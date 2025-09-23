Small plane crash, robbery suspect shot, Trump ties acetaminophen to autism: Sunrise Brief

A small plane crashed in Williamsburg Monday evening — but remarkably, there were no major injuries reported, state police said. Small plane crashes in Williamsburg Monday night Around 5:30 p.m., police responded to the crash near 213 Lightfoot Road. Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom and then seeing emergency vehicles swarm the area. The pilot, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital — a witness at the scene said the pilot appeared to have a cut on his leg. According to FlightAware, the Cessna aircraft departed from Waltrip Williamsburg Executive Airport at 5:12 p.m. It was airborne for just nine minutes before crashing into a wooded area behind the apartment complex. It’s unclear what caused the crash, and police say troopers are at the scene investigating.



A robbery suspect was hospitalized after being shot by an officer at a Royal Farm on Mercury Boulevard on Monday, according to Hampton police. 'Makes us nervous:' Business reacts after man shot by police while reportedly attempting to rob gas station Another suspect, was charged in connection with the attempted robbery. Police say 44-year-old Crystal Seyam was charged with two counts of robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony and one count of possession of burglarious tools. The male suspect, who was shot by the officer, has not been identified as of Tuesday morning. Around 4:14 a.m., an on-duty officer went into a Royal Farms in the 4000 Block of Mercury Boulevard. At the time, a robbery was in progress at the convenience store — the officer was not aware of this incident taking place upon arrival, Hampton police say. The male suspect, who had a firearm, was then "confronted" and shot by the officer — Hampton police say Seyam fled the scene but was arrested soon after nearby.

