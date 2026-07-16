Norfolk Target, Northampton Co. shooter charged, Blanche confirmation hearing: Sunrise Brief

Stream News 3 This Morning live:
Top stories: Norfolk Target, Northampton Co. shooter charged, Blanche confirmation hearing
The new Target under construction in the Wards Corner area of Norfolk is expected to open this fall, the city tells News 3 — though the exact date is not set.City expects Target in Wards Corner to open in fall 2026
Drivers along East Little Creek and passing over on I-64 have seen the signs pop up as the massive, 129,000-square-foot store takes shape. After years of discussion among city leaders, the store was erected at the site of the former Kroger, which was demolished in 2024, at 201 East Little Creek Road. But plans were approved for a big box retailer a year before that. Currently, the closest Target for Norfolk residents is along Military Highway.
Though residents and drivers who frequent Wards Corner have been outspoken about congestion concerns at the already-busy area. Coming from West Little Creek, drivers are currently hit with multiple consecutive traffic lights, numerous adjacent parking entrances, and the ever-looming threat of a long train stoppage. It's unclear whether any traffic changes to the area are imminent.
The man who authorities say opened fire in multiple locations in Northampton County early Monday morning has been charged in the incident that left his mother and girlfriend dead and three others shot.Northampton man charged in shooting rampage that left mom & girlfriend dead, three others shot: Sheriff
Trevor Henriques, 45, now faces a number of charges — including two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer — in connection with the shooting rampage on Monday and he is expected to face more as the investigation continues, according to the Northampton County Sheriff's Office.
The two women shot dead were identified Wednesday as Henriques' mother, 70-year-old Katrina Henriques, and his girlfriend, 37-year-old Rebecca Knox. The other three victims were also known to Henriques but officials have not said how. The motive of the suspect remains under investigation.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche confronted skeptical questions at a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday about the creation of a fund to compensate President Donald Trump’s allies and a tax immunity deal for the president as he aimed to lock down the Republican support needed to advance his nomination.
AP reports the hearing arrived at a tumultuous time for the Justice Department, with mass firings and resignations and Democrats and other critics raising alarms that Blanche is still functioning as Trump’s personal lawyer. He has led the department on an interim basis since April. Even as he said the $1.7B “Anti-Weaponization Fund” was shelved, he made clear that immunity from tax audits afforded to Trump this year remained in place despite a congressional outcry. Those actions, plus the flawed release of files from the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking investigation, received fresh scrutiny Wednesday.
Key to Blanche’s confirmation are Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, who in May lost his primary, and Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican who has opted not to seek reelection. The death of South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was a member of the committee, left 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats on the panel. With Democrats united in solidarity against Blanche, a no-vote by even a single Republican on the panel would scuttle Blanche’s nomination.
This morning's weather: Hazy conditions linger, tracking storms this weekend
Forecaster Derrah Getter says we have another hot and hazy day ahead. Highs this afternoon reach the mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the low 100s. There is a code orange air quality alert in effect until midnight.
Air quality concerns linger with areas of smoke on Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s. A few spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon.
For the latest weather updates, watch Derrah live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.