you to vote long enough to gather some additional public input," one resident said.

