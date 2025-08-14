Norfolk flight diverted, VSP refutes mass kidnapping claims, DC takeover update: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Norfolk flight diverted, VSP refutes mass kidnapping claims, DC takeover update
A disruptive passenger forced a Norfolk-based Breeze Airways flight to be diverted on Wednesday, according to the airline.Fight forces flight from Norfolk to divert to Colorado
The flight MX-704 from Norfolk to Los Angeles diverted to Grand Junction. An unruly passenger on the plane was drunk, became agitated, yelled racial slurs at airline staff, and waved a skateboard, according to Grand Junction police. Airline staff placed the man in restraints twice, but he broke free both times.
A passenger and a flight attendant received minor injuries in connection with this incident. The man was eventually restrained and removed from the plane. The airline then made its way back in the air and landed at its destination around 10 p.m. EST.
Virginia State Police are addressing social media rumors of mass abductions and a spike in missing children cases, asserting these claims are unfounded.Virginia State Police refutes mass child abduction claims made in viral TikToks
Numerous posts on TikTok — which have garnered millions of views — shows compilations of missing children on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's (NCMEC) website. TikTok users are expressing confusion in the comments over the lack of alerts for the missing children, with some suggesting that the disappearances could be linked to mass abductions. An NCMEC official said 91% of these cases are endangered runaways.
State police says from Aug. 3 to 9, 88 children were reported missing to the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse (MCC), which tracks all missing children cases reported by Virginia law enforcement agencies. That's comparable to 2025's weekly average of 98 missing children statewide, state police added. It was also mentioned that state police forwards every missing child case to NCMEC, which is why Virginia has a higher number of missing children reports on that website.
State police say they have no evidence that the children recently reported missing are victims of any abduction ring.
Defense officials have said as many as 800 National Guard troops will ultimately deploy to Washington, D.C. to crackdown on crime.National Guard presence in DC set to increase as Trump says he will extend a crackdown on crime
President Donald Trump stated that he will seek cooperation from Republican lawmakers to extend the National Guard's deployment as needed — this is because it is limited to 30 days without congressional approval. "I don't want to call a national emergency. If I have to, I will. But I think the Republicans in Congress will approve this pretty much unanimously," Trump said. A defense official said National Guard troops would continue their deployment until "mission complete."
The White House says there were 43 arrests last night compared to 22 the night prior. Guard troops will be working 24/7 to support law enforcement officers of the D.C. police. Washington. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has so far struck a somewhat conciliatory tone with Trump, but has commented that the president's actions are unprecedented and a breach of governmental norms.
This morning's weather: Heat index near 100, localized flooding risk
***Flood Watch is in effect from 2 PM Thursday to 2 AM Friday. Areas of moderate to locally heavy rainfall are likely this afternoon into tonight.
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says today will be the hottest day of the week with highs near 90 and a heat index near 100. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Rain could be heavy at times with a risk for localized flooding.
Highs will return to the mid 80s on Friday, but it will still feel like the 90s with the humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms possible.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.