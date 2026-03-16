Severe weather risk, tornado preparation, Constant Hall closing: Sunrise Brief

There is a very rare moderate (level 4/5) risk for severe weather in parts of our region on Monday. The threat begins later this morning after 9:00 AM and the threat will increase from there as we head into the afternoon. Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are the primary concerns, with strong long tracking tornadoes not out of the question. Highs will be in the 70s today along with windy conditions out of the S at 20-30 mph, gusting to 40 mph frequently. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts in your area. More than three dozen school districts have closed for Monday, a list of closings and delays can be found here. After Monday, things calm down with much cooler temperatures expected by Tuesday and Wednesday. For the latest weather updates, watch Tony live on News 3 This Morning here.

Know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning, and what to do in the event of a tornado warning. Tornado watches are less serious. A watch means that the conditions are favorable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes. The guidance for a watch is to be prepared and stay informed in case a warning is issued. Warnings are much more serious. This means a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado in that area is imminent. The guidance for warnings is to take shelter in an interior room in your home or basement (though basements in our region are rare). But the key is to take action to protect yourself and your family. Three key points of action in a tornado warning:

Shelter in the lowest point in your home. Basements are the safest place, followed by bathrooms, closets, or any place in your home on the ground floor away from windows and exterior walls. Stay off the second/third floors. Protect yourself in the event there is damage to your home. You can hide under a sturdy table, a mattress, heavy blankets, or even put on a bike helmet as an additional measure. If you are driving when a tornado warning hits your area, stop. Get out of the car and seek shelter. Do not try to outrun a tornado. If you are in a mobile home, you should evacuate and get to a safer building as soon as possible. More information from the National Weather Service on tornado watches and warnings is available here.

