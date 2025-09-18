Resendiz preliminary hearing, bus stop shooting arrests, Kimmel pulled off air: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Resendiz preliminary hearing, bus stop shooting arrests, Kimmel pulled off air
The sailor accused in the death of Angelina Resendiz will face a preliminary hearing at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at Naval Station Norfolk.Preliminary hearing set for sailor accused in death of Angelina Resendiz
Media have been invited to the Article 32 hearing — which is a pre-trial hearing in the Uniform Code of Military Justice — to determine whether the case can go to trial.
Last week, Jermiah Copeland, a culinary specialist assigned to the Norfolk-based USS James E. Williams (DDG 95), the same role and assignment as Resendiz, was identified in a filing document obtained by WTKR News 3. Court filings state that a "J. Copeland" is charged with premeditated murder, according to a specification of charges sheet, in connection with the death of another sailor referred to as "A.R."
However, Copeland has yet to be named publicly by Navy officials. The sheet states that Copeland is accused of committing the murder while on active duty at or near Norfolk on or about May 29 — the date Navy officials say Resendiz was last seen.
Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with a Hampton bus stop shooting that left two teens injured last Tuesday, according to police.'It's disheartening:' Community activist, mayor react after shooting injures two teens at Hampton bus stop
An unnamed 16-year-old was charged with assault by mob. Police say 18-year-old Mahaun Barnes-Henderson is facing three counts of attempt maiming and a count each of maiming, use of firearm in commission of a felony, discharge a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school and brandishing. His mother, 38-year-old Vanity Henderson, is charged with assault by mob and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police say.
Based on a initial gatherings, officers learned that during a fight between multiple people, two people waved firearms around and began shooting, leading to the injuries of both teens.
Hampton Public Safety Communications received the call about a shooting in the 8600 block of Orcutt Avenue September 9, around 3:26 p.m., police said. An 18-year-old male was found with a non life-threatening gunshot wound at a 7-Eleven in the 4900 Block of W. Mercury Boulevard. A 17-year-old, injured in connection with the incident, had walked into a local hospital, according to police.
ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely following comments he made about Charlie Kirk’s killing.
In his monologue on Tuesday, Kimmel said that “we hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”
“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” said Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. Trump congratulated ABC's decision, writing that its "great news for America." Some Democratic lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have urged for this issue to be brought to court.
This morning's weather: Clearing skies and warming to the 80s to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will start with clouds this morning, but skies will clear throughout the day. Highs will warm to the upper 70s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon.
Friday looks like the nicest day of the week! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s, a few degrees above normal for this time of year.
Tropical Storm Gabrielle update:
Tropical Storm Gabrielle is centered about 845 miles east of the Leeward Islands. A motion between WNW and NW is expected for the next few days. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, but some gradual intensification is forecast late in the weekend.
Traffic map:
