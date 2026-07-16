Norfolk Target, Northampton Co. shooter charged, Blanche confirmation hearing: Sunrise Brief

The new Target under construction in the Wards Corner area of Norfolk is expected to open this fall, the city tells News 3 — though the exact date is not set. City expects Target in Wards Corner to open in fall 2026 Drivers along East Little Creek and passing over on I-64 have seen the signs pop up as the massive, 129,000-square-foot store takes shape. After years of discussion among city leaders, the store was erected at the site of the former Kroger, which was demolished in 2024, at 201 East Little Creek Road. But plans were approved for a big box retailer a year before that. Currently, the closest Target for Norfolk residents is along Military Highway. Though residents and drivers who frequent Wards Corner have been outspoken about congestion concerns at the already-busy area. Coming from West Little Creek, drivers are currently hit with multiple consecutive traffic lights, numerous adjacent parking entrances, and the ever-looming threat of a long train stoppage. It's unclear whether any traffic changes to the area are imminent.



The man who authorities say opened fire in multiple locations in Northampton County early Monday morning has been charged in the incident that left his mother and girlfriend dead and three others shot. Northampton man charged in shooting rampage that left mom & girlfriend dead, three others shot: Sheriff Trevor Henriques, 45, now faces a number of charges — including two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer — in connection with the shooting rampage on Monday and he is expected to face more as the investigation continues, according to the Northampton County Sheriff's Office. The two women shot dead were identified Wednesday as Henriques' mother, 70-year-old Katrina Henriques, and his girlfriend, 37-year-old Rebecca Knox. The other three victims were also known to Henriques but officials have not said how. The motive of the suspect remains under investigation.

