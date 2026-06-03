Parking lot scam sentencings, VB rejects data centers, DOJ scraps $1.8B fund: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Parking lot scam sentencings, VB rejects data centers, DOJ scraps $1.8B fund
A federal judge has sentenced 8 of 10 defendants in a scheme that targeted Navy Federal customers in parking lots, gas stations, and near gyms, resulting in more than $2 million in losses, according to a federal indictment.Son apologizes to mother for getting her roped into parking lot scam in Norfolk Courthouse
The scheme began in 2023. Prosecutors say the group targeted Navy Federal customers, and in many cases members of the military. Members of the group would claim they needed help, gain access to a victim's phone, and quickly transfer money — many times taking out personal loans in the victim's name. Several victims have said they were forced to pay back those loans. The indictment identified more than 33 victims in this case alone, but WTKR has uncovered similar cases in cities throughout the region.
Rodney Thornton received the longest sentence of any defendant at 42 months. Laterrance Parker Jr. and Jordan Pugh each received 38 months. Troy Davis received 30 months, followed by Jamaica Sumner at 21 months, Andrea Holley at 12 months and one day, Lois Staton at 6 months, and Joy Davis at 30 days. Steven Jones and Persia Brown have each pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.
Attorney Gary Byler took action for victims after seeing the WTKR investigation. "It's the way that these individuals have been treated that they are out two, or three thousand dollars and it’s like, ‘oh well,’ too bad, so sad. It really does hurt my heart. It shakes my faith in the system if there is no recourse," Byler said. Byler has secured four settlements so far and is filing additional lawsuits.
The Virginia Beach City Council has unanimously agreed to reject future large-scale data center development in the city, following months of public opposition from residents who packed meetings to voice their concerns.Virginia Beach City Council unanimously rejects future data centers, residents applaud the decision
Mayor Bobby Dyer made the city's position clear during Tuesday's City Council meeting. "The council this afternoon unanimously agreed that we will not entertain any data centers in the city of Virginia Beach," Dyer said. Residents who attended the meeting welcomed the decision. "And I wanna say thank you from the bottom of my heart for choosing humanity over data centers," one citizen said. "Everybody said no to that very quickly and I'm very appreciative," another citizen said.
While the city is drawing a line against new hyperscale data centers, officials note there are already colocation facilities operating in Virginia Beach. Those facilities fall under one of several classifications of data centers but are not considered the large-scale developments that sparked community opposition.
When it comes to attracting major data center campuses, however, the council's position was unambiguous. "No, I don't think they're really a value to any community," Dyer said. "We're not only saying no to data centers, we're saying hell no to data centers," Dyer said. The council's stance drew applause from residents who hope the issue is now settled. The proposed resolution still needs to go to the planning commission and return to city council for a final vote.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Tuesday that the Trump administration was scrapping plans to create a $1.8 billion fund meant to compensate allies of the Republican president after widespread political backlash and setbacks in the courts.DOJ scrapping $1.8B 'anti-weaponization fund,' Blanche says
“We are not moving forward with the fund, period,” Blanche said in response to questions at a House hearing on the Justice Department budget. The blunt declaration marked an extraordinary turnabout for a Trump Justice Department that just two weeks ago had pronounced the fund as essential to make up for what officials insist was weaponized law enforcement during President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration. Since then, though, the idea has faced mounting pressure from Republicans who demanded reassurances that plans for the fund were off the table before they would move forward with legislation funding President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement agencies.
The hearing before a House Appropriations subcommittee was scheduled for discussion of the Justice Department's budget, but lawmakers quickly focused their questioning on the creation of a fund that has provoked outrage over the mere possibility that violent pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, could be eligible for payouts.
Signs for the retreat surfaced Monday when a person familiar with the matter said the Republican president was now reconsidering whether to move forward with the fund established to resolve his lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax returns. The Justice Department also said Monday it would comply with a Virginia court temporarily blocking the administration's “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” effectively agreeing to pause the plan for at least two weeks.
This morning's weather: A step warmer today, Near 90 to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says a cool start this morning but taking a step warming this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s today, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect mostly sunny skies with a bit of a NE breeze, but not as strong as yesterday.
Lots of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the low 80s, near normal for this time of year. Expect a big step warmer on Friday with highs near 90.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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