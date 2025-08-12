Newport News bus stop changes, Atlantic Park Surf opening, Trump's DC takeover: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Newport News bus stop changes, Atlantic Park Surf opening, Trump's DC takeover
Newport News Public Schools reduced the number of bus stops throughout the city ahead of the first day of school.Newport News schools reduce bus stops ahead of new school year, raising concerns for families
"We did this to become more efficient in our services for the transportation department and to better serve those students and our families,” said a spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools. The goal of this change is to shorten wait times and make routes more manageable for a department that regularly faces staffing shortages. On the other hand, this plan will require students to walk farther to their assigned bus stops.
Previously, all students had a maximum walking distance of 0.4 miles. This will now increase to 0.5 miles for preschool and elementary students and 0.7 miles for middle and high schoolers. The change will directly impact several schools, including Hidenwood, Kiln Creek, and Sanford Elementary, as well as Huntington and Passage Middle School.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to voice their opinions at the next Newport News School Board meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Atlantic Park Surf, a 2.67-acre surf lagoon in Virginia Beach, is set to officially open on Saturday, according to project organizers.Atlantic Park Surf to open Aug. 16, bringing a new surf experience to VB
Atlantic Park will offer 55-minute sessions with year-round availability. Depending on the season and wave profile, the rates will range between $90 to $161 per session. The lagoon is designed to increase accessibility for both beginner and experienced surfers. In addition to year-round surfing, the park also features the now-open Dome entertainment venue as well as restaurants, shops, and apartments which are still under construction.
The park is backed by a partnership between the city and other private groups, including Venture Reality Group and Pharrell Williams. In total, the project costs over $350 million with the city paying over $150 million of it. As a result, the city will maintain ownership of the Atlantic Park entertainment venue, improved streetscape and parking garages.
The National Guard in Washington, D.C. will be mobilized to control the city's police force, President Donald Trump announced Monday.Trump places DC police under federal control, activates National Guard amid crime concerns
Under Section 740 of the Home Rule Act, the president can federalize Washington, D.C.’s police force for up to 48 hours before notifying Congress, and for a maximum of 30 days before receiving congressional approval. Crime and homelessness are issues Trump has frequently criticized, calling Washington, D.C., unsafe and poorly managed. Despite Trump's claims, statistics indicate violent crime is down 26% in Washington, D.C., compared to this same time last year.
While the president has the authority to call in the National Guard, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is particularly wary of this action, calling it “unsettling” but not without precedent. Bowser also pointed to this police takeover as a reason to push for D.C. statehood. According to The Associated Press, Trump has already tasked some 500 federal law enforcement officers to deploy throughout the nation's capital in an effort to combat crime.
This morning's weather: Warming up, scattered showers continue
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s today. It will feel more like the low to mid 90s with the humidity.
Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb through midweek. Highs will top out near 90 on Thursday with an afternoon heat index near 100. Each day will have a chance for “pop-up” showers/storms, mainly in the afternoon hours.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
