A small plane crashed in Williamsburg Monday evening — but remarkably, there were no major injuries reported, state police said.Small plane crashes in Williamsburg Monday night
Around 5:30 p.m., police responded to the crash near 213 Lightfoot Road. Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom and then seeing emergency vehicles swarm the area. The pilot, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital — a witness at the scene said the pilot appeared to have a cut on his leg.
According to FlightAware, the Cessna aircraft departed from Waltrip Williamsburg Executive Airport at 5:12 p.m. It was airborne for just nine minutes before crashing into a wooded area behind the apartment complex. It’s unclear what caused the crash, and police say troopers are at the scene investigating.
A robbery suspect was hospitalized after being shot by an officer at a Royal Farm on Mercury Boulevard on Monday, according to Hampton police.'Makes us nervous:' Business reacts after man shot by police while reportedly attempting to rob gas station
Another suspect, was charged in connection with the attempted robbery. Police say 44-year-old Crystal Seyam was charged with two counts of robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony and one count of possession of burglarious tools. The male suspect, who was shot by the officer, has not been identified as of Tuesday morning.
Around 4:14 a.m., an on-duty officer went into a Royal Farms in the 4000 Block of Mercury Boulevard. At the time, a robbery was in progress at the convenience store — the officer was not aware of this incident taking place upon arrival, Hampton police say. The male suspect, who had a firearm, was then "confronted" and shot by the officer — Hampton police say Seyam fled the scene but was arrested soon after nearby.
President Donald Trump announced that the Food and Drug Administration is issuing a physician notice and beginning the process for updating safety labels for acetaminophen, linking its use during pregnancy to autism — despite disputed science.Trump links Tylenol in pregnancy to autism despite contested science
The administration said research suggests a possible association between acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, and adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes. Trump specifically pointed to the Amish community, suggesting that they have "virtually" no cases of autism due to their lower acetaminophen intake. However, medical experts and public health officials have cautioned against drawing causal links between over-the-counter medications and autism without substantial peer‑reviewed evidence.
"Thanks to the politicization of science, the safety of acetaminophen against the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in young children has never been validated," Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The FDA also notes that "acetaminophen is the only over-the-counter drug approved for use to treat fevers during pregnancy, and high fevers in pregnant women can pose a risk to their children."
Meanwhile, for those with autism, the FDA on Monday it is initiating approval of leucovorin calcium tablets for patients with cerebral folate deficiency. The agency said individuals with the condition often experience developmental delays with autistic features.
This morning's weather: Sun comes out, warming temperatures ahead
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says today will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be light out of the S at 5-10 mph. A warmup is on the way, with increasing dew points as well!
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be warm in the mid 80s, with humid conditions as well. Thursday will be even warmer in the mid to upper 80s with dew points in the low 70s, making it feel like the mid 90s. We'll have another chance (40%) of afternoon storms on Thursday.
