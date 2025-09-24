Nursing home to close, Newport News vape shop regulations, Kimmel's return to TV: Sunrise Brief

The Princess Anne Health & Rehabilitation Center notified its residents that the facility will close on Oct. 5, according to a letter obtained by News 3. Princess Anne nursing home to close following Medicare, Medicaid termination This closure is due to the nursing home's failure to meet federal healthcare standards. The nursing home received notice that its Medicare and Medicaid provider agreements were terminated on Aug. 27 due to a series of alleged violations, WTVR reports. Some of the violations the nursing home is accused of led to residents being hospitalized. It was the first time in at least the last three years that a Virginia nursing home has become federally decertified, according to the state Medicaid agency, and it's a measure that the government views as a "last resort" when problems persist at a facility without remedy. In order to receive government funding, facilities are required to comply with regulations that set standards for care.



In a 6-0 vote on Tuesday, the Newport News City Council approved additional regulations for new vape shops within the city. Unless they close for two or more years, existing vape shops will be exempt from the following rules. New vape shops cannot be within 2,000 feet from schools and child care centers. Drive through services are banned. The windows on vape shops cannot be tinted, they must be transparent "for visibility and safety," the city says. Two public hearings were held to gather input on the proposed regulations. The city says this new ordinance aims to "protect public health, prevent illegal activity, limit clustering, and reduce youth exposure and access to vape products."

