Resendiz case update, Trump visits Naval Station Norfolk, ceasefire talks resume: Sunrise Brief

Naval court officials have recommended there is enough evidence for the murder case against the sailor charged in the death of Norfolk sailor Angelina Resendiz to proceed to trial, a U.S. Navy public affairs official told News 3.Exclusive: Naval court recommends trial in Angelina Resendiz murder case
The public affairs officer exclusively shared this update with WTKR News 3's Jay Greene on Sunday at the Navy's 250th birthday celebration at Naval Station Norfolk. A date has not yet been set for the trial as of Monday morning.
Resendiz was reported missing from Naval Station Norfolk on May 29. Her body was discovered nearly two weeks later in a Norfolk neighborhood. Jermiah Copeland has been charged with her murder. Trial counsel alleged that Copeland kept Resendiz's body hidden in his barracks before transporting her body to Broad Creek in a rolling suitcase.
Copeland is facing the following charges: murder, sexual assault, aggravated assault, sexual misconduct, domestic violence, wrongful broadcast or distribution of an intimate visual image, obstructing justice and making a false official statement.
President Donald Trump celebrated the Navy's 250th birthday at Naval Station Norfolk Sunday afternoon, touting its strength and perseverance in a 45-minute speech to sailors, leaders, and veterans.Trump touts Navy's strength, perseverance at 250th birthday celebration in Norfolk
Thousands attended the event, officially dubbed America's Navy 250: Titans of the Sea — A Salute to the Fleet, celebrating the Navy's rich history. The event came about a week ahead of the Navy's official birthday on Oct. 13. First Lady Melania Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, whom Trump has named Secretary of War, and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan joined the president before his remarks.
"We're going to be building lots of ships and doing a lot of things that you haven't seen happen for 35 years. We'll soon revitalize our once great shipyards with hundreds of billions of dollars in new investments," Trump said at the event.
Trump said his administration plans to spend $1 trillion on the military. In the Navy, this money will go towards shipbuilding, revitalizing shipyards, and raises for service members. Protesters were seen gathering outside Naval Station Norfolk and at the Norview Avenue overpass on I-64 in Norfolk.
Ceasefire talks between Israel, Hamas, and the U.S. will begin in Egypt — negotiators are set to review President Trump’s 20-point proposal to end the war in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas said it accepted parts of the deal, while other points still needed to be negotiated. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the situation is closer than ever to a ceasefire. A senior Egyptian official says talks are underway for the release of hostages, as well as hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention.
Trump ordered Israel to stop bombing Gaza after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan. Trump welcomed the Hamas statement, saying: “I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE.”
Under the plan, Hamas would release the remaining 48 hostages — around 20 of them believed to be alive — within three days. It would also give up power and disarm. In return, Israel would halt its offensive and withdraw from much of the territory, release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and allow an influx of humanitarian aid and eventual reconstruction.
This morning's weather: Sunshine to start the week, soggy midweek ahead
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got another cool start this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Watch out for a few areas of dense fog. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 70s.
Clouds will start to build in tomorrow, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the low 80s.
Tropical Update:
Tracking a broad area of low pressure several hundred miles SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form by midweek as it moves quickly across the central tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)
- Formation chance through 7 days: High (70%)
