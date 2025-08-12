Newport News bus stop changes, Atlantic Park Surf opening, Trump's DC takeover: Sunrise Brief

Newport News Public Schools reduced the number of bus stops throughout the city ahead of the first day of school.

"We did this to become more efficient in our services for the transportation department and to better serve those students and our families,” said a spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools. The goal of this change is to shorten wait times and make routes more manageable for a department that regularly faces staffing shortages. On the other hand, this plan will require students to walk farther to their assigned bus stops.

Previously, all students had a maximum walking distance of 0.4 miles. This will now increase to 0.5 miles for preschool and elementary students and 0.7 miles for middle and high schoolers. The change will directly impact several schools, including Hidenwood, Kiln Creek, and Sanford Elementary, as well as Huntington and Passage Middle School.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to voice their opinions at the next Newport News School Board meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m.