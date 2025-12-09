Road refreeze risk, pursuit-turned-recovery effort, Trump on boat strike video: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Road refreeze risk, pursuit-turned-recovery effort, Trump on boat strike video
Officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation have warned about dropping temperatures that could quickly turn slush on the road into black ice.As temps plunge, VDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay home
With temperatures expected to fall overnight, any remaining moisture could freeze into the near-invisible hazard. VDOT spokesperson Brittany McBride said crews have been preparing interstates since the weekend and continue to work around the clock to stay ahead of the freeze. She then pointed out one of the most common issues they see during winter storms:
“People are driving way too fast for the conditions and not leaving enough space between cars,” McBride said.
VDOT crews plan to continue monitoring and treating roads through the night. Officials emphasized three tips for travel amid a refreeze risk: slow down, pay attention, and give yourself time to get where you're going
A person driving a stolen vehicle crashed on the Berkley Bridge while being pursued by police on Monday — he then jumped into the Elizabeth River and died, according to Portsmouth police.Suspect driving stolen car crashes on Berkley Bridge in Norfolk before jumping into water and dying: PPD
Around 6:30 a.m., Portsmouth police identified a stolen vehicle headed toward Route 264 on Route 164 eastbound. While an officer was following the car, it crashed at Exit 9 on Waterside Drive. The suspect then fled on foot and jumped off the bridge into the water, according to Portsmouth police.
Authorities later located the individual, who has not been identified, in the water, according to Portsmouth police. Video taken by a News 3 photojournalist shows boats searching the Elizabeth River waters near the Berkley Bridge. The incident remains under investigation.
President Donald Trump walked back his stance on releasing the video of the second alleged drug boat strike, saying the decision is up to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, The Associated Press reports.
“Whatever we were to decide to release, we’d have to be very responsible about it,” Hegseth said during a Fox News interview Saturday.
Previously, the president said he had "no problem" in releasing the footage. This comes as Democratic lawmakers call on the Trump administration to release footage of the Sept. 2 strike on an accused drug boat, which left nine dead and two initial survivors — who were later allegedly killed in a follow-up attack.
“They were trying to return the boat back to where it could float, and we didn’t want to see that because that boat was loaded up with drugs,” Trump said on Monday.
Lawmakers that are demanding a release of the strikes have threatened to withhold a quarter of Hegseth's travel budget, which would be funded through a provision in the $900 billion defense bill. Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, who was briefed on the strike videos as leader of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he would not oppose public release of the footage, AP reports.
This morning's weather: Refreeze risk this morning, slight warm up for midweek
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s this morning, so there is a risk of refreeze. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today, but it still be chilly with highs near 40.
A slight warm up for Wednesday. Highs will climb to the low 50s, still a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with strong SW winds.
The below-normal air sticks around for the end of the week with high temperatures remaining in the 40s and 50s. Even colder air is set to move in early next week, behind a cold front on Sunday.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.