School board salary proposal, preferred pronoun vote, Brown University shooting: Sunrise Brief

The Norfolk School Board is set to vote on a resolution on Wednesday that would significantly increase their pay starting in 2027. Norfolk School Board considers pay raise proposal Under the proposal, the board chair’s salary would rise from about $5,100 to $27,000. Other members’ salaries would increase from just over $3,060 to $25,000. In the resolution, it is mentioned that the school board has not increased its own salary since before 2018. The proposal still requires city council approval for funding in next year’s budget before it can take effect. If approved, the pay raise would take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.



The Chesapeake School Board is scheduled to vote Monday at 6 p.m. on a proposed policy change that would prohibit district employees from asking students and colleagues to refer to them using preferred pronouns that differ from their biological sex. Chesapeake School Board to vote on policy restricting staff use of preferred pronouns and personal titles The proposed revision of policy 8-02 states: “Refrain from providing to a student his or her personal title or pronouns if such preferred personal title or pronouns do not correspond to his or her sex.” During the Nov. 17 school board meeting, Chesapeake School Board Vice Chairman Kim Scott said she will vote in support of changing the policy. She argued that "coexistence and respect for everyone is possible without forcing others to participate in gender ideology and forced pronouns." On the other hand, former substitute teacher Jeremy Rodden — a parent of three children, one of whom is transgender and previously attended school in the district — opposes the proposed change. Rodden argued that taking away this means of preferred identification "is ultimately a violation of their rights."

