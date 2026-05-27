NNPD chief on viral video, VB parking garage proposal, Iran decries U.S. strikes: Sunrise Brief

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew addressed a video circulating online showing a police officer pointing his gun at an SUV and its driver over the weekend at City Center. NNPD chief defends officer in viral video, details why he pointed gun at SUV The video in question was taken by Sumyah Tate, a 17-year-old high school senior. Tate posted part of the video on Facebook, where it has been viewed thousands of times. Tate says people gathered at City Center at about 2 a.m. Sunday following a high school prom in Hampton. During the press conference on Tuesday, Drew said there is more context to the video that needed to be explained. He stated that police received reports of teens driving around city garages at 2 a.m. on Sunday, past the city’s 11 p.m. curfew for minors. He further described the scene on Sunday. “30 or 40 vehicles, with 3, 4, 2, 5 individuals that are riding on cars, that are sitting on top of cars, sitting and falling into the sunroof of a car, dancing on top of a vehicle, hanging out of all four windows," Drew said, explaining the scene that officers responded to on Sunday. "Music, yelling, ranting, much like you would have at a party. Officers smelled marijuana in the air.” The police chief went on to say that vehicles moved to the Ferguson Garage, where an officer came in contact with them. "I've talked to that officer, his captain has talked to that officer, and the officer said: ‘I felt like I was about to be hit or run over, I turned, I addressed it, I pulled my weapon and ordered that vehicle to stop,’" Drew said. News 3 Newport News reporter Brendan Ponton asked Drew why only stills of the body camera footage were shown during the press conference. The police chief said this was for multiple reasons. "One, the body-worn camera is going to have that interaction, it’s going to have the face of a young person in the vehicle and others that were there. Two, is because there were some charges, I think there were seven or 10 charges for individuals past curfew that will be used in court if it decides to go forward,” Drew said.



Virginia Beach city leaders are considering a new parking garage near the Virginia Beach Convention Center and the Virginia Beach Sports Center to help address ongoing parking shortages during large events at the Oceanfront. Proposed Oceanfront garage would replace 100 spaces with nearly 1,000 The proposed garage would be built at 19th Street and Parks Avenue, replacing just more than 100 existing parking spaces with more than 950 spaces. Plans also include two stories of retail space and an area that could serve as a shelter for the farmers' market during rainy weather. Residents and business owners say additional parking is needed, especially during busy weekends at the Oceanfront. “This cannot happen quick enough,” City Councilman Worth Remick said. “This past weekend, we had so much activity at the Oceanfront. We need three more of these at the Oceanfront.” Dwayne Appleton, owner of Java Surf Cafe and Espresso Bar on 19th Street, said he hopes the additional parking would help bring more foot traffic to businesses along 19th Street. “If that parking garage brings some of those people back, that would be great,” Appleton said. Under the proposal, the city would own and operate the garage while a developer would lease the retail space. The project could be completed by 2028. City leaders are currently being asked to contribute $1.9 million for the pre-development phase using money from the Resort Parking District Capital Improvement Program Fund. City leaders are expected to vote on the proposal next month.

