Presidential heads plan paused, Norfolk braces for huge weekend, US strikes Iran: Sunrise Brief

A proposal to transform 42 giant presidential heads into a major attraction in James City County, Virginia, is on hold after the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to take no action on the project. Plans for giant presidential heads attraction in James City County put on hold The plan, developed by Mark Jakobowski and landowner Howard Hankins, would house the massive presidential busts but also includes a museum, 700 housing units — half designated for a retirement community — a hotel, local grocer and retail space. News 3’s Kurt Williams attended Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, where board members and neighbors raised concerns about traffic and the strain the development could place on county services. The discussion lasted nearly two hours before the vote to defer. Jakobowski, the project's director of development, had previously identified the planning and zoning process as the project's central obstacle when News 3 interviewed him a year ago. Board Chair John McGlennon, who voted against the deferral, expressed deeper reservations about the project's viability. "While I think this program has a lot of good ideas in it, they really haven't been matched to the math. It wasn't clear this was a sustainable project to me," McGlennon said. The 42 heads of state — which do not yet include busts of former Presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden or Donald Trump — have had a turbulent history. They were originally part of President's Park, a tourist attraction in Williamsburg that opened in March 2004 but closed just six years later. The heads were then trucked to Hankins' commercial construction recycling business, where they have remained. Hankins, who attended the board meeting, said he is not discouraged by the delay. "And I believe when it's right, it will happen — so I can't worry about it," Hankins said. The board will take up the proposal again in October.

Downtown Norfolk businesses are bracing for one of the biggest weekends in the city's history as Sail250, Juneteenth and the 50th annual Harborfest converge on the waterfront next weekend. Norfolk businesses prepare for Sail250, Juneteenth and Harborfest convergence next weekend The three events are expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to the area around Town Point Park, and local business owners say they are stocking up and planning special programming to capture as much of that foot traffic as possible. Norfolk City Council established designated festival areas along the waterfront on Tuesday night. Bikes and scooters will not be allowed in Primary Festival Areas, and Waterside Drive will be closed for at least some time during the events. Councilman Carlos Clanton told News 3 that the measures are intended to keep the area safe for the large crowds and people living downtown. The Stockpot on Plume Street falls within what the city is calling the Extended Festival Area. General Manager Liz Graham said Wednesday's lunch rush is already a preview of what's to come. "It's gonna be wonderful. I think we'll be busy Friday, Saturday and Sunday," Graham said. "I try to get a little extra to have backup, just in case, because I've had weekends where I'm like, 'oh my goodness. I didn't plan ahead.' For this one, I'd rather have extra than not enough," Graham said. Next door, Selden Market has three days of events planned for Juneteenth weekend, including panels, DJs, art and exhibits. The goal is to draw the large crowds expected just a block away into shops that are rooted in Norfolk. "There's thousands of people a block away but they don't seem to funnel through here. Having this activation. Having panels and DJs, art and exhibits go on, I think it's going to help a lot for the businesses in here," said Derak Green, owner of Cooking with Greens inside Selden Market. The city estimates Sail250's economic impact at 12 locations across Virginia could reach $150 million.