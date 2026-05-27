NNPD chief on viral video, VB parking garage proposal, Iran decries U.S. strikes: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: NNPD chief on viral video, VB parking garage proposal, Iran decries U.S. strikes
Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew addressed a video circulating online showing a police officer pointing his gun at an SUV and its driver over the weekend at City Center.NNPD chief defends officer in viral video, details why he pointed gun at SUV
The video in question was taken by Sumyah Tate, a 17-year-old high school senior. Tate posted part of the video on Facebook, where it has been viewed thousands of times. Tate says people gathered at City Center at about 2 a.m. Sunday following a high school prom in Hampton. During the press conference on Tuesday, Drew said there is more context to the video that needed to be explained. He stated that police received reports of teens driving around city garages at 2 a.m. on Sunday, past the city’s 11 p.m. curfew for minors. He further described the scene on Sunday.
“30 or 40 vehicles, with 3, 4, 2, 5 individuals that are riding on cars, that are sitting on top of cars, sitting and falling into the sunroof of a car, dancing on top of a vehicle, hanging out of all four windows," Drew said, explaining the scene that officers responded to on Sunday. "Music, yelling, ranting, much like you would have at a party. Officers smelled marijuana in the air.” The police chief went on to say that vehicles moved to the Ferguson Garage, where an officer came in contact with them. "I've talked to that officer, his captain has talked to that officer, and the officer said: ‘I felt like I was about to be hit or run over, I turned, I addressed it, I pulled my weapon and ordered that vehicle to stop,’" Drew said.
News 3 Newport News reporter Brendan Ponton asked Drew why only stills of the body camera footage were shown during the press conference. The police chief said this was for multiple reasons. "One, the body-worn camera is going to have that interaction, it’s going to have the face of a young person in the vehicle and others that were there. Two, is because there were some charges, I think there were seven or 10 charges for individuals past curfew that will be used in court if it decides to go forward,” Drew said.
Virginia Beach city leaders are considering a new parking garage near the Virginia Beach Convention Center and the Virginia Beach Sports Center to help address ongoing parking shortages during large events at the Oceanfront.Proposed Oceanfront garage would replace 100 spaces with nearly 1,000
The proposed garage would be built at 19th Street and Parks Avenue, replacing just more than 100 existing parking spaces with more than 950 spaces. Plans also include two stories of retail space and an area that could serve as a shelter for the farmers' market during rainy weather.
Residents and business owners say additional parking is needed, especially during busy weekends at the Oceanfront. “This cannot happen quick enough,” City Councilman Worth Remick said. “This past weekend, we had so much activity at the Oceanfront. We need three more of these at the Oceanfront.” Dwayne Appleton, owner of Java Surf Cafe and Espresso Bar on 19th Street, said he hopes the additional parking would help bring more foot traffic to businesses along 19th Street. “If that parking garage brings some of those people back, that would be great,” Appleton said.
Under the proposal, the city would own and operate the garage while a developer would lease the retail space. The project could be completed by 2028. City leaders are currently being asked to contribute $1.9 million for the pre-development phase using money from the Resort Parking District Capital Improvement Program Fund. City leaders are expected to vote on the proposal next month.
President Trump will meet with his Cabinet on Wednesday at a precarious moment for talks aimed at ending the war with Iran, just days after insisting his administration and Tehran had "largely negotiated" a settlement, CBS reports.US and Iran signal a deal to end war could be close
As he prepares to huddle with his top aides, Trump is projecting confidence that he's closing in on a deal that will reopen the Strait of Hormuz and provide him a credible argument that Iran's nuclear capability has been diminished enough to declare victory, winding down a conflict that's been politically unpopular for Republicans.
But as things stand, he also risks finding closure to his war of choice comes with an unsatisfactory ending. The emerging deal puts off many critical issues to be resolved later and has already exposed the president to fierce criticism - even from some of his own supporters - that Iran's hardline leaders will emerge from the conflict battered but emboldened. It all comes to a head just as the midterm elections to determine control of Congress come into focus and as Republicans worry that rising costs and fuel prices are darkening the American electorate's mood.
Talks were further complicated after U.S. forces carried out what the Pentagon called "defensive" strikes on missile launch sites and mine-laying boats in southern Iran on Monday. The U.S. said it acted with "restraint" in light of the weekslong ceasefire, while Iran decried the action as a sign of "bad faith and unreliability." Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that talks with Iran on reopening the strait and extending the ceasefire - a period that the administration says could be used to hash out the finer details of a nuclear agreement - will take several more days. "He's either going to make a good deal or no deal," Rubio told reporters.
This morning's weather: Warm & muggy today, Severe storm risk tonight
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says a step warmer and still muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s today. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers during the day. Storm chances will increase this evening and tonight, mainly between 5 pm and 11 pm. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and localized flooding.
A cold front is set to move through on Thursday. The front will act as a reset to finally change our weather pattern. Look for clearing skies tomorrow with highs near 80.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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