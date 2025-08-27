Resendiz's manner of death, Maury HS construction approved, Trump vs. Fed Board: Sunrise Brief

The manner of Seaman Angelina Resendiz's death has been ruled as undetermined, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Tuesday. Angelina Resendiz's cause & manner of death are 'undetermined': OCME This ruling means the medical examiners lacked conclusive information to pinpoint the circumstances of her death — if new information comes to light, the ruling could change. Resendiz's body was discovered in a wooded area behind Richard Bowling Elementary School in Norfolk on June 9. She was reported missing from her barracks at Naval Station Norfolk on May 29 — however, the Critically Missing Adult Alert was not issued until June 3. Norfolk TIMELINE: Everything we know about the death of Angelina Resendiz We learned there is another sailor in pre-trial confinement in connection to her death, that person's name has not been confirmed by authorities. Esmeralda Castle, Resendiz's mother, was alarmed by the state of her daughter's body when she saw it at the funeral home, she described it as being "just infested with maggots, with bugs and decaying."



In a unanimous vote, Norfolk City Council approved a plan on Tuesday to construct a new Maury High School based on proposed designs. City council will allocate over $200 million for the project. Councilman Carlos Clanton said the board's approval did not include proposals for a new stadium and athletic facility. The proposed design showcases a four-story building located at the corner of 20th Street and Llewellyn Avenue, featuring a main entrance on DeBree Avenue. As a result of this plan being approved, Ghent School will be demolished — however, this demolition does coincide with a recent effort to consolidate Norfolk schools' resources. The Norfolk School Board will give the final green light to this project during Wednesday's meeting. If approved, then the new Maury High School will open in July 2028.

