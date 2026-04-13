Oceanfront shooting injures 8, Va. bills deadline, US to blockade Iranian ports: Sunrise Brief

Eight people were hurt in a shooting Saturday night at the Oceanfront, and police say at least two suspects remain on the run. 8 injured in Virginia Beach Oceanfront shooting; 2 suspects sought, police say Virginia Beach police were patrolling the area when they responded to reports of gunfire around 9:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. When officers arrived, they found eight people with gunshot wounds. All were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious. Police said all are expected to survive. The people who were injured include adults and juveniles from across Virginia and one from Georgia. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two unrelated groups of young adults and juveniles that escalated into an exchange of gunfire. Detectives believe at least three people fired shots, including one of the individuals who was wounded. Police arrested 18-year-old Jamaya Williams of Henrico County in connection with the shooting; she was also shot. Authorities have identified a second suspect as 18-year-old Isaiah Charity of Richmond, who faces multiple warrants, including aggravated malicious wounding and firearm-related charges. A third suspect has not been identified but is described as a Black male wearing a dark-colored hoodie with possible red lettering on the back. An “imminent threat” curfew is in place for the Oceanfront in response to a shooting during the first weekend of March that left six bystanders injured. The Oceanfront curfew of 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays is temporary and set until the last weekend of April unless extended into May.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger faces a deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Monday to take action on bills passed in the General Assembly. Under her powers, Spanberger can approve legislation, veto bills, or amend them. If she doesn't act, the bills become law without her signature. Many are watching to see how she will handle bills dealing with guns and legislation that would legalize retail marijuana sales beginning next January. Spanberger announced she vetoed two bills, including one to potentially allow for a casino in Fairfax County. The other veto rejects legalizing skilled gaming machines. The governor has already signed more than 500 bills into law. They cover a variety of topics, including raising the minimum wage, allowing schools to give educators panic alarms they can hit in the event of an emergency, and cutting red tape to make housing more affordable. "We have significant announcements ahead... I want to make sure we get each decision right," Spanberger said in an op-ed in Sunday's Richmond Times-Dispatch. As her work continues, Spanberger found herself in the national spotlight over the weekend when President Trump posted about her on Truth Social, claiming policies she is approving are raising taxes. The bills he referenced were introduced by Virginia Democrats but did not advance. Spanberger does support Virginia rejoining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which Republicans say will increase power bills.