Parking lot scam sentencings, VB rejects data centers, DOJ scraps $1.8B fund: Sunrise Brief

A federal judge has sentenced 8 of 10 defendants in a scheme that targeted Navy Federal customers in parking lots, gas stations, and near gyms, resulting in more than $2 million in losses, according to a federal indictment. Son apologizes to mother for getting her roped into parking lot scam in Norfolk Courthouse The scheme began in 2023. Prosecutors say the group targeted Navy Federal customers, and in many cases members of the military. Members of the group would claim they needed help, gain access to a victim's phone, and quickly transfer money — many times taking out personal loans in the victim's name. Several victims have said they were forced to pay back those loans. The indictment identified more than 33 victims in this case alone, but WTKR has uncovered similar cases in cities throughout the region. Rodney Thornton received the longest sentence of any defendant at 42 months. Laterrance Parker Jr. and Jordan Pugh each received 38 months. Troy Davis received 30 months, followed by Jamaica Sumner at 21 months, Andrea Holley at 12 months and one day, Lois Staton at 6 months, and Joy Davis at 30 days. Steven Jones and Persia Brown have each pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Attorney Gary Byler took action for victims after seeing the WTKR investigation. "It's the way that these individuals have been treated that they are out two, or three thousand dollars and it’s like, ‘oh well,’ too bad, so sad. It really does hurt my heart. It shakes my faith in the system if there is no recourse," Byler said. Byler has secured four settlements so far and is filing additional lawsuits.

The Virginia Beach City Council has unanimously agreed to reject future large-scale data center development in the city, following months of public opposition from residents who packed meetings to voice their concerns. Virginia Beach City Council unanimously rejects future data centers, residents applaud the decision Mayor Bobby Dyer made the city's position clear during Tuesday's City Council meeting. "The council this afternoon unanimously agreed that we will not entertain any data centers in the city of Virginia Beach," Dyer said. Residents who attended the meeting welcomed the decision. "And I wanna say thank you from the bottom of my heart for choosing humanity over data centers," one citizen said. "Everybody said no to that very quickly and I'm very appreciative," another citizen said. While the city is drawing a line against new hyperscale data centers, officials note there are already colocation facilities operating in Virginia Beach. Those facilities fall under one of several classifications of data centers but are not considered the large-scale developments that sparked community opposition. When it comes to attracting major data center campuses, however, the council's position was unambiguous. "No, I don't think they're really a value to any community," Dyer said. "We're not only saying no to data centers, we're saying hell no to data centers," Dyer said. The council's stance drew applause from residents who hope the issue is now settled. The proposed resolution still needs to go to the planning commission and return to city council for a final vote.