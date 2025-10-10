NY AG indicted in Virginia, Buxton cleanup, government shutdown drags on: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: NY AG indicted in Virginia, Buxton cleanup, government shutdown drags on
New York Attorney General Letitia James was indicted by a Virginia grand jury Thursday on two federal counts — bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution in relationNY Attorney General Letitia James indicted in mortgage fraud case
The indictment alleges that in 2020, James falsely claimed on mortgage paperwork for a Norfolk home that it would be her primary residence, even though she primarily lived and worked in New York. Prosecutors say the misrepresentation allowed her to secure more favorable loan terms, saving her about $18,000. Lindsey Halligan, recently appointed U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia after her predecessor did not bring charges against James, said in a statement that “no one is above the law.”
The charges are fueling criticism that President Donald Trump is targeting his perceived political adversaries. James, a Democrat, has repeatedly clashed with the administration, filing lawsuits to block parts of its agenda. She also won a major civil fraud case against Trump in 2024.
James’ first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 24. If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine on each count.
Crews are hard at work cleaning up the eight homes in Buxton that collapsed last week, with a ninth collapsing in Rodanthe.Massive cleanup continues in Buxton, worries persist about more collapses in coming days
The massive cleanup effort involves everyone from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore team to local homeowners private contractors, and county crews. Rep. Greg Murphy, who represents the Outer Banks in Congress, toured the sites of the home collapses and promised to push for change.
"I actually spoke with the chairman of the committee that goes to to try to get people to access the NFIP (National Flood Insurance Program) funds before the house falls in the water, to be able to pull them down. And I think we're going to get good traction, especially after this disaster here," said Murphy.
Dare County has beach nourishment and jetty repair projects planned for 2026. But right now, with more weather headed this way later this week, neighbors are holding their breath and supporting each other through the uncertainty.
The Senate failed, again, to pass competing Democratic and Republican short-term funding bills that could have reopened the government.Shutdown drags on as Senate fails again to pass funding bill
The Democrat-proposed measure failed in a 47-50 vote, while the Republican-proposed measure failed in a 54-45 vote — 60 votes are needed to advance a funding bill. This stalemate was started over expanded subsidies for the Affordable Care Act, with Democrats arguing that millions of Americans will see higher costs heading into enrollment season. On the other hand, Republicans have insisted that those talks should happen after the government reopens.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Democrats could end up feeling more of the pain from the shutdown.
"We're going to be cutting very popular Democrat programs that aren't popular with Republicans, frankly, because that's the way it works," he said. "They wanted to do this, so we'll give them a little taste of their own medicine."
This morning's weather: Cooler temps — clouds, rain set to arrive
Forecaster Derrah Getter says this afternoon, high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. There will be some minor tidal flooding around noon. Clouds increase throughout the day. There’s a slight chance of spotty showers in the evening. Tonight, lows will be in the low 60s.
Mostly cloudy skies to get the day started Saturday. Rain chances will increase throughout the day. Highs reach the low 70s. By nightfall, we’ll be dealing with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain this weekend will lead to additional flooding. Wind gusts of 55+ mph will be possible.
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:
Tropical storm Jerry is moving WNW near the Leeward Islands. It is forecast to become a hurricane by the end of the weekend. It is not expected to impact Hampton Roads.
Subtropical storm Karen has formed in the far northern Atlantic. It is forecast to continue moving northeast toward portions of Europe.
