Resendiz case update, Trump visits Naval Station Norfolk, ceasefire talks resume: Sunrise Brief

Naval court officials have recommended there is enough evidence for the murder case against the sailor charged in the death of Norfolk sailor Angelina Resendiz to proceed to trial, a U.S. Navy public affairs official told News 3. Exclusive: Naval court recommends trial in Angelina Resendiz murder case The public affairs officer exclusively shared this update with WTKR News 3's Jay Greene on Sunday at the Navy's 250th birthday celebration at Naval Station Norfolk. A date has not yet been set for the trial as of Monday morning. Resendiz was reported missing from Naval Station Norfolk on May 29. Her body was discovered nearly two weeks later in a Norfolk neighborhood. Jermiah Copeland has been charged with her murder. Trial counsel alleged that Copeland kept Resendiz's body hidden in his barracks before transporting her body to Broad Creek in a rolling suitcase. Copeland is facing the following charges: murder, sexual assault, aggravated assault, sexual misconduct, domestic violence, wrongful broadcast or distribution of an intimate visual image, obstructing justice and making a false official statement.

President Donald Trump celebrated the Navy's 250th birthday at Naval Station Norfolk Sunday afternoon, touting its strength and perseverance in a 45-minute speech to sailors, leaders, and veterans. Trump touts Navy's strength, perseverance at 250th birthday celebration in Norfolk Thousands attended the event, officially dubbed America's Navy 250: Titans of the Sea — A Salute to the Fleet, celebrating the Navy's rich history. The event came about a week ahead of the Navy's official birthday on Oct. 13. First Lady Melania Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, whom Trump has named Secretary of War, and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan joined the president before his remarks. "We're going to be building lots of ships and doing a lot of things that you haven't seen happen for 35 years. We'll soon revitalize our once great shipyards with hundreds of billions of dollars in new investments," Trump said at the event. Trump said his administration plans to spend $1 trillion on the military. In the Navy, this money will go towards shipbuilding, revitalizing shipyards, and raises for service members. Protesters were seen gathering outside Naval Station Norfolk and at the Norview Avenue overpass on I-64 in Norfolk.