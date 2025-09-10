Sailor formally charged in murder, teens shot at bus stop, Israel strikes Qatar: Sunrise Brief

The sailor being held in pretrial confinement in connection with Seaman Angelina Resendiz's death was identified, News 3 confirmed through documents provided by a source close to the case. Sailor accused in Angelina Resendiz murder identified The documents state that Seaman Jeremiah Copeland, referred to as "J. Copeland," is accused of committing the murder while on active duty at or near Norfolk on or about May 29 – the date Navy officials say Resendiz was last seen. The schedule obtained by News 3 lists other charges for "J. Copeland," including sexual assault offense, other sexual misconduct, false official statement, obstruction of justice and wrongful broadcast or distribution of an intimate visual image. The Navy has yet to publicly identify Copeland as the suspect in Resendiz's death — just that an accused sailor is being held in pretrial confinement. Copeland is a culinary specialist assigned to the Norfolk-based USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) – the same role and assignment as Resendiz. The schedule also included an upcoming Article 32 hearing on Sept. 18 — which determines in a military case whether there is probable cause to advance the case to a court-martial — in Norfolk for "J. Copeland."



Two teens were shot at a Bethel High School bus stop during a fight involving multiple people on Tuesday, according to Hampton police. Hampton City Schools shares statement after 2 teens were shot during fight at bus stop Around 3:26 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 8600 Block of Orcutt Avenue. While en route, police say another shooting was reported to have happened at the 7-Eleven in the 4900 Block of W. Mercury Boulevard. Evidence of the shooting was found at Orcutt avenue, but no victims were found — although, an 18-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound was found at the 7-Eleven, according to police. The second teen injured, a 17-year-old male, walked into the Sentara Careplex with a graze wound, police say. Based on initial gatherings, police believe two people brandished and fired their guns during a fight involving multiple people — police say the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. There was "no threat to the school," according to Bethel High School's executive principal, but there will be increased security measures around campus Wednesday.

