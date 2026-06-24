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Top stories: Norfolk sinkhole, fine on smoking marijuana in public, war powers passed
A woman was successfully rescued from a sinkhole on Tuesday after being unable to open the door of her partially submerged SUV, according to Norfolk police.Driver Rescued After Car Falls Into Water-Filled Sinkhole in Downtown Norfolk
A sinkhole opened up on Tuesday at around 3:30 near the bottom of the Interstate 264 West exit ramp onto East City Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a SUV stuck in a sinkhole that had filled with water. Police said a woman was still inside the vehicle and was unable to open the door, but she was safely rescued by an officer and was not seriously hurt.
City officials said the sinkhole appeared to be connected to a water main break in the area. The City of Norfolk has closed the affected exit ramp while crews continue repairs and investigate the cause of the sinkhole. Officials have not said when the roadway will reopen.
Virginia lawmakers announced the fine for smoking marijuana in public would rise to $250 as part of a recently passed budget framework.Virginia's $250 public marijuana fine faces advocate pushback
The increase was seen as a compromise after Gov. Spanberger initially proposed charging people with a misdemeanor. The current fine is $25. The increase would not take effect until July 1, 2027.
Some advocates are hoping the provision can be removed before then. Chelsea Higgs Wise, executive director of Marijuana Justice — an organization pushing for fair marijuana laws — said the increased fine would push racial disparities and hurt lower-income people. "For people experiencing homelessness, $250 can be a catastrophic economic barrier, and unpaid court debts can lead to warrants, can lead to renewed criminal exposure," Wise said.
A local business owner said he felt the proposal struck a fair compromise between what the governor proposed and the current law. "It's kind of a good compromise between the two, no one wants to go to jail for smoking cannabis, but you also don’t want it around your kids when you’re at a park trying to enjoy a family day," said Dustin Weekley. The debate over marijuana legalization in Virginia has continued for years and is expected to continue into the future.
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved a war powers resolution passed earlier by the House, marking the first time that Congress has unified to rebuke President Donald Trump over the war against Iran.Senate approves a war powers resolution in a rebuke to Trump over Iran conflict
The vote passed 50-48. It was the tenth attempt to pass the resolution in the Senate chamber. The measure is still largely symbolic: It is a concurrent resolution, which does not require President Trump's signature and would not become law that could be enforced. But it signals a shift in lawmakers' opposition to the foreign intervention, particularly as the Trump administration seeks new funding from Congress to continue the war.
The Pentagon wants Congress to approve $80 billion to support operations against Iran and to refill depleted munitions stockpiles. That's far higher than the $29 billion last estimated by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth when he testified to Congress about the war in May. President Trump is expected to meet with Senate Republicans on Wednesday at the Capitol.
This morning's weather: Sunshine returns and humidity departs Wednesday
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says today will start with clear skies and temperatures in the 60s. We'll warm into the low 80s with mostly sunny skies expected this afternoon and no chance of rain. It will be much less humid today, especially this afternoon. Winds will be light, out of the NE at 5-10 mph. Overnight will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s and isolated pockets of 50s inland.
Tomorrow will be another pleasant day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. We'll see winds out of the SE at 5-15 mph. Humidity will remain low, and no rain is expected. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s and low 70s.
For the latest weather updates, watch Tony live on News 3 This Morning here.
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