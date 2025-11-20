Shore Drive upgrades, Norfolk casino progress, Epstein files bill signed: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Shore Drive upgrades, Norfolk casino progress, Epstein files bill signed
The City of Virginia Beach plans to install continuous ADA-compliant sidewalks, curb ramps and gutter improvements along both sides of Shore Drive.Virginia Beach begins temporary Shore Drive walkability upgrades after years of delays
Officials say the temporary upgrades will address immediate safety needs while residents wait for a comprehensive redesign still years away. The Shore Drive improvement project has been stalled since 2005, leading to widespread community frustration. A website titled "Shore Drive Sucks" reflects residents' anger over the prolonged delays.
"I understand the residence frustration with the city and this long delayed project going back to 2005," one resident said.
City Councilman Joash Schulman emphasized that these temporary measures serve as a bridge solution while the community waits for the major reconstruction project. Construction on the temporary sidewalks along with ADA improvements are slated to begin next month, phase one of this overhaul is expected to be finished by the end of next year.
The Norfolk City Council approved for Flock Safety cameras to be installed at various sites around Norfolk's forthcoming $750 million casino.Norfolk council approves Flock Safety cameras for new casino
Boyd Gaming, the developer and operator of the casino, had requested the council approve an ordinance for the solar-powered cameras, which would primarily be placed around parking areas to monitor cars. At Tuesday’s council meeting, the item appeared on the consent agenda, which means it was combined with several other matters and approved all at once by the city council.
This development comes days after the groups building Norfolk's new casino donated more than $92,000 in proceeds from the first two days of play at its Interim Gaming Hall to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. Boyd Gaming and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe said their donation was a "significant investment in fighting food insecurity across the Hampton Roads region."
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he has signed a bill into law requiring the Department of Justice to release its files relating to an investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!" President Trump wrote in a social media post Wednesday night.
In the message, President Trump alleges that Epstein was a lifelong Democrat and suggests that the files will lay out connections between Epstein and Democratic politicians including former President Bill Clinton and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
Before Trump signed the "Epstein Files Transparency Act," U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Department of Justice would "continue to follow the law with maximum transparency" if it is compelled to release records of its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. The release of the files would come within the next 30 days, she said, and would be released in such a way as to protect the identities of victims of sex trafficking.
This morning's weather: More clouds and cooler today, showers to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says to look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Highs will only reach the mid 50s today, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.
The mix of clouds will continue for Friday with a few scattered showers. Highs will warm to the low 60s, near normal.
Clouds and showers will continue for Saturday as an area of low pressure tracks across the region. We will return to sunshine on Sunday. Expect another temperatures swing, from the upper 60s on Saturday to the upper 50s on Sunday.
