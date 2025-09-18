Resendiz preliminary hearing, bus stop shooting arrests, Kimmel pulled off air: Sunrise Brief

The sailor accused in the death of Angelina Resendiz will face a preliminary hearing at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at Naval Station Norfolk. Preliminary hearing set for sailor accused in death of Angelina Resendiz Media have been invited to the Article 32 hearing — which is a pre-trial hearing in the Uniform Code of Military Justice — to determine whether the case can go to trial. Last week, Jermiah Copeland, a culinary specialist assigned to the Norfolk-based USS James E. Williams (DDG 95), the same role and assignment as Resendiz, was identified in a filing document obtained by WTKR News 3. Court filings state that a "J. Copeland" is charged with premeditated murder, according to a specification of charges sheet, in connection with the death of another sailor referred to as "A.R." However, Copeland has yet to be named publicly by Navy officials. The sheet states that Copeland is accused of committing the murder while on active duty at or near Norfolk on or about May 29 — the date Navy officials say Resendiz was last seen.



Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with a Hampton bus stop shooting that left two teens injured last Tuesday, according to police. 'It's disheartening:' Community activist, mayor react after shooting injures two teens at Hampton bus stop An unnamed 16-year-old was charged with assault by mob. Police say 18-year-old Mahaun Barnes-Henderson is facing three counts of attempt maiming and a count each of maiming, use of firearm in commission of a felony, discharge a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school and brandishing. His mother, 38-year-old Vanity Henderson, is charged with assault by mob and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police say. Based on a initial gatherings, officers learned that during a fight between multiple people, two people waved firearms around and began shooting, leading to the injuries of both teens. Hampton Public Safety Communications received the call about a shooting in the 8600 block of Orcutt Avenue September 9, around 3:26 p.m., police said. An 18-year-old male was found with a non life-threatening gunshot wound at a 7-Eleven in the 4900 Block of W. Mercury Boulevard. A 17-year-old, injured in connection with the incident, had walked into a local hospital, according to police.

