Norfolk school consolidation, Avalon Pier shooting update, Charlie Kirk dead: Sunrise Brief

A Norfolk school board member told News 3 that a plan has been chosen regarding their effort to consolidate and close schools across the city.
A formal vote on the consolidation plan is expected next Wednesday.
The following schools face possible closure or consolidation: Tarrallton Elementary, Norview Elementary, Granby Elementary, SECEP, PB Young Elementary, Norfolk Technical Center, Madison at Easton, Willoughby Early Childhood Center, and Berkely Early Childhood Center.
Some of the schools/programs facing closure will simply have their building shuttered — their services could be moved to another location. Officials discussed rebuilding Jacox Elementary School and renovating Lake Taylor High School, which could house Madison at Easton and the Norfolk Technical Center. Willoughby and Berkely Early Childhood Centers could also have their operations moved as a result of the closure plan.
Two more suspects are now facing charges in the July 31 shooting at the Avalon Pier in Kill Devil Hills that left 19-year-old Zane Hughes dead, police said Wednesday.Two more charged in Avalon Pier murder
On Sept. 9, 17-year-old Kayden Lindsey was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for being an accessory before the fact; 17-year-old Zachary Rose was arrested and charged with aid and abet first degree murder, according to police. They were both charged as adults in connection with this case.
On the day of the shooting, 16-year-old Henry Hargis was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, police said. Hargis drove away after the shooting, police say, but descriptions from witnesses led to his identification and arrest less than an hour later.
Hughes' mother, Nicole Hassell, has maintained that police could have prevented this shooting, saying "It took my son to be savagely murdered to open the community's ears, but what is it going to take to open their eyes?"
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk died on Wednesday after being shot in the neck during a speaking event, Turning Point USA confirmed.Authorities give update on person of interest in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk
"I want to be very clear that this is a political assassination," Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said at a press conference Wednesday.
Kirk was hospitalized after he got shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He was pronounced dead from his injuries just hours after the shooting took place, which was later confirmed by the president and Turning Point USA. Authorities have still not made clear if the perpetrator in the shooting has been identified and detained.
Cox also mentioned during the press conference that that officials have a "person of interest" in custody in connection with the shooting. Although, FBI Director Kash Patel said in an update Wednesday evening that the agency had released a potential suspect in the shooting following an interrogation.
This morning's weather: Tidal flooding continues, drier this weekend
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got a gloomy start to the day with clouds, scattered showers, and drizzle. Clouds will start to break up this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s today, a small step warmer than yesterday. We will still see some issues with flooding near our midday high tide.
We will see even more sunshine on Friday with temperatures warming to the upper 70s.
Highs will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s this weekend with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A spotty shower is possible, but chances are slim both days.
