New report on deadly ODU shooting, child shot in Portsmouth, Middle East strikes: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: New report on deadly ODU shooting, child shot in Portsmouth, Middle East strikes
The post-action review of the deadly March 12 shooting on Old Dominion University's campus identified several areas for improvement to aid in preventing future incidents.Independent review identifies issues, next steps following deadly shooting on Old Dominion University's campus
The report states that the shooting would have been "difficult, if not impossible, to prevent once [Mohamed Bailor] Jalloh was enrolled and possessed the privileges of an ODU student." In 2016, Jalloh pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS and was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison. He was released from federal custody on Dec. 23, 2024, after completing a drug treatment program.
Jalloh re-enrolled at ODU in summer 2025.
Despite a standard release condition requiring his probation officer to notify third parties of risks posed by Jalloh, neither the probation office nor the FBI ever warned the university when it came to his re-enrollment, according to the report. Virginia law also prohibited ODU from asking about criminal history at the application stage.
The report noted that the heroism of Lt. Col Brandon Shah — who was shot and killed during the incident at Constant Hall — and the ROTC cadets who fought back against Jalloh prevented further loss of life. The response of ODUPD was also commended in the report, which said officers "immediately and effectively" handled the situation while overcoming logistical challenges.
An investigation is underway after a child was shot in Portsmouth Tuesday morning, according to police.Juvenile injured in Portsmouth Shooting Tuesday morning
According to police, officers went to Jamestown Avenue around 9:15 a.m. for a report of a gunshot. When they got there, they found a child shot. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment.
At the scene, News 3 talked with a man who didn’t want to go on camera but claimed he is the father of the kid who was shot. He had blood on his shorts, which he said he got from picking his son up. The man claimed to have been in the bathroom brushing his teeth when he heard a pop. He said he came out and saw his four-year-old son on the ground.
As of Tuesday afternoon, police had not said how old the child was or if any charges would be filed. They were not looking for any suspects, though.
The U.S. and Saudi militaries launched airstrikes late Tuesday on Iranian-backed groups in Iraq, U.S. Central Command said, after Iran and its proxies allegedly targeted American forces over the last few days, CBS News reports.
The strikes could pose a challenge to a five-day lull in U.S. attacks on Iran, as President Donald Trump says he wants to give diplomacy a chance. It's unclear when — or whether — strikes on Iran could resume. The U.S. also said Tuesday it prevented an Iranian "surprise attack."
The U.S.-Saudi operation was aimed at "terrorist logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq," CENTCOM said in a statement posted to social media. The Saudi Ministry of Defense also confirmed that it "conducted precise and targeted strikes," citing its right to self-defense.
The Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an Iraqi paramilitary group backed by Iran, said at least 20 of its fighters were killed and 32 wounded in a statement released Wednesday. The group said its headquarters in Baghdad and six other locations were struck.
CENTCOM said the strikes were in response to more than 30 attempted drone attacks on U.S. forces and Saudi energy sites over the last three days, describing the attacks on U.S. assets as unsuccessful. Saudi Arabia said it has intercepted drones that were launched from Iraq and targeted petroleum facilities in Riyadh and the country's east.
This morning's weather: More sunshine and mid 80s to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says after the storms last night, we will see more sunshine today. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s and it will still be humid. Expect a bit of a NW wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Highs will linger in the mid 80s to end the work week with mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday.
The weekend looks decent. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies both days. Scattered showers/storms are possible Sunday afternoon/evening.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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