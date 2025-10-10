NY AG indicted in Virginia, Buxton cleanup, government shutdown drags on: Sunrise Brief

New York Attorney General Letitia James was indicted by a Virginia grand jury Thursday on two federal counts — bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution in relation NY Attorney General Letitia James indicted in mortgage fraud case The indictment alleges that in 2020, James falsely claimed on mortgage paperwork for a Norfolk home that it would be her primary residence, even though she primarily lived and worked in New York. Prosecutors say the misrepresentation allowed her to secure more favorable loan terms, saving her about $18,000. Lindsey Halligan, recently appointed U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia after her predecessor did not bring charges against James, said in a statement that “no one is above the law.” The charges are fueling criticism that President Donald Trump is targeting his perceived political adversaries. James, a Democrat, has repeatedly clashed with the administration, filing lawsuits to block parts of its agenda. She also won a major civil fraud case against Trump in 2024. James’ first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 24. If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine on each count.



Crews are hard at work cleaning up the eight homes in Buxton that collapsed last week, with a ninth collapsing in Rodanthe. Massive cleanup continues in Buxton, worries persist about more collapses in coming days The massive cleanup effort involves everyone from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore team to local homeowners private contractors, and county crews. Rep. Greg Murphy, who represents the Outer Banks in Congress, toured the sites of the home collapses and promised to push for change. "I actually spoke with the chairman of the committee that goes to to try to get people to access the NFIP (National Flood Insurance Program) funds before the house falls in the water, to be able to pull them down. And I think we're going to get good traction, especially after this disaster here," said Murphy. Dare County has beach nourishment and jetty repair projects planned for 2026. But right now, with more weather headed this way later this week, neighbors are holding their breath and supporting each other through the uncertainty.

