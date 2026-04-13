Oceanfront shooting injures 8, Va. bills deadline, US to blockade Iranian ports: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Oceanfront shooting injures 8, Va. bills deadline, US to blockade Iranian ports
Eight people were hurt in a shooting Saturday night at the Oceanfront, and police say at least two suspects remain on the run.8 injured in Virginia Beach Oceanfront shooting; 2 suspects sought, police say
Virginia Beach police were patrolling the area when they responded to reports of gunfire around 9:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. When officers arrived, they found eight people with gunshot wounds. All were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious. Police said all are expected to survive. The people who were injured include adults and juveniles from across Virginia and one from Georgia.
Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two unrelated groups of young adults and juveniles that escalated into an exchange of gunfire. Detectives believe at least three people fired shots, including one of the individuals who was wounded.
Police arrested 18-year-old Jamaya Williams of Henrico County in connection with the shooting; she was also shot. Authorities have identified a second suspect as 18-year-old Isaiah Charity of Richmond, who faces multiple warrants, including aggravated malicious wounding and firearm-related charges. A third suspect has not been identified but is described as a Black male wearing a dark-colored hoodie with possible red lettering on the back.
An “imminent threat” curfew is in place for the Oceanfront in response to a shooting during the first weekend of March that left six bystanders injured. The Oceanfront curfew of 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays is temporary and set until the last weekend of April unless extended into May.
Gov. Abigail Spanberger faces a deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Monday to take action on bills passed in the General Assembly.
Under her powers, Spanberger can approve legislation, veto bills, or amend them. If she doesn't act, the bills become law without her signature. Many are watching to see how she will handle bills dealing with guns and legislation that would legalize retail marijuana sales beginning next January. Spanberger announced she vetoed two bills, including one to potentially allow for a casino in Fairfax County. The other veto rejects legalizing skilled gaming machines.
The governor has already signed more than 500 bills into law. They cover a variety of topics, including raising the minimum wage, allowing schools to give educators panic alarms they can hit in the event of an emergency, and cutting red tape to make housing more affordable. "We have significant announcements ahead... I want to make sure we get each decision right," Spanberger said in an op-ed in Sunday's Richmond Times-Dispatch.
As her work continues, Spanberger found herself in the national spotlight over the weekend when President Trump posted about her on Truth Social, claiming policies she is approving are raising taxes. The bills he referenced were introduced by Virginia Democrats but did not advance. Spanberger does support Virginia rejoining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which Republicans say will increase power bills.
President Donald Trump on Sunday said the U.S. Navy would “immediately” begin a blockade of ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, after U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks in Pakistan ended without an agreement.
U.S. Central Command announced that it will blockade all Iranian ports beginning Monday at 10 a.m. ET. CENTCOM said the blockade will be “enforced impartially against vessels of all nations.” It said it would still allow ships traveling between non-Iranian ports to transit the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump wants to weaken Iran’s key leverage in the war after demanding that it reopen the strait to all global traffic on the waterway that was responsible for 20% of global oil shipping before fighting began. “Going to be all or none, and that’s the way it is," Trump told Fox News. Trump said on social media that he told the Navy to "seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas.” He said other nations would be involved but did not name them.
The face-to-face talks that ended early Sunday were the highest-level negotiations between the longtime rivals since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Neither indicated what will happen after the ceasefire expires on April 22. “We need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon,” said Vice President JD Vance, leading the U.S. side. Iranian officials said talks fell apart over two or three key issues, blaming what they called U.S. overreach.
This morning's weather: Warmer and windy today, Near 90 by midweek
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says a mild start to the day with temperatures near 60. Highs will reach the mid 80s today, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect partly cloudy skies with very slim rain chances. It will be windy today with a SW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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