Resendiz's manner of death, Maury HS construction approved, Trump vs. Fed Board: Sunrise Brief

The manner of Seaman Angelina Resendiz's death has been ruled as undetermined, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Tuesday.Angelina Resendiz's cause & manner of death are 'undetermined': OCME
This ruling means the medical examiners lacked conclusive information to pinpoint the circumstances of her death — if new information comes to light, the ruling could change. Resendiz's body was discovered in a wooded area behind Richard Bowling Elementary School in Norfolk on June 9. She was reported missing from her barracks at Naval Station Norfolk on May 29 — however, the Critically Missing Adult Alert was not issued until June 3.
TIMELINE: Everything we know about the death of Angelina Resendiz
We learned there is another sailor in pre-trial confinement in connection to her death, that person's name has not been confirmed by authorities. Esmeralda Castle, Resendiz's mother, was alarmed by the state of her daughter's body when she saw it at the funeral home, she described it as being "just infested with maggots, with bugs and decaying."
In a unanimous vote, Norfolk City Council approved a plan on Tuesday to construct a new Maury High School based on proposed designs.
City council will allocate over $200 million for the project. Councilman Carlos Clanton said the board's approval did not include proposals for a new stadium and athletic facility. The proposed design showcases a four-story building located at the corner of 20th Street and Llewellyn Avenue, featuring a main entrance on DeBree Avenue.
As a result of this plan being approved, Ghent School will be demolished — however, this demolition does coincide with a recent effort to consolidate Norfolk schools' resources. The Norfolk School Board will give the final green light to this project during Wednesday's meeting. If approved, then the new Maury High School will open in July 2028.
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, who was dismissed by President Donald Trump on Monday, is planning to sue over her firing.Fed Governor Lisa Cook plans to sue over Trump's effort to oust her, lawyer says
"His attempt to fire her, based solely on a referral letter, lacks any factual or legal basis. We will be filing a lawsuit challenging this illegal action," Cook's attorney said in a statement obtained by Scripps News.
In a letter addressed to Cook and posted on social media, President Trump said his decision to remove her from her position is in connection to allegations of mortgage fraud. The White House claims Cook committed fraud in 2021 in connection with her purchasing of two properties — Cook has yet to have been legally charged with any fraud offense.
The news of Cook's ousting comes as President Trump has maintained heavy pressure on the independent Federal Reserve and its Chairman Jerome Powell to lower interest rates. The president has at times insulted Powell and threatened to remove him from his position. This month President Trump called Powell a "stubborn MORON" on social media and urged the rest of the Fed's Board of Governors to exert more control over Fed decisions.
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we have another beautiful day today! Highs will return to near 80, with low humidity (for August). We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with very low rain chances.
Another nice day tomorrow. Highs will return to the low 80s with partly cloudy skies.
Our nice stretch continues for Friday. Highs will warm to the mid 80s, closer to normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies with low rain chances.
