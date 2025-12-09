Road refreeze risk, pursuit-turned-recovery effort, Trump on boat strike video: Sunrise Brief

Officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation have warned about dropping temperatures that could quickly turn slush on the road into black ice. As temps plunge, VDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay home With temperatures expected to fall overnight, any remaining moisture could freeze into the near-invisible hazard. VDOT spokesperson Brittany McBride said crews have been preparing interstates since the weekend and continue to work around the clock to stay ahead of the freeze. She then pointed out one of the most common issues they see during winter storms: “People are driving way too fast for the conditions and not leaving enough space between cars,” McBride said. VDOT crews plan to continue monitoring and treating roads through the night. Officials emphasized three tips for travel amid a refreeze risk: slow down, pay attention, and give yourself time to get where you're going



A person driving a stolen vehicle crashed on the Berkley Bridge while being pursued by police on Monday — he then jumped into the Elizabeth River and died, according to Portsmouth police. Suspect driving stolen car crashes on Berkley Bridge in Norfolk before jumping into water and dying: PPD Around 6:30 a.m., Portsmouth police identified a stolen vehicle headed toward Route 264 on Route 164 eastbound. While an officer was following the car, it crashed at Exit 9 on Waterside Drive. The suspect then fled on foot and jumped off the bridge into the water, according to Portsmouth police. Authorities later located the individual, who has not been identified, in the water, according to Portsmouth police. Video taken by a News 3 photojournalist shows boats searching the Elizabeth River waters near the Berkley Bridge. The incident remains under investigation.

