Suffolk recycling switch, Styrofoam ban, Venezuela earthquakes kill at least 164: Sunrise Brief

Suffolk is ending curbside recycling on July 1, moving to a single-bin collection system that combines trash and recyclables, which will then be sorted using technology. New Suffolk collection system prompts debate over recycling's future The new program, called SPSA Sort, replaces the current two-bin trash and one-bin recycling system. Under the change, all materials will be collected together and separated later. Michael Benedetto, president and owner of TFC Recycling, raised concerns about what happens when recyclables and trash are mixed. "When you mix trash with good recyclable products, it compromises the whole process. Clean material gets dirty and becomes non-recyclable," Benedetto said. Zach Trees, public information officer for SPSA, said the system is designed to find value in materials even when they are too contaminated to be recycled in traditional ways. City leaders say the change will save money for residents. Neighbors who want to continue separating recyclables can drop them off at the regional landfill.



Starting July 1, restaurants across Virginia can no longer use Styrofoam cups and containers. Virginia Beach restaurant owner has concerns about rising costs ahead of Virginia's Styrofoam ban Previously, this ban only applied to Virginia food vendors with 20 or more locations within the commonwealth. For small business owners, that means finding new options and paying more for them. Rondell Norfleet, owner of Norfleet Bar and Grill in Virginia Beach, said the change will hit his bottom line hard and is asking the community to stand with local businesses as they adjust to the new law. "I'm going to need them to come out more and support more just keep our door open," Norfleet said. Norfleet is also reaching out to fellow restaurant owners for guidance on how to navigate the change. "I'm definitely gonna reach out to the neighborhood restaurants and establishments. What are they using?” he said. “How they dealing with this, because I'm gonna need some input because this is new to me."

