Norfolk sinkhole, fine on smoking marijuana in public, war powers passed

A woman was successfully rescued from a sinkhole on Tuesday after being unable to open the door of her partially submerged SUV, according to Norfolk police. Driver Rescued After Car Falls Into Water-Filled Sinkhole in Downtown Norfolk A sinkhole opened up on Tuesday at around 3:30 near the bottom of the Interstate 264 West exit ramp onto East City Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a SUV stuck in a sinkhole that had filled with water. Police said a woman was still inside the vehicle and was unable to open the door, but she was safely rescued by an officer and was not seriously hurt. City officials said the sinkhole appeared to be connected to a water main break in the area. The City of Norfolk has closed the affected exit ramp while crews continue repairs and investigate the cause of the sinkhole. Officials have not said when the roadway will reopen.



Virginia lawmakers announced the fine for smoking marijuana in public would rise to $250 as part of a recently passed budget framework. Virginia's $250 public marijuana fine faces advocate pushback The increase was seen as a compromise after Gov. Spanberger initially proposed charging people with a misdemeanor. The current fine is $25. The increase would not take effect until July 1, 2027. Some advocates are hoping the provision can be removed before then. Chelsea Higgs Wise, executive director of Marijuana Justice — an organization pushing for fair marijuana laws — said the increased fine would push racial disparities and hurt lower-income people. "For people experiencing homelessness, $250 can be a catastrophic economic barrier, and unpaid court debts can lead to warrants, can lead to renewed criminal exposure," Wise said. A local business owner said he felt the proposal struck a fair compromise between what the governor proposed and the current law. "It's kind of a good compromise between the two, no one wants to go to jail for smoking cannabis, but you also don’t want it around your kids when you’re at a park trying to enjoy a family day," said Dustin Weekley. The debate over marijuana legalization in Virginia has continued for years and is expected to continue into the future.

