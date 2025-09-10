Sailor formally charged in murder, teens shot at bus stop, Israel strikes Qatar: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Sailor formally charged in murder, teens shot at bus stop, Israel strikes Qatar
The sailor being held in pretrial confinement in connection with Seaman Angelina Resendiz's death was identified, News 3 confirmed through documents provided by a source close to the case.Sailor accused in Angelina Resendiz murder identified
The documents state that Seaman Jeremiah Copeland, referred to as "J. Copeland," is accused of committing the murder while on active duty at or near Norfolk on or about May 29 – the date Navy officials say Resendiz was last seen.
The schedule obtained by News 3 lists other charges for "J. Copeland," including sexual assault offense, other sexual misconduct, false official statement, obstruction of justice and wrongful broadcast or distribution of an intimate visual image. The Navy has yet to publicly identify Copeland as the suspect in Resendiz's death — just that an accused sailor is being held in pretrial confinement.
Copeland is a culinary specialist assigned to the Norfolk-based USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) – the same role and assignment as Resendiz. The schedule also included an upcoming Article 32 hearing on Sept. 18 — which determines in a military case whether there is probable cause to advance the case to a court-martial — in Norfolk for "J. Copeland."
Two teens were shot at a Bethel High School bus stop during a fight involving multiple people on Tuesday, according to Hampton police.Hampton City Schools shares statement after 2 teens were shot during fight at bus stop
Around 3:26 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 8600 Block of Orcutt Avenue. While en route, police say another shooting was reported to have happened at the 7-Eleven in the 4900 Block of W. Mercury Boulevard. Evidence of the shooting was found at Orcutt avenue, but no victims were found — although, an 18-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound was found at the 7-Eleven, according to police.
The second teen injured, a 17-year-old male, walked into the Sentara Careplex with a graze wound, police say. Based on initial gatherings, police believe two people brandished and fired their guns during a fight involving multiple people — police say the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. There was "no threat to the school," according to Bethel High School's executive principal, but there will be increased security measures around campus Wednesday.
Israel said it carried out a “precise strike” in Doha — Qatar's capital — on Tuesday, targeting Hamas figures that Israeli officials believe "are directly responsible for the brutal Oct. 7 massacre."Israel strikes Hamas 'senior' leadership in Qatar
President Donald Trump called Israel’s strike on Qatar “unfortunate,” according to a statement read Tuesday by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. She added that the U.S. was informed of the strike only after it was already underway. Special Envoy Steven Witkoff did alert Qatari officials about the attack.
"The President views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States, and feels very badly about the location of this attack," Leavitt said. "President Trump wants all of the hostages in Gaza and the bodies of the dead released in this war to end now."
Qatar, which has been mediating ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, strongly condemned the strike and said it hit a residential building housing “several members of the political bureau of Hamas.”
This morning's weather: Gloomy, cool, and windy again today
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says today is looking like a gloomy day with widespread clouds, patchy fog, scattered showers, and drizzle. Highs will only reach the low 70s and it will still be windy with a NNE wind at 10 to 20 mph.
Clouds and showers will linger for Thursday morning, but we should see clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs will return to the mid 70s and the wind will begin to back down.
We will see even more sunshine on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.
We will see even more sunshine on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.
