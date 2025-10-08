Sentara Health Plans change, school bus assault lawsuit, shutdown back pay feud: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Sentara Health Plans change, school bus assault lawsuit, shutdown back pay feud
Sentara Health Plans will discontinue several Medicare Advantage products at the end of 2025, affecting members across Virginia, North Carolina and Florida.Sentara Health drops Medicare Advantage plans in Virginia, North Carolina and Florida
The company announced it will no longer offer non-dual Medicare Advantage (MA), Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD), Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), or Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNP) in the three states — coverage for these specific plans ends December 31.
Affected members will receive notification letters this week explaining the changes. During Medicare open enrollment, which begins next week, impacted customers will need to select coverage from a different insurance company.
Sentara cited financial sustainability concerns as the reason for discontinuing these plans. The company pointed to industry-wide challenges, including reimbursement cuts and regulatory changes, as contributing factors. The plan discontinuations will not affect which insurance plans Sentara Health hospitals and doctors will accept.
The mother of a 10-year-old Suffolk student injured in a school bus assault has filed a $5 million lawsuit against the Suffolk Public School Board and the bus driver, according to a lawsuit document obtained by News 3 Tuesday.Mom of Suffolk student injured in school bus assault files $5M suit against school board, driver
Elizabeth Feagans says her son, a student at Mack Benn Jr. Elementary School, came home on Sept. 24 "screaming, with visible marks all over his body." When she took him to the ER at CHKD, doctors found he had a fractured vertebra, according to Feagans.
Feagans said her son and an 11-year-old boy on the bus exchanged words before the assault, which she described as punching and kicking. The lawsuit, filed by Tim Anderson and dated Monday, Oct. 6, alleges the boy sustained fractures to T3-T4 vertebrae, swelling at C2-C6 vertebrae, a concussion, and ongoing pain, trauma and educational disruption.
“The school bus driver didn’t stop the bus, didn’t break the children up. He never called for assistance. He never called 911," Anderson said. “This kid’s life went from a happy kid, a 10-year-old to a traumatized child.”
The Trump administration has argued that furloughed federal employees are not automatically entitled to back pay, maintaining that it's Congress' responsibility to end the shutdown.Trump administration warns some federal workers may not be paid after shutdown ends
House and Senate leaders on Tuesday pushed back against this notion, saying it was their understanding the law is clear that furloughed workers would get back pay.
"I would say it depends on who we're talking about," President Donald Trump said Tuesday.
The government shutdown has stretched into its second week with no end in sight. Numerous votes on competing bills to reopen the government have failed. Trump said Republicans are willing to negotiate a deal on health care, but only after Democrats vote to reopen the government.
"I have to know that a deal is a deal," Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said, expressing uncertainty on whether Trump will keep his promise.
This morning's weather: Rain, cold front arrives to Hampton Roads
Forecaster Derrah Getter says scattered showers will move in today as a cold front crosses the region. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s. Tonight, the rain fades. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
Skies clear out Thursday. It will be less humid and warm with highs struggling to reach the 70.
A coastal low is forecast to develop this weekend. Showers build in late in the day on Saturday and linger throughout the day on Sunday.
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:
Tropical storm Jerry is moving quickly WNW across the central Atlantic. It is forecast to become a hurricane by the end of the week. It is not expected to impact Hampton roads at this time.
A trough of low pressure over the Bay of Campeche is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development is possible as it moves inland over southern Mexico today.
- Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW...10%
- Formation chance through 7 days...LOW...10%
