NY AG case tossed, stolen postal keys, Russia-Ukraine strikes amid peace talks: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: NY AG case tossed, stolen postal keys, Russia-Ukraine strikes amid peace talks
A federal judge dismissed a criminal case against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday — less than two months after she was indicted on charges in connection with a Norfolk home.Judge dismisses Norfolk mortgage fraud case against NY AG Letitia James
U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie concluded that Lindsey Halligan, the prosecutor who brought the charges at President Donald Trump’s urging, was illegally appointed by the Justice Department. Currie also dismissed the criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey for the same reason. James released a statement about the dismissal saying she's "heartened by today's victory."
The White House responded to the dismissals with a statement indicating the matter isn't closed, saying the judge's dismissal of both indictments "will not be the final word on this matter." Federal prosecutors accused James of misrepresenting her property as a second residence instead of a rental when applying for a mortgage.
A Chesapeake man was sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to breaking into a post office and stealing keys that could unlock various kinds of mailboxes.Man sentenced to 5 months for stealing postal keys from a Chesapeake Post Office
Lee Vann Tyner shattered glass at the Jolliff Station post office in Chesapeake in June 2024 and stole postal keys, according to court records. Court records show images of small brown envelopes with addresses and mailbox numbers written on them. Prosecutors say the postal keys matched the mailboxes and Tyner was going to use, sell or dispose of the keys — he got arrested a few days later at a gas station.
Authorities say inside his SUV, they also found several Georgia driver’s licenses, mail, credit cards, debit cards, and Social Security cards that belonged to other people. National President of the Postal Police Officers Association Frank Albergo says when arrow keys or other postal keys get stolen, it can impact hundreds or even thousands of victims. The stolen keys can open blue collection boxes, apartment panels, cluster boxes, PO boxes and green relay boxes.
Six people in Kyiv were killed amid overnight strikes launched by Russia on Tuesday — and, three people were killed during a Ukrainian attack in southern Russia, the Associated Press reports.A deal to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine is taking shape, but critical details are still in the dark
These attacks come as the peace talks between both countries gain momentum, with leaders from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States meeting in Abu Dhabi to deliberate a U.S.-backed proposal to end the war. The peace process has long centered on three key issues: post-war land borders, Ukraine’s military power and Ukraine’s status with NATO.
Circulated points of the plan, which have not been independently confirmed by Scripps News, indicate Ukraine would be called on to give up some eastern territory, including the Donbas, and areas it currently controls. It would be required to cap its military size and forgo seeking NATO membership, instead relying on security guarantees from the U.S.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to ink a formal peace deal in the coming days, according to a post made by a senior Ukrainian official. The White House is pushing for the peace proposal to be signed by Ukraine come Thanksgiving, or risk losing support.
This morning's weather: Scattered showers and warmer for midweek, sunny and cooler Thanksgiving
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Highs will warm to the upper 60s today, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see a mix of clouds today with scattered showers moving in tonight.
We will climb to the low 70s on Wednesday. A cold front will bring in showers, mainly in the morning, more scattered by the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies with some clearing later in the day.
The weather looks good for Thanksgiving. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s. It will be breezy with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.
