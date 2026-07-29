New report on deadly ODU shooting, child shot in Portsmouth, Middle East strikes: Sunrise Brief

The post-action review of the deadly March 12 shooting on Old Dominion University's campus identified several areas for improvement to aid in preventing future incidents. Independent review identifies issues, next steps following deadly shooting on Old Dominion University's campus The report states that the shooting would have been "difficult, if not impossible, to prevent once [Mohamed Bailor] Jalloh was enrolled and possessed the privileges of an ODU student." In 2016, Jalloh pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS and was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison. He was released from federal custody on Dec. 23, 2024, after completing a drug treatment program. Jalloh re-enrolled at ODU in summer 2025. Despite a standard release condition requiring his probation officer to notify third parties of risks posed by Jalloh, neither the probation office nor the FBI ever warned the university when it came to his re-enrollment, according to the report. Virginia law also prohibited ODU from asking about criminal history at the application stage. The report noted that the heroism of Lt. Col Brandon Shah — who was shot and killed during the incident at Constant Hall — and the ROTC cadets who fought back against Jalloh prevented further loss of life. The response of ODUPD was also commended in the report, which said officers "immediately and effectively" handled the situation while overcoming logistical challenges.



An investigation is underway after a child was shot in Portsmouth Tuesday morning, according to police. Juvenile injured in Portsmouth Shooting Tuesday morning According to police, officers went to Jamestown Avenue around 9:15 a.m. for a report of a gunshot. When they got there, they found a child shot. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment. At the scene, News 3 talked with a man who didn’t want to go on camera but claimed he is the father of the kid who was shot. He had blood on his shorts, which he said he got from picking his son up. The man claimed to have been in the bathroom brushing his teeth when he heard a pop. He said he came out and saw his four-year-old son on the ground. As of Tuesday afternoon, police had not said how old the child was or if any charges would be filed. They were not looking for any suspects, though.

