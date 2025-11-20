Shore Drive upgrades, Norfolk casino progress, Epstein files bill signed: Sunrise Brief

The City of Virginia Beach plans to install continuous ADA-compliant sidewalks, curb ramps and gutter improvements along both sides of Shore Drive. Virginia Beach begins temporary Shore Drive walkability upgrades after years of delays Officials say the temporary upgrades will address immediate safety needs while residents wait for a comprehensive redesign still years away. The Shore Drive improvement project has been stalled since 2005, leading to widespread community frustration. A website titled "Shore Drive Sucks" reflects residents' anger over the prolonged delays. "I understand the residence frustration with the city and this long delayed project going back to 2005," one resident said. City Councilman Joash Schulman emphasized that these temporary measures serve as a bridge solution while the community waits for the major reconstruction project. Construction on the temporary sidewalks along with ADA improvements are slated to begin next month, phase one of this overhaul is expected to be finished by the end of next year.



The Norfolk City Council approved for Flock Safety cameras to be installed at various sites around Norfolk's forthcoming $750 million casino. Norfolk council approves Flock Safety cameras for new casino Boyd Gaming, the developer and operator of the casino, had requested the council approve an ordinance for the solar-powered cameras, which would primarily be placed around parking areas to monitor cars. At Tuesday’s council meeting, the item appeared on the consent agenda, which means it was combined with several other matters and approved all at once by the city council. This development comes days after the groups building Norfolk's new casino donated more than $92,000 in proceeds from the first two days of play at its Interim Gaming Hall to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. Boyd Gaming and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe said their donation was a "significant investment in fighting food insecurity across the Hampton Roads region."

