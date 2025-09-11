Norfolk school consolidation, Avalon Pier shooting update, Charlie Kirk dead: Sunrise Brief

A Norfolk school board member told News 3 that a plan has been chosen regarding their effort to consolidate and close schools across the city. A formal vote on the consolidation plan is expected next Wednesday. The following schools face possible closure or consolidation: Tarrallton Elementary, Norview Elementary, Granby Elementary, SECEP, PB Young Elementary, Norfolk Technical Center, Madison at Easton, Willoughby Early Childhood Center, and Berkely Early Childhood Center. Some of the schools/programs facing closure will simply have their building shuttered — their services could be moved to another location. Officials discussed rebuilding Jacox Elementary School and renovating Lake Taylor High School, which could house Madison at Easton and the Norfolk Technical Center. Willoughby and Berkely Early Childhood Centers could also have their operations moved as a result of the closure plan.

Two more suspects are now facing charges in the July 31 shooting at the Avalon Pier in Kill Devil Hills that left 19-year-old Zane Hughes dead, police said Wednesday. Two more charged in Avalon Pier murder On Sept. 9, 17-year-old Kayden Lindsey was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for being an accessory before the fact; 17-year-old Zachary Rose was arrested and charged with aid and abet first degree murder, according to police. They were both charged as adults in connection with this case. On the day of the shooting, 16-year-old Henry Hargis was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, police said. Hargis drove away after the shooting, police say, but descriptions from witnesses led to his identification and arrest less than an hour later. Hughes' mother, Nicole Hassell, has maintained that police could have prevented this shooting, saying "It took my son to be savagely murdered to open the community's ears, but what is it going to take to open their eyes?"

