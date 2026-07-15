ODU professor killed in Philippines, VB golf course lawsuit, daylight saving: Sunrise Brief

Stream News 3 This Morning live:
Top stories: ODU professor killed in Philippines, VB golf course lawsuit, daylight saving
An American marine biologist and professor at Old Dominion University has been shot dead by three men who entered his house in the central Philippines, police said on Tuesday according to AP’s reporting.
Kent Carpenter, 73, was with his Filipina companion in a house in the coastal town of Sibulan, in Negros Oriental province, on Sunday night when the masked men forced their way in. One drew a gun and shot Carpenter in the head, killing him instantly, police said his companion told them. The men took a laptop, an unspecified amount of cash and a backpack before fleeing, national police spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co told reporters.
Regional police spokesperson Lt. Col. Joem Malong told The Associated Press that Carpenter’s companion sustained unspecified injuries and was being treated. Investigators were trying to determine the motive for the killing and identify the attackers. “We assure the victim’s family, the community and our foreign visitors that this case is being treated with utmost urgency and no effort will be spared until justice is served,” regional police director Brig. Gen. Romano Cardiño said.
Carpenter had been a biological sciences professor at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, since 1996. His research — which focused on the Philippines and the Coral Triangle between the Indian and Pacific oceans — shaped conservation efforts around the world, university officials said. They said he was on an extended research assignment in the Philippines and planned to retire in September.
A federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Virginia Beach in an effort to block the proposed sale of Virginia Beach National Golf Course.Federal lawsuit filed to block sale of Virginia Beach National Golf Course to Dragas Companies
The lawsuit, filed by SFF Conservation Initiative, Inc., asks a federal judge to stop the city from moving forward with the sale until the current management agreement for the golf course expires on December 31, 2026, and until the group says the proposal complies with federal law.
The complaint centers on three key issues: whether the property's federally protected status is being violated, whether the proposal conflicts with the Clean Water Act, and concerns surrounding a bald eagle nest located on the golf course.
The lawsuit comes after months of public debate over the city's proposal to sell the nearly 350-acre golf course to Dragas Companies for a mixed-use development. A public hearing was originally expected to be followed by a council vote this month. With the vote now pushed back to August 11 and a federal lawsuit pending, the future of Virginia Beach National Golf Course remains uncertain.
The U.S. House voted Tuesday to pass a measure to enact year-round Daylight Saving Time across the country, springing Congress forward into an issue that has long stumped lawmakers and spurred impassioned pleas by parents, farmers and others with sharply divergent views.House passes bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent
It will now will head to the Senate for approval before going to the president for his signature — though its chances in the upper chamber remain unclear. Proponents argue it would spare Americans from having to change their clocks, disrupting young children’s sleep schedules and arguably causing more seasonal depression. But detractors say it could have economic consequences, particularly for farmers who would have to wrestle with later sunrises. The House vote was 308 to 117.
Like President Donald Trump, congressional lawmakers have long taken an interest in passing laws to “ditch the switch” and make Daylight Saving Time permanent. The issue has generated zealous lobbying and strong advocacy from interest groups including the golf industry, filmmakers, farmers and educators. Support and opposition do not fall on clean party lines.
This morning's weather: Turning hotter, feels like temperatures near 110
Forecaster Derrah Getter says the heat cranks up today. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 90s with heat index values near 105 degrees. We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Tonight's lows will be in the low 70s.
We get even hotter Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 90s near 100 degrees. Feels like temperatures will be near 105.
For the latest weather updates, watch Derrah live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.