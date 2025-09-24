Nursing home to close, Newport News vape shop regulations, Kimmel's return to TV: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Nursing home to close, Newport News vape shop regulations, Kimmel's return to TV
The Princess Anne Health & Rehabilitation Center notified its residents that the facility will close on Oct. 5, according to a letter obtained by News 3.Princess Anne nursing home to close following Medicare, Medicaid termination
This closure is due to the nursing home's failure to meet federal healthcare standards. The nursing home received notice that its Medicare and Medicaid provider agreements were terminated on Aug. 27 due to a series of alleged violations, WTVR reports. Some of the violations the nursing home is accused of led to residents being hospitalized.
It was the first time in at least the last three years that a Virginia nursing home has become federally decertified, according to the state Medicaid agency, and it's a measure that the government views as a "last resort" when problems persist at a facility without remedy. In order to receive government funding, facilities are required to comply with regulations that set standards for care.
In a 6-0 vote on Tuesday, the Newport News City Council approved additional regulations for new vape shops within the city.
Unless they close for two or more years, existing vape shops will be exempt from the following rules. New vape shops cannot be within 2,000 feet from schools and child care centers. Drive through services are banned. The windows on vape shops cannot be tinted, they must be transparent "for visibility and safety," the city says.
Two public hearings were held to gather input on the proposed regulations. The city says this new ordinance aims to "protect public health, prevent illegal activity, limit clustering, and reduce youth exposure and access to vape products."
Jimmy Kimmel said his remarks about Charlie Kirk "felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both" during his return to late-night television on Tuesday.
However, both Nexstar and Sinclair preempted episodes of the late-night TV show. This means "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was not aired by local ABC stations that are operated by either broadcasting company, such as WRIC-TV in Richmond, Virginia. "We made a decision last week to preempt 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel's 'ill-timed and insensitive' comments at a critical time in our national discourse," Nexstar said in a statement, noting that Kimmel's program would still be available via streaming services.
Kimmel did criticize the ABC affiliates who took his show off air, calling it "un-American." On the topic of Charlie Kirk, he did go on to emotionally praise Erika Kirk for publicly forgiving her husband's killer, calling it "a selfless act of grace."
On the other hand, President Donald Trump took to social media to express confusion at Kimmel's return, writing "Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who's not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE." The president also suggested that he will sue ABC again.
This morning's weather: Hot and humid with increasing storm chances
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says today will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and heat indices (feels like) temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be out of the S at 5-10 mph. There's a 20% chance of a stray thunderstorm this afternoon, but conditions will be mainly dry with a summer like feel. Overnight temperature don't drop a whole lot, with lows in the 60s to low 70s. Some patchy fog is possible again tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow will be hot and humid as well, with highs in the mid 80s to 90 with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. We'll see partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with an increasing chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon through the evening. We have a marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather Thursday evening, with the main threat being strong wind gusts from organized storms.
The timing of those storms would be 6 pm to midnight. Friday will be mainly cloudy with non-severe thunderstorms and showers, with highs dropping into the low 80s.
For the latest weather updates, watch Tony live on News 3 This Morning
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning