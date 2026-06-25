Suffolk recycling switch, Styrofoam ban, Venezuela earthquakes kill at least 164: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Suffolk recycling switch, Styrofoam ban, Venezuela earthquakes kill at least 164
Suffolk is ending curbside recycling on July 1, moving to a single-bin collection system that combines trash and recyclables, which will then be sorted using technology.New Suffolk collection system prompts debate over recycling's future
The new program, called SPSA Sort, replaces the current two-bin trash and one-bin recycling system. Under the change, all materials will be collected together and separated later.
Michael Benedetto, president and owner of TFC Recycling, raised concerns about what happens when recyclables and trash are mixed. "When you mix trash with good recyclable products, it compromises the whole process. Clean material gets dirty and becomes non-recyclable," Benedetto said.
Zach Trees, public information officer for SPSA, said the system is designed to find value in materials even when they are too contaminated to be recycled in traditional ways. City leaders say the change will save money for residents. Neighbors who want to continue separating recyclables can drop them off at the regional landfill.
Starting July 1, restaurants across Virginia can no longer use Styrofoam cups and containers.Virginia Beach restaurant owner has concerns about rising costs ahead of Virginia's Styrofoam ban
Previously, this ban only applied to Virginia food vendors with 20 or more locations within the commonwealth. For small business owners, that means finding new options and paying more for them. Rondell Norfleet, owner of Norfleet Bar and Grill in Virginia Beach, said the change will hit his bottom line hard and is asking the community to stand with local businesses as they adjust to the new law.
"I'm going to need them to come out more and support more just keep our door open," Norfleet said. Norfleet is also reaching out to fellow restaurant owners for guidance on how to navigate the change. "I'm definitely gonna reach out to the neighborhood restaurants and establishments. What are they using?” he said. “How they dealing with this, because I'm gonna need some input because this is new to me."
There are at least 164 people dead and 971 injured after two powerful earthquakes struck northwest Venezuela within a minute of each other Wednesday evening, AP reports.Back-to-back powerful earthquakes slam Venezuela
Acting President Delcy Rodríguez warned the toll was expected to rise as rescuers search collapsed buildings and emergency crews reach devastated areas, CBS reported. Communities across the South American country sustained damage. The earthquakes, among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century, had magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, impacting areas as far as Brazil's Amazon about 1,050 miles from Venezuela's capital of Caracas.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on social media early Thursday that, at President Trump's direction, the U.S. is deploying search teams, medical resources and humanitarian aid to Venezuela. Rubio spoke with Rodriguez and offered the full assistance of the U.S., a State Department official told CBS News, adding that those efforts were already underway.
This morning's weather: Building heat & humidity to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says another nice day but a step warmer and more humid than yesterday. Highs will reach the mid 80s today, closer to normal for this time of year. Look for a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.
More heat and humidity tomorrow with highs in the low 90s. It will feel more like the upper 90s with the humidity. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower/storm possible, mainly in the afternoon to evening.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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