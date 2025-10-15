Sentara Health Plans layoffs, child suspect in custody, Gaza ceasefire tested: Sunrise Brief

Sentara Health announced their plans to lay off roughly 220 employees, mainly from Sentara Health Plans, according to the division's president. Sentara Health announces plan to lay off 200+ employees In total, 400 positions are set to be eliminated; however, around 180 of these roles were already vacant. President of Sentara Health Plans and Executive Vice President of Sentara Health Colin Drozdowski said one third of this workforce reduction impacted those in leadership positions. The impacted employees were notified during the week of Sept. 29 and received at least 60 days' notice. Around two-thirds of these layoffs are in Virginia, with much of the other third coming from Florida, Drozdowski added. Being rehired internally remains an option for laid off employees, this is why the exact number of layoffs cannot be confirmed at this time. In total, Sentara Health employs over 34,000 people.



A child suspect was placed in custody after a woman was found dead in Chesapeake on Tuesday, according to police. Around 4:27 p.m., police responded to the 700 Block of S. Lake Circle for a report of an injured person. A woman was found dead at the scene, according to police. As a result, a "juvenile" suspect was placed in custody. Chesapeake police have not provided the age nor gender of the suspect as of Wednesday morning. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Police say there is no threat to the public in connection with this incident.

