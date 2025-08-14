Norfolk flight diverted, VSP refutes mass kidnapping claims, DC takeover update: Sunrise Brief

A disruptive passenger forced a Norfolk-based Breeze Airways flight to be diverted on Wednesday, according to the airline. Fight forces flight from Norfolk to divert to Colorado The flight MX-704 from Norfolk to Los Angeles diverted to Grand Junction. An unruly passenger on the plane was drunk, became agitated, yelled racial slurs at airline staff, and waved a skateboard, according to Grand Junction police. Airline staff placed the man in restraints twice, but he broke free both times. A passenger and a flight attendant received minor injuries in connection with this incident. The man was eventually restrained and removed from the plane. The airline then made its way back in the air and landed at its destination around 10 p.m. EST.



Virginia State Police are addressing social media rumors of mass abductions and a spike in missing children cases, asserting these claims are unfounded. Virginia State Police refutes mass child abduction claims made in viral TikToks Numerous posts on TikTok — which have garnered millions of views — shows compilations of missing children on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's (NCMEC) website. TikTok users are expressing confusion in the comments over the lack of alerts for the missing children, with some suggesting that the disappearances could be linked to mass abductions. An NCMEC official said 91% of these cases are endangered runaways. State police says from Aug. 3 to 9, 88 children were reported missing to the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse (MCC), which tracks all missing children cases reported by Virginia law enforcement agencies. That's comparable to 2025's weekly average of 98 missing children statewide, state police added. It was also mentioned that state police forwards every missing child case to NCMEC, which is why Virginia has a higher number of missing children reports on that website. State police say they have no evidence that the children recently reported missing are victims of any abduction ring.

