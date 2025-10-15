Sentara Health Plans layoffs, child suspect in custody, Gaza ceasefire tested: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Sentara Health Plans layoffs, child suspect in custody, Gaza ceasefire tested
Sentara Health announced their plans to lay off roughly 220 employees, mainly from Sentara Health Plans, according to the division's president.Sentara Health announces plan to lay off 200+ employees
In total, 400 positions are set to be eliminated; however, around 180 of these roles were already vacant. President of Sentara Health Plans and Executive Vice President of Sentara Health Colin Drozdowski said one third of this workforce reduction impacted those in leadership positions. The impacted employees were notified during the week of Sept. 29 and received at least 60 days' notice.
Around two-thirds of these layoffs are in Virginia, with much of the other third coming from Florida, Drozdowski added. Being rehired internally remains an option for laid off employees, this is why the exact number of layoffs cannot be confirmed at this time. In total, Sentara Health employs over 34,000 people.
A child suspect was placed in custody after a woman was found dead in Chesapeake on Tuesday, according to police.
Around 4:27 p.m., police responded to the 700 Block of S. Lake Circle for a report of an injured person. A woman was found dead at the scene, according to police. As a result, a "juvenile" suspect was placed in custody.
Chesapeake police have not provided the age nor gender of the suspect as of Wednesday morning. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Police say there is no threat to the public in connection with this incident.
The fragile Gaza ceasefire was tested Tuesday as the slower-than-hoped return of deceased hostages from Gaza prompted an Israeli military agency to declare a “violation” of the truce agreement.Israel to limit aid trucks entering Gaza amid fragile ceasefire
In response, the Israeli agency said it would halve the number of trucks allowed to bring humanitarian aid into the devastated territory. Word of the cut in aid was transmitted to U.S. officials and international aid groups, according to three AP sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter. The Israeli government did not immediately comment.
Israeli officials had understood there could be some delay in the recovery effort — but, the families of hostages and their supporters expressed dismay that only four of the 28 bodies were returned on Monday.
In Gaza, the Health Ministry said Tuesday that the bodies of three people killed by the Israeli military in the northern part of the territory were taken to Al Ahli hospital. The Israeli military said troops there had “opened fire to remove the threat” of several people approaching them and not complying with orders to stop. It didn’t immediately comment on any casualties.
This morning's weather: Clouds lingering, winds remain strong
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says cloudy skies will stick around just a little longer, with clearing expected by the late morning to early afternoon from west to east, ending our 5 day streak of no sun. Temperatures will reach the low 70s, with winds out of the N at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Rough seas are expected again, with 6-8 foot waves and a small craft advisory in place.
Tonight, temperatures drop into the upper 40s and low 50s with clear skies expected. Nuisance tidal flooding is expected for the rest of the week, with little to no impact to travel expected.
Pleasant fall weather is expected Thursday and Friday. We'll see sunny skies on Thursday with breezy conditions out of the N at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. It will be cool, with highs in the low 60s and dry conditions expected.
Traffic map:
