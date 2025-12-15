School board salary proposal, preferred pronoun vote, Brown University shooting: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: School board salary proposal, preferred pronoun vote, Brown University shooting
The Norfolk School Board is set to vote on a resolution on Wednesday that would significantly increase their pay starting in 2027.Norfolk School Board considers pay raise proposal
Under the proposal, the board chair’s salary would rise from about $5,100 to $27,000. Other members’ salaries would increase from just over $3,060 to $25,000. In the resolution, it is mentioned that the school board has not increased its own salary since before 2018.
The proposal still requires city council approval for funding in next year’s budget before it can take effect. If approved, the pay raise would take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.
The Chesapeake School Board is scheduled to vote Monday at 6 p.m. on a proposed policy change that would prohibit district employees from asking students and colleagues to refer to them using preferred pronouns that differ from their biological sex.Chesapeake School Board to vote on policy restricting staff use of preferred pronouns and personal titles
The proposed revision of policy 8-02 states: “Refrain from providing to a student his or her personal title or pronouns if such preferred personal title or pronouns do not correspond to his or her sex.”
During the Nov. 17 school board meeting, Chesapeake School Board Vice Chairman Kim Scott said she will vote in support of changing the policy. She argued that "coexistence and respect for everyone is possible without forcing others to participate in gender ideology and forced pronouns."
On the other hand, former substitute teacher Jeremy Rodden — a parent of three children, one of whom is transgender and previously attended school in the district — opposes the proposed change. Rodden argued that taking away this means of preferred identification "is ultimately a violation of their rights."
A man who had been identified as a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University is being released, authorities said Sunday night.
The man had been detained for less than 24 hours before investigators apparently determined he was not the shooter. At a news conference Sunday night, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said the evidence now “points in a different direction.”
"I’ve been around long enough to know that sometimes you head in one direction and then you have to regroup and go in another and that’s exactly what has happened," Neronha said.
Two people were killed and nine others were injured in Saturday's attack. One victim remains in critical condition, seven others are listed as critical but stable, and another person has been discharged from a local hospital. The shooting occurred in the Barus and Holley engineering building as final exams were taking place. Authorities have not said whether all of the victims were students.
This morning's weather: A frigid start to the week, warming trend ahead
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we have a cold and windy start to the week. Temperatures in the teens and 20s this morning with wind chill values in the teens and single digits. Expect lots of sunshine today with highs in the mid 30s. It will feel more like the 20s with the wind.
Mostly sunny again tomorrow but not as cold or windy. Highs will reach the mid 40s tomorrow. Another step warmer on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s, closer to normal for this time of year.
