NY AG case tossed, stolen postal keys, Russia-Ukraine strikes amid peace talks: Sunrise Brief

A federal judge dismissed a criminal case against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday — less than two months after she was indicted on charges in connection with a Norfolk home. Judge dismisses Norfolk mortgage fraud case against NY AG Letitia James U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie concluded that Lindsey Halligan, the prosecutor who brought the charges at President Donald Trump’s urging, was illegally appointed by the Justice Department. Currie also dismissed the criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey for the same reason. James released a statement about the dismissal saying she's "heartened by today's victory." The White House responded to the dismissals with a statement indicating the matter isn't closed, saying the judge's dismissal of both indictments "will not be the final word on this matter." Federal prosecutors accused James of misrepresenting her property as a second residence instead of a rental when applying for a mortgage.



A Chesapeake man was sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to breaking into a post office and stealing keys that could unlock various kinds of mailboxes. Man sentenced to 5 months for stealing postal keys from a Chesapeake Post Office Lee Vann Tyner shattered glass at the Jolliff Station post office in Chesapeake in June 2024 and stole postal keys, according to court records. Court records show images of small brown envelopes with addresses and mailbox numbers written on them. Prosecutors say the postal keys matched the mailboxes and Tyner was going to use, sell or dispose of the keys — he got arrested a few days later at a gas station. Authorities say inside his SUV, they also found several Georgia driver’s licenses, mail, credit cards, debit cards, and Social Security cards that belonged to other people. National President of the Postal Police Officers Association Frank Albergo says when arrow keys or other postal keys get stolen, it can impact hundreds or even thousands of victims. The stolen keys can open blue collection boxes, apartment panels, cluster boxes, PO boxes and green relay boxes.

