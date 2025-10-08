Sentara Health Plans change, school bus assault lawsuit, shutdown back pay feud: Sunrise Brief

Sentara Health Plans will discontinue several Medicare Advantage products at the end of 2025, affecting members across Virginia, North Carolina and Florida. Sentara Health drops Medicare Advantage plans in Virginia, North Carolina and Florida The company announced it will no longer offer non-dual Medicare Advantage (MA), Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD), Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), or Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNP) in the three states — coverage for these specific plans ends December 31. Affected members will receive notification letters this week explaining the changes. During Medicare open enrollment, which begins next week, impacted customers will need to select coverage from a different insurance company. Sentara cited financial sustainability concerns as the reason for discontinuing these plans. The company pointed to industry-wide challenges, including reimbursement cuts and regulatory changes, as contributing factors. The plan discontinuations will not affect which insurance plans Sentara Health hospitals and doctors will accept.



The mother of a 10-year-old Suffolk student injured in a school bus assault has filed a $5 million lawsuit against the Suffolk Public School Board and the bus driver, according to a lawsuit document obtained by News 3 Tuesday. Mom of Suffolk student injured in school bus assault files $5M suit against school board, driver Elizabeth Feagans says her son, a student at Mack Benn Jr. Elementary School, came home on Sept. 24 "screaming, with visible marks all over his body." When she took him to the ER at CHKD, doctors found he had a fractured vertebra, according to Feagans. Feagans said her son and an 11-year-old boy on the bus exchanged words before the assault, which she described as punching and kicking. The lawsuit, filed by Tim Anderson and dated Monday, Oct. 6, alleges the boy sustained fractures to T3-T4 vertebrae, swelling at C2-C6 vertebrae, a concussion, and ongoing pain, trauma and educational disruption. “The school bus driver didn’t stop the bus, didn’t break the children up. He never called for assistance. He never called 911," Anderson said. “This kid’s life went from a happy kid, a 10-year-old to a traumatized child.”

